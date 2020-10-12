EVERTEC to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29, 2020

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec” or the “Company”) today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET to review third quarter financial results. Participating on the call will be Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joaquin Castrillo, Chief Financial Officer. A press release with third quarter 2020 financial results will be issued shortly after the market closes on Thursday, October 29, 2020.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 338-7153 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-5117. A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 for international callers; the pin number is 10148853. The replay will be available through Thursday, November 5, 2020. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at www.evertecinc.com under the Investor Relations section or directly at http://ir.evertecinc.com.