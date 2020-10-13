Bullfrog Gold Corp. Signs Definitive Agreements with Barrick and Augusta

Bullfrog’s CEO & President, David Beling, commented, “We are delighted to announce the signing of the Definitive Agreements and are encouraged by the positive market reaction to the announcement of the binding term sheet in respect of the Transaction. Bullfrog will be well-funded to expedite the exploration and development of the Bullfrog project, and we are excited to welcome our new cornerstone shareholders, Barrick and Augusta.”

Grand Junction, Colorado, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Bullfrog Gold Corp. (BFGC:OTCQB; BFG:CSE; 11B:FSE) (“ Bullfrog ”, “ BFGC ” or the “ Company ”) announces it has entered into definitive agreements (“ Definitive Agreements ”) with certain Barrick Gold Corporation subsidiaries (“ Barrick ”) and Augusta Investments Inc. (“ Augusta ”) in connection with the previously announced transaction pursuant to which Bullfrog will acquire rights to 1500 acres adjoining the Company’s Bullfrog Gold Deposit from Barrick, and Augusta and certain individuals identified by Augusta will concurrently complete a C$22 million investment in Bullfrog (the “ Transaction ”).

Upon completion of the Transaction, Barrick and Augusta will become significant shareholders in Bullfrog. Additionally, the Board of Directors and Management of the Company will be reconstituted upon closing such that Maryse Bélanger will be appointed President, CEO and Director of the Company along with the appointment of Donald Taylor, Daniel Earle, and a Barrick nominee to the Company’s Board of Directors. David Beling will remain on the Board.

The Definitive Agreements formalize the terms in the binding term sheet dated September 7, 2020 and detailed in the Company’s press release dated September 8, 2020. The Mineral Lease and Option to Purchase Agreement between a subsidiary of BFGC and Barrick dated March 23, 2015, as amended, has been terminated and the Barrick back-in right has been eliminated. A 2% NSR royalty granted to Barrick also decreases to a minimum 0.5% NSR royalty on certain Barrick lands already subject to royalties.

Closing of the Transaction is expected to follow during the fourth quarter of 2020, subject to customary conditions, including certain government approvals and the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Bullfrog Gold Corp.

Bullfrog Gold Corp. is a Delaware corporation that currently controls the commanding land and resource positions in the Bullfrog Mine area where Barrick produced 2.3 million ounces of gold by mining and conventional milling beginning in 1989 and ending in 1999 when ore reserves were depleted. Measured and indicated 43-101 compliant resources were estimated in mid-2017 by Tetra Tech Inc. at 525,000 ounces of gold, averaging 1.02 gold g/t in base case plans of the MS and Bullfrog pits. Most of these resources are in the north extension to the Bullfrog pit. Inferred resources were estimated at 110,000 ounces of gold averaging 1.2 g/t, of which most were in the Mystery Hill area adjacent to the Bullfrog pit and where 17 additional holes were recently drilled.