 

Eagle Hill School First to Use RxAir UV Light Air Purifiers Campus-Wide to Combat Airborne Viruses

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
13.10.2020, 14:00  |  35   |   |   
  • RxAir UV-C Light inactivates 99.9% of airborne viruses, bacteria, mold & fungi
  • Teachers more comfortable teaching in-person with RxAir in use
  • Vystar offering discounts to education institutions for bulk RxAir orders

 
Worcester, MA and Hardwick, MA, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hardwick, Massachusetts’ Eagle Hill School (EHS), a boarding and day school for grades 8-12, is the first school in the country to do a mass installation of Vystar Corporation’s (OTCQB: VYST) RxAir 400 UV-C Light Air Purifier Systems throughout its campus, including classrooms, common areas and dormitories. RxAir 400 air purifiers are FDA Certified Class II medical devices proven to destroy 99.9% of airborne bacteria and viruses, including multiple Coronaviruses, H1N1, MRSA, pneumonia, strep, TB, measles, influenza, and the common cold through extended exposure to high intensity UV-C lights1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6. RxAir also neutralizes odors, indoor pollutants, and VOCs (volatile organic compounds).

Eagle Hill School installed 95 RxAir units —enough for every classroom, resident hall, fitness center, dining commons, and other social common areas. Each portable RXAir unit provides up to six complete air changes per hour (ACH) for an 800 square ft. room to minimize risk of infection from airborne diseases for the school’s staff and students from 31 states and 11 countries.

“Eagle Hill is the premier school in the world for students diagnosed with learning disabilities,” stated Dr. PJ McDonald, Eagle Hill Head of School. “All students, especially those with learning disabilities, need and deserve to be taught live and in-person as opposed to online. RxAir is a critical part of allowing that to happen. The difference between the education that Eagle Hill students are receiving right now and that provided to most of the high school students in America is dramatic, and, critically, it will have a lasting and compounding effect in their favor for years to come.” 

Vystar is establishing an ambassador partnership with Eagle Hill School whereby Eagle Hill will serve as a showcase for peer schools to demonstrate how RxAir UV Light air purifiers can help improve air quality and reduce risk of infection from airborne pathogens, resulting in healthier students and teachers.

“Eagle Hill has invested extensive time and resources into ensuring the safety of its students and staff,” noted Steven Rotman, President and CEO of Vystar Corp. and a former Eagle Hill Board member and father of two children who attended the school. “We welcome Eagle Hill as our RxAir ambassador partner to show how to conduct in-person education successfully and safely. We are offering all schools and universities discounted pricing in an effort to help keep in-person education safer and healthier for students and staff.”

Seite 1 von 5
Vystar Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Sunrun Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Report
Kirkland Lake Gold Reports Solid Third Quarter 2020 Production, Increases Cash to $848 Million and ...
Yamana Gold is Admitted to Trading on the London Stock Exchange
Global Benefits Group (GBG) adopts Actisure by Cegedim Insurance Solutions as a foundation for ...
Sorrento Adds Mesenchymal Stem Cell Program (MSC) That Has Been Cleared for a Phase 1 Trial by the ...
Inventiva receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for lead drug candidate lanifibranor in ...
Roche to launch laboratory SARS-CoV-2 antigen test to support high-volume testing of suspected ...
Harley-Davidson, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 27, 2020
Titel
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
Ohio Tobacco Wholesaler Places Initial Order of Taat Beyond Tobacco
Denali Therapeutics Announces Closing of Collaboration and Share Purchase Agreements with Biogen
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of Provisional Patent for the Treatment of PTSD with ...
Sunrun Completes Acquisition of Vivint Solar to Accelerate Clean Energy Adoption and Enhance ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
Vystar Pays Down $2+ Million in Debt Since July 2020