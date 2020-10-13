Eagle Hill School First to Use RxAir UV Light Air Purifiers Campus-Wide to Combat Airborne Viruses

RxAir UV-C Light inactivates 99.9% of airborne viruses, bacteria, mold & fungi

Teachers more comfortable teaching in-person with RxAir in use

Vystar offering discounts to education institutions for bulk RxAir orders



Worcester, MA and Hardwick, MA, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hardwick, Massachusetts’ Eagle Hill School (EHS), a boarding and day school for grades 8-12, is the first school in the country to do a mass installation of Vystar Corporation ’s (OTCQB: VYST) RxAir 400 UV-C Light Air Purifier Systems throughout its campus, including classrooms, common areas and dormitories. RxAir 400 air purifiers are FDA Certified Class II medical devices proven to destroy 99.9% of airborne bacteria and viruses, including multiple Coronaviruses, H1N1, MRSA, pneumonia, strep, TB, measles, influenza, and the common cold through extended exposure to high intensity UV-C lights1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6. RxAir also neutralizes odors, indoor pollutants, and VOCs (volatile organic compounds).

Eagle Hill School installed 95 RxAir units —enough for every classroom, resident hall, fitness center, dining commons, and other social common areas. Each portable RXAir unit provides up to six complete air changes per hour (ACH) for an 800 square ft. room to minimize risk of infection from airborne diseases for the school’s staff and students from 31 states and 11 countries.

“Eagle Hill is the premier school in the world for students diagnosed with learning disabilities,” stated Dr. PJ McDonald, Eagle Hill Head of School. “All students, especially those with learning disabilities, need and deserve to be taught live and in-person as opposed to online. RxAir is a critical part of allowing that to happen. The difference between the education that Eagle Hill students are receiving right now and that provided to most of the high school students in America is dramatic, and, critically, it will have a lasting and compounding effect in their favor for years to come.”

Vystar is establishing an ambassador partnership with Eagle Hill School whereby Eagle Hill will serve as a showcase for peer schools to demonstrate how RxAir UV Light air purifiers can help improve air quality and reduce risk of infection from airborne pathogens, resulting in healthier students and teachers.

“Eagle Hill has invested extensive time and resources into ensuring the safety of its students and staff,” noted Steven Rotman, President and CEO of Vystar Corp. and a former Eagle Hill Board member and father of two children who attended the school. “We welcome Eagle Hill as our RxAir ambassador partner to show how to conduct in-person education successfully and safely. We are offering all schools and universities discounted pricing in an effort to help keep in-person education safer and healthier for students and staff.”