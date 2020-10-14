 

Wirex Achieves Record Crowdfund for Crypto Company, Raising Over £3.7 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 12:08  |  74   |   |   

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, the next-gen payments platform sending waves through the fintech and crypto spaces, has raised £1 million in just 90 minutes and smashed its crowdfunding target by 370%. Nearly 7,000 investors took part to support Wirex on its mission to democratise access to cryptocurrency.

Having closed their crowdfunding 15 days early, the amount raised makes Wirex the best performing crowdfunding campaign by a crypto company in history undertaken in partnership with leading equity crowdfunding platform, Crowdcube.

Aiming to give fintech fans and it's 3.1 million customers the opportunity to invest in Wirex before they scale-up, this funding will help to solidify Wirex's ambitious plans in the coming months. Wirex recently announced a revolutionary product overhaul. This has already seen the launch of 5 new currencies on the platform in Eastern European countries, as well as an upcoming release of Wirex's highly-anticipated multicurrency Mastercard card, and upgrade of its rewards scheme. The company also has ambitious plans to diversify their user base, with an exciting launch in the US and Japan in the pipeline.

Pavel Matveev, CEO and co-founder of Wirex, described how pivotal this moment is in Wirex's history: "Since opening pre-registration for the private sale, we've had an overwhelming response from users around the world wanting to invest in Wirex. Our performance so far has proven to investors that we are making incredible advances in the fintech and crypto spaces, and this growth will only continue."

Wirex have already demonstrated their innovation in the space, developing a product that allows customers to buy, hold, exchange and sell multiple crypto and traditional currencies from one platform. The company not only launched the world's first crypto-enabled debit card, but also the first crypto rewards scheme. With the core aim of bridging the gap between the traditional and digital economies, the platform aims to bring cryptocurrency to a mainstream audience, as cryptocurrency adoption rates continue to sky-rocket across the globe.

Matveev went on to explain that, "It's great that our customers have had the opportunity to own a part of Wirex, and we can't wait to share our upcoming successes with them. Our mission is to democratise access to cryptocurrency, and this successful crowdfunding campaign is one step further in achieving this goal."

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords
smartShift Achieves the Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform Competency
Increasing Cyberattacks to Propel Global Threat Intelligence Platforms Market, Says Frost & ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Issues October 2020 Shareholder Letter
Avius Launches Gestures - Touchless Customer Feedback Technology
Clarivate Repeats Nobel Laureate Prediction Success: Five 'Citation Laureates' Awarded 2020 Nobel Honors for Physics, Chemistry and Economics
Cobots Market Size Worth USD 9,342.8 Million By 2027 | CAGR of 38.5%: Emergen Research
Antimicrobial Hospital Textiles Market worth $9.4 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Vungle Acquires AlgoLift, a Leading Marketing Intelligence Platform for Mobile Advertising
C2A Security Releases AutoSec, the First Automotive Cybersecurity Lifecycle Management Platform to ...
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
Hyundai Motor's Delivery of XCIENT Fuel Cell Trucks in Europe Heralds Its Commercial Truck ...
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
TietoEVRY and Zwipe join forces to deliver biometric payments to banks in the Nordic and Baltic ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease