Wirex Achieves Record Crowdfund for Crypto Company, Raising Over £3.7 Million

LONDON, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirex, the next-gen payments platform sending waves through the fintech and crypto spaces, has raised £1 million in just 90 minutes and smashed its crowdfunding target by 370%. Nearly 7,000 investors took part to support Wirex on its mission to democratise access to cryptocurrency.

Aiming to give fintech fans and it's 3.1 million customers the opportunity to invest in Wirex before they scale-up, this funding will help to solidify Wirex's ambitious plans in the coming months. Wirex recently announced a revolutionary product overhaul. This has already seen the launch of 5 new currencies on the platform in Eastern European countries, as well as an upcoming release of Wirex's highly-anticipated multicurrency Mastercard card, and upgrade of its rewards scheme. The company also has ambitious plans to diversify their user base, with an exciting launch in the US and Japan in the pipeline.

Pavel Matveev, CEO and co-founder of Wirex, described how pivotal this moment is in Wirex's history: "Since opening pre-registration for the private sale, we've had an overwhelming response from users around the world wanting to invest in Wirex. Our performance so far has proven to investors that we are making incredible advances in the fintech and crypto spaces, and this growth will only continue."

Wirex have already demonstrated their innovation in the space, developing a product that allows customers to buy, hold, exchange and sell multiple crypto and traditional currencies from one platform. The company not only launched the world's first crypto-enabled debit card, but also the first crypto rewards scheme. With the core aim of bridging the gap between the traditional and digital economies, the platform aims to bring cryptocurrency to a mainstream audience, as cryptocurrency adoption rates continue to sky-rocket across the globe.

Matveev went on to explain that, "It's great that our customers have had the opportunity to own a part of Wirex, and we can't wait to share our upcoming successes with them. Our mission is to democratise access to cryptocurrency, and this successful crowdfunding campaign is one step further in achieving this goal."