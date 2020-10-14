 

Aéroports de Paris SA - Groupe ADP announces the extension of the HubLink alliance with Royal Schiphol Group

PRESS RELEASE

14 October 2020

Groupe ADP announces the extension for one year of the HubLink alliance with Royal Schiphol Group

Aéroports de Paris and NV Luchthaven Schiphol (Royal Schiphol Group), which is the operator for Amsterdam Schiphol airport, created at the end of 2008, for 12 years, a long-term industrial cooperation and cross-equity investment agreement for 8% of the share capital. The alliance has been named “Hublink”.

The current context of uncertainty resulting from the crisis linked to Covid-19 makes it necessary to postpone the decision on the future of this alliance.

Aéroports de Paris, after authorization from its Board of Directors, announces having soon to sign an amendment to extend this alliance for a duration of one year, until November 30th, 2021.

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr
Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23
Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2019, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 108 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 110 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019, group revenue stood at €4,700 million and net income at €588 million.
Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

groupeadp.fr

 

 

