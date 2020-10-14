Aéroports de Paris SA - Groupe ADP announces the extension of the HubLink alliance with Royal Schiphol Group

Aéroports de Paris and NV Luchthaven Schiphol (Royal Schiphol Group), which is the operator for Amsterdam Schiphol airport, created at the end of 2008, for 12 years, a long-term industrial cooperation and cross-equity investment agreement for 8% of the share capital. The alliance has been named “Hublink”.

The current context of uncertainty resulting from the crisis linked to Covid-19 makes it necessary to postpone the decision on the future of this alliance.

Aéroports de Paris, after authorization from its Board of Directors, announces having soon to sign an amendment to extend this alliance for a duration of one year, until November 30th, 2021.

