Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Schedules Third Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) (the “Company”) announced today that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the three months ended September 30, 2020, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. In conjunction with its release, the Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results. The call may be accessed via phone at 877-395-7164. The call will be simultaneously webcast under the “Events & Presentations” section of the Investor Relations page on the Company’s website, www.hcsg.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on our website for one year following the date of the earnings call.

Moving forward, the Company will issue its earnings release on the same day as its quarterly conference call. The quarterly conference call schedule will continue to be posted under the “Events & Presentations” section of the Investor Relations page on the Company’s website.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005357/en/