 

iCAD Hosting Technology Innovation Webinar on the Evolving Landscape for Treating Patients with Brain, Breast, and Rectal Cancers

Webinar Taking Place on Wednesday, October 21st @ 10amET

NASHUA, N.H., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will host a technology innovation webinar on the current treatment landscape and unmet medical needs for treating cancer, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at 10am Eastern Time.

The call will feature presentations by key opinion leaders Santosh Kesari, MD, PhD, John Wayne Cancer Center, Janie Grumley, MD, FACS, John Wayne Cancer Center and Té Vuong, MD, B.Sc., Fountain Valley Regional Hospital & Medical Center, who will discuss the current treatment landscape and new innovative methods for treating patients with cancers such as glioblastoma (GBM), breast and rectal.

iCAD's management team will provide an update on innovations across the detection and therapy businesses, including an overview of iCAD’s breast cancer risk-assessment solution, a key element in the transformation from age-based screening to risk-adaptive screening. Also highlighted will be recently presented positive clinical data for Xoft Brain IORT as a viable treatment option for GBM. The management team, along with Drs. Vuong and Santosh will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Janie Grumley, MD, FACS, is the Director, Comprehensive Breast Program, Director at Margie Petersen Breast Center and John Wayne Cancer Institute. She is a surgical breast oncologist who has expertise in treating patients with breast cancer and benign breast diseases. She specializes in novel treatments such as oncoplastic breast-conserving surgery and intraoperative radiation therapy. Dr. Grumley found her path in her third year of residency at the University of Southern California when she met a surgical breast oncologist who was transforming breast cancer care with the use of oncoplastic surgery. She was inspired by the difference these techniques made in women’s lives during and after treatment.

Té Vuong, MD, B.Sc., received her M.D. from the Université de Montréal and continued her postgraduate training in radiation oncology at the University of Toronto and the Institut Gustave Roussy and Institut Curie in Paris, France.

She is a Professor at McGill University in the Department of Oncology, where she also holds the position of Assistant Chair, Radiation Oncology. She was appointed Director, Radiation Oncology of the Segal Cancer Centre at the Jewish General Hospital in August 2009.

