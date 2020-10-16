 

HOYLU AB HOYLU MODERNIZES WALBRIDGE’S CONSTRUCTION PLANNING WITH HOYLU’S PULL PLANNING MODULE (CORRECTION – WITH CUSTOMER QUOTE)

16.10.2020   

Hoylu’s Pull Planning Module transforms the workspace by digitizing enterprise workflows, improving productivity and reducing waste

Stockholm, Sweden, October 16, 2020 – Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, announced today that it has received an additional order from Walbridge, a global, full-service construction firm headquartered in Detroit, MI, to implement Hoylu’s Pull Planning Module to continue modernizing and improving its construction planning and workflows.

Walbridge is an existing customer of Hoylu and the new order value is SEK 375,000. The order represents an expansion of Hoylu’s business within the construction industry with high-end architectural design and project management.

“We are pleased to see existing customers expand their use of Hoylu’s products in such large market verticals as construction and we are excited to receive additional orders for our newest module for pull planning. The construction industry has been very late in the adoption of digital tools and the vast majority still use analog whiteboards and paper sticky notes for planning. When leading firms like Walbridge pave the way, we believe many others will follow,” said Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu.

“We have seen continued success in our quest to build a collaborative complex of construction trailers. The field supervisors have really stepped up their use of the Hoylu wall with this new software; regularly using it for planning during daily huddle meetings,” said John Jurewicz, Director of Innovation at Walbridge. “We like how we can combine images of the jobsite. Like aerial site plans with a proposed work plan, all on a large canvas, accessible from any device. We are just beginning to see what this all can do with easy to adjust task relationships combined with accurately scalable logistics plans."

Several factors impact the construction industry’s slow adoption of technological advancements and tools due to siloed initiatives, health and safety risks, limited resources and a workforce that is comfortable with what they know. A vast majority of construction firms still rely on analog whiteboards and paper sticky notes for planning, creating inefficient project management and development.

Today, Hoylu’s Pull Planning Module, a revolutionary scheduling tool in construction planning and project management with the objective to increase productivity and reduce waste, is becoming widely adopted and recognized for its innovation and efficiency.

Hoylu’s Pull Planning Module is a value enhancing component of its Connected Workspaces online digital whiteboard platform that transforms the workspace using rules and functions that precisely fit the workflow or process. Hoylu’s Connected Workspaces are affordable and easy to use for the whole team. The project plan and schedule can be kept in the same connected workspace as drawings, pictures and additional project information for more efficient communication and streamlined workflows. The workspace can be shared with anyone, on any device, anywhere and is saved automatically. Additionally, Hoylu can be leveraged with Zoom or any video-conferencing solution. Hoylu is integrated with MSFT Teams and available for Mac in Apple’s App store.

For more information, please contact:
Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr@hoylu.com
Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw@hoylu.com

About Hoylu
Hoylu’s mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Through our customizable Connected Workspaces we deliver software solutions for companies, organizations and individuals across virtually all industries that enable all teams, big and small to work efficiently and securely in an intuitive and easy workflow. For more information: www.hoylu.com.

Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB +46 (0) 8 50 301 550, ca@mangold.se

Publication
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above on October 16, 2020 at 6:00pm CEST.


