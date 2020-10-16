 

Northern California National Bank Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.10.2020, 23:43  |  40   |   |   

CHICO, Calif., Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northern California National Bank (OTC markets: NCNB) reported net income of $2,671,000 for the nine months ending September 30, 2020. This is an 18% increase in net income from the $2,262,000 earned in the first nine months of 2019.

Financial Highlights for the quarter ended September 30, 2020

  • Total assets were $312.0 million at September 30, 2020, an 18% increase from the September 30, 2019 balance of $265.0 million.
  • Gross Loans totaled $143.0 million, up 38% from $104.0 million a year ago.
  • Deposits increased 16% to a balance of $275.9 million at September 30, 2020 versus a balance of $238.2 million in 2019.
  • Total shareholder’s equity increased from $25.5 million at September 30, 2019 to $29.4 million in 2020.
  • The book value per common share was $20.39 at September 30, 2020 compared to $17.81 at September 30, 2019.
  • The Allowance for Loan Losses was $3.12 million at the end of the third quarter in 2020 and $1.70 million at the end of the third quarter in 2019.
  • The Bank continues to have good asset quality, is considered to be well capitalized and exceeds the minimum regulatory capital requirements.

“This year has been very challenging for the families and businesses of our communities. Northern California National Bank has been focused on providing exceptional customer service to our customers, shareholders and the communities where we do business,” said President and CEO Todd Lewis. “With the COVID-19 Pandemic, the wildfires and all the related challenges, our Bank has worked very hard to be a positive, reliable financial resource to all the stakeholders of the Bank.”

Todd Lewis also said, “Our financial results continue to be directly related to the amazing customers, shareholders, employees and Board Members of the Bank. With the uncertainty in the economy related to the Pandemic, the Bank decided to use the gains on the sale of bonds and the fees earned on the processing of loans to add to the Allowance for Loan Losses and build up our capital at the Bank. We continue to feel it is prudent to reserve for the unknown challenges that may be ahead.”

Located at the corner of 7th Avenue and Mangrove, Northern California National Bank is a locally owned and operated bank servicing the needs of the businesses and individuals in Northern California since March 2006. The Bank has a full service branch in Chico, CA and a Loan Production Office in Sacramento, CA. For more information call (530) 879-5900 or visit the website at www.norcalbank.com.

Contact: Todd Lewis
  President/CEO
  Northern California National Bank
  (530) 899-4214 

Northern California National Bank Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Auxly Announces No Material Change
“Dean of the Industry”: Ohio-Based Wholesale Distribution Icon and Former Lorillard Board Member Kit Dietz Appointed to ...
Nevada Copper Announces Appointment of Mike Ciricillo as Chief Executive Officer and Board Changes
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Scatec Solar acquires SN Power, building a global leader in renewable energy
Orchard Therapeutics Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Libmeldy for the Treatment of Early-Onset ...
Aequus Extends Commercial Agreement for Specialty Product Tacrolimus IR in Canada
September 2020 Quarterly Report Webinar/Conference Call
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...