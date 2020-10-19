 

DGAP-DD PVA TePla AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.10.2020, 11:15  |  41   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.10.2020 / 11:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Alfred
Last name(s): Schopf

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PVA TePla AG

b) LEI
5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007461006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.84 EUR 500 EUR
10.94 EUR 1000 EUR
10.94 EUR 500 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.9148 EUR 2000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


19.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Internet: www.pvatepla.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63231  19.10.2020 

