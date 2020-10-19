Westhaven Drills 13.10 Metres of 4.86 g/t Gold and 31.57 g/t Silver, Including 2.54 Metres of 16.88 g/t Gold and 99.28 g/t Silver at the Newly Discovered Franz Zone at Shovelnose Gold Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp . (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce additional high-grade gold drill intercepts from its ongoing drill program at its 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.

SN20—108



° (37.09 – 71.17m): 34.08 metres (m) of 2.07 g/t gold (Au) and 16.50 g/t silver (Ag).

° Including: 13.10m of 4.86 g/t Au and 31.57 g/t Ag.

° Including: 2.54m of 16.88 g/t Au and 99.28 g/t Ag.

SN20—10 7

° (24.50 – 32.00m): 7.50m of 1.93 g/t Au and 23.60 g/t Ag.

° Including: 4.00m of 3.15 g/t Au and 31.80 g/t Ag.



SN20—10 2

° (51.10 – 54.45m): 3.35m of 5.04 g/t Au and 24.02 g/t Ag.

° Including: 1.80m of 8.06 g/t Au and 34.47 g/t Ag.



The newly discovered Franz Zone is located approximately 2.8 kilometres along strike from the high-grade gold discovery at the South Zone; over half of this strike length has not been drill tested.



Please click following link to the 2020 Drill Database *(updated frequently): https://www.westhavengold.com/_resources/shovelnose/Drilling-Assay-Sum ...

Gareth Thomas, President & CEO of Westhaven Gold stated: “We continue to intersect high-grade gold near surface at the newly discovered Franz Zone. These drill intercepts are along strike to the northwest of hole SN20-101, which assayed 7.78m of 14.84 g/t gold. Drilling continues to expand the size and continuity of the newly discovered Franz Zone. Gold mineralization has been traced for ~3.8km of strike length and remains open along strike. Given the property’s excellent location just off the highway, close to the city of Merritt, and with proximity to infrastructure, we can work the Shovelnose property year-round.”

Peter Fischl, Exploration Manager for Westhaven Gold, adds: “Drill step-outs along strike have continued to intersect significant gold mineralization at the Franz Vein Zone. The shallow nature of this mineralization with minimal overburden cover is assisting greatly in the exploration of this recently discovered gold-bearing vein zone. Data from a recently completed mapping and prospecting program in the Franz Zone area will be integrated with the drilling here to advance this project further.”