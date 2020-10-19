Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) : Change of CEO

Tom Gustavsson has, after 14 successful years at the helm of SEM, decided to resign and complete his career elsewhere.

The Board has appointed Christina (Tina) Hallin to take over from Tom as CEO of the group and Managing Director of SEM AB as from January 1, 2021.

Tina Hallin is a board member of SEM AB since 2016. She was born in Huskvarna, grew up in Trollhättan and has a MSc in Electrical and electronical engineering from Chalmers. She has more than 35 years working experience within the Commercial vehicle industry in AB Volvo. Among others, she has held senior positions in powertrain and vehicle product development as well as sales and marketing responsibility for Volvo Trucks in China and India. She recently lived four years in China, whereof three years as Senior vice president in DongFeng Commercial Vehicle executive team.

The Board wants to express its gratitude to Tom for his contributions during the past years and wishes Tina the best success in her important assignment as new Managing Director and CEO for SEM.

Åmål 2020-10-19

Halvar Jonzon

Chairman of the Board



Halvar Jonzon, Chairman of the Board

Tel: +46 70 663 65 67

E-mail: halvar.jonzon@procuritas.se

