Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ) : Change of CEO

19.10.2020 / 16:40
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Tom Gustavsson has, after 14 successful years at the helm of SEM, decided to resign and complete his career elsewhere.

The Board has appointed Christina (Tina) Hallin to take over from Tom as CEO of the group and Managing Director of SEM AB as from January 1, 2021.

Tina Hallin is a board member of SEM AB since 2016. She was born in Huskvarna, grew up in Trollhättan and has a MSc in Electrical and electronical engineering from Chalmers. She has more than 35 years working experience within the Commercial vehicle industry in AB Volvo. Among others, she has held senior positions in powertrain and vehicle product development as well as sales and marketing responsibility for Volvo Trucks in China and India. She recently lived four years in China, whereof three years as Senior vice president in DongFeng Commercial Vehicle executive team.

The Board wants to express its gratitude to Tom for his contributions during the past years and wishes Tina the best success in her important assignment as new Managing Director and CEO for SEM.

Åmål 2020-10-19
Halvar Jonzon
Chairman of the Board
 

For more information, please contact:

Halvar Jonzon, Chairman of the Board
Tel: +46 70 663 65 67
E-mail: halvar.jonzon@procuritas.se

 

About this information
This information is inside information that Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.40 pm CET on October 19, 2020.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom.

 


19.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB (Publ)
Box 30 Amal
66200 Vastra Gotaland
Sweden
Phone: +46 532 611 00
Internet: https://sem.se
ISIN: SE0011167600
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1141684

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1141684  19.10.2020 

