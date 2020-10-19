 

DGAP-Adhoc Hawesko Holding AG: Significant earnings increase after three quarters

Hawesko Holding AG: Significant earnings increase after three quarters

Hamburg, 19 October 2020. The wine-trading group Hawesko Holding AG (HAW GR, HAWG.DE, DE0006042708) announced today that the operating result (EBIT) of the group in the first nine months (1 January to 30 September) of 2020 will more than double to € 21-22 million according to preliminary calculations (same period in the previous year: € 9.5 million). Sales revenues will have increased during the same period by approximately 11% to € 415 million (previous year: € 374.4 million). In spite of expected tighter restrictions for restaurants and hotels during the important business leading up to Christmas, the management board expects the operating result (EBIT) for the full year 2020 to reach around € 33 million and be significantly higher than the previous year's figure of € 29.1 million.

A detailed analysis as well as the quarterly statement to 30 September 2020 will be published on 5 November 2020.

Language: English
Company: Hawesko Holding AG
Große Elbstraße 145 d
22767 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 40 30 39 2100
Fax: +49 40 30 39 2105
E-mail: ir@hawesko-holding.com
Internet: www.hawesko-holding.com
ISIN: DE0006042708
WKN: 604270
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
