 

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 30th, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020   

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUTH) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2020 financial results on Friday, October 30th, 2020 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. A press release with third quarter financial results will be issued at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern Time that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 201-689-8470. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing 412-317-6671; the password is 13711704. The replay will be available until Friday, November 6th, 2020. The call will also be webcast live from the Company's website at www.rhgi.com under the Investor Relations section.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – “sizzling.”

For information about our restaurants or to purchase gift cards, please visit www.RuthsChris.com. For more information about Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., please visit www.rhgi.com.

