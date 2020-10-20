Amazon Donates Millions of Items to More Than One Thousand Charities Worldwide this Holiday Season

(NASDAQ: AMZN) – Today, Amazon announced that it will support more than a thousand charities around the world with product and monetary donations to help them get millions of items they need. Organizations in the U.S., U.K., Spain, Singapore, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Australia and more will receive donations starting today. To help distribute the donations, Amazon will team up with celebrity friends, including Gabrielle Union, Mitch Marner from the Toronto Maple Leafs, Singaporean actor and musician, Nathan Hartono, among others who will continue to be announced throughout the holidays. In addition, Amazon will fulfill hundreds of AmazonSmile Charity Lists across the U.S., supporting organizations in communities hit hard by the events of this year including those that support causes such as homelessness, hunger and disaster relief, among others. Customers can also join Amazon in its season of giving by shopping through AmazonSmile, donating an item via AmazonSmile Charity Lists, or making a monetary donation to the organization of their choice by saying, “Alexa, I want to make a donation.”

“Charitable organizations around the world serve a vital role in their communities, and they’re facing new challenges—often with fewer resources—as we all continue to fight through a global pandemic,” said Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer. “Amazon is proud to support over one thousand organizations by donating millions of the items they need to help their communities and, hopefully, deliver much-needed smiles along the way.”

Find out more about how Amazon is delivering smiles this holiday season and ways to get involved below.

A Season of Smiles with Gabrielle Union. Amazon has teamed up with actress, author, and philanthropist Gabrielle Union to deliver smiles all season long to charitable organizations close to her heart. She will be joined by a number of celebrities worldwide who will be surprising local charities in their communities with the support and smiles they need this holiday season. From large-scale product donations to virtual events to Amazon Live interviews, customers can follow along via @Amazon and #DeliveringSmiles to discover the various ways these celebrities will be bringing the spirit of the holidays to these wonderful organizations.