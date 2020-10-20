 

fashionette AG sets price range for its IPO

20.10.2020
20.10.2020, 08:30  |  69   |   |   

fashionette AG sets price range for its IPO
fashionette AG sets price range for its IPO

20.10.2020 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR WITHIN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.

fashionette AG sets price range for its IPO

- Shares of fashionette to be offered within a price range of EUR 30.00 and EUR 38.00 per share

- Post-IPO market capitalization of fashionette between EUR 186 and EUR 236 million based on the price range

- Total IPO amount between EUR 108 and EUR 137 million comprising 1,200,000 new shares from a capital increase, a placement of 1,500,000 existing shares, 500,000 existing shares from an upsize option and 405,000 existing shares from an over-allotment option

- Subscription indications have been received from a wide range of investors in excess of the total IPO amount (including the over-allotment option and upsize option)

- Net proceeds from the sale of the new shares of approximately EUR 38 million (based on the mid-point of the price range) to pursue selected acquisitions in order to drive regional and category expansion, to spur growth of the existing business through marketing and customer acquisition initiatives and to make specific IT-platform investments

- Free float expected to amount to 58% assuming placement of all offered shares

- Securities prospectus expected to be published today on fashionette's corporate website

- Expected offer period from 21 October 2020 and to 27 October 2020

- First day of trading scheduled for 29 October 2020 at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange


Dusseldorf, 20 October 2020. fashionette AG ("fashionette" or "Company") (ISIN DE000A2QEFA1), a leading European data-driven online platform for premium and luxury fashion accessories with focus on the German, Austrian and Swiss region, announces further details of the planned initial public offering and listing of its shares on the European SME Growth Market "Scale" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("IPO").

