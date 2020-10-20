Invitation to UPM’s webcast and press conference on Q3 2020 Interim Report

A webcast and a conference call for analysts and investors in English language begins at 13:15 EET. UPM’s financial results will be presented by the President and CEO Jussi Pesonen and CFO Tapio Korpeinen . All participants can view the webcast online at www.upm.com or through this link , but participants who wish to ask questions must attend the conference call by dialling a number in the list below:

(UPM, Helsinki, 20 October 2020 at 10:00 EET) – UPM will publish its third quarter results on 27 October 2020 at 09:30-10:00 EET. After publishing the report will be available on company's website at www.upm.com .

Conference call title: UPM Interim Report for January – September 2020

We recommend that participants dial in 5-10 minutes prior to ensure a timely start of the webcast. The webcast will be available at www.upm.com for 12 months after the call.

Later in the afternoon, at 14:30 EET, CEO Jussi Pesonen will present the results in a press conference held in Finnish language both at the Biofore House and online. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, participation to the Biofore House event is restricted to members of media only. Others are asked to follow the presentation online. To register to the live or online event, visit this link. Only the registered will receive the link to the online press conference.

For more information, please contact:

UPM, Investor Relations

Mon–Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EET

tel. +358 20 415 0033

ir@upm.com

UPM, Media Relations

Mon–Fri from 9:00 to 16:00 EET

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,700 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 10.2 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com