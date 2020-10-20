 

Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform

  • Volkswagen’s newly launched ID series, powered by its groundbreaking MEB platform, is pressing the boundaries of Electrical Vehicle (EV) travel

  • NXP battery management systems (BMS) are flexible and easy to design-in across low- or high-voltage batteries, delivering high accuracy, optimal robustness and functional safety

  • Precision Battery Management helps to improve Range, Longevity, and Safety

MUNICH, Germany, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a keynote speech opening the NXP Connects developer conference, NXP CEO Kurt Sievers announced a collaboration with Volkswagen centered on the electronics for electric vehicles (EVs). Volkswagen has adopted NXP’s battery management system (BMS) into its innovative MEB platform to help increase vehicle range, extend battery longevity, and enhance safety. NXP’s BMS provides the flexibility and scalability needed to meet the diverse range needs of today’s electromobility customers, whether they seek a compact car, the groundbreaking ID.3, a plug-in hybrid, or a luxury electric vehicle like the ID.4, Audi e-Tron or Porsche Taycan.

“As part of the first wave of Volkswagen’s battery electric vehicle initiative, we’ll deliver up to 75 full-electric vehicle models to market by 20291,” said Dr. Holger Manz, Head of Development for Vehicle Energy Supply and High Voltage Systems, Volkswagen AG. “Incorporating a functionally safe battery management system that can scale across many car models makes it easier to achieve the full power potential of a battery, optimized range, and the extension of the battery’s lifetime.”

After many years of automotive industry EV development, the core challenge facing the sector remains the extension of range. With the release of Volkswagen’s ID series, Volkswagen is pressing the boundaries of EV travel with a flexible offering that enables 45 kWh, 58 kWh or 77 kWh powered models. The medium battery can recharge to enable a range of up to 260 miles in 30 mins, in quick charge mode with DC (direct current) with 100 kW performance. The larger battery can enable a vehicle to travel up to 340 miles on a full charge2.

“Volkswagen offers its customers rich options for the coming age of electrification,” said Lars Reger, NXP’s CTO. “We are proud to offer precision system-level solutions that scale across models, making it easy to design-in while offering the highest levels of safety.”

Currently, 16 of the leading Top 20 car makers have designed in NXP battery management solutions.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 29,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $8.88 billion in 2019. Find out more at www.nxp.com.

NXP and the NXP logo are trademarks of NXP B.V.

Notes

https://www.volkswagen-newsroom.com/en/e-mobility-3921

2 https://www.volkswagen.co.uk/electric/electric-cars/id3.html

