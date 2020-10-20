 

Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
DGAP-Media / 20.10.2020 / 11:28

Voltabox Announces Revolutionary New Technology Concept for Lithium-Ion Batteries

- Voltabox-Flow-Shape-Design(R) is a technological leap in battery design - an innovative approach to highly flexible and extremely cost-effective development and production of lithium-ion batteries

- Multiple international patents registered

- Launch on December 1 at 10:30 a.m. at www.flowshapedesign.com

Delbrück, Germany, October 20, 2020 - The countdown is on. Voltabox AG [ISIN DE000A2E4LE9] will release their newly developed battery concept - the Voltabox-Flow-Shape-Design(R) - to the world on December 1, 2020. The technological approach is fundamentally different from previous application and product standards for battery modules and systems.

At this year's Annual General Meeting for Voltabox AG, CEO Jürgen Pampel publicly announced for the first time that Voltabox has developed a revolutionary technology with an extraordinary depth of innovation. The secret will now be revealed on December 1. The world premiere will take place virtually.

"With the Voltabox-Flow-Shape-Design(R), we enter a new era of battery design. This will make it possible to replace existing and globally established module and battery concepts. The name gives us a hint: it involves a completely new kind of flexibility in design, significant savings in components and weight, and significant cost advantages. In addition, the technology enables us to offer our customers mechanisms for even greater battery safety, flexibly and according to their needs," Pampel elaborates.

Voltabox is counting down the minutes until the release on December 1, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.: www.flowshapedesign.com. No registration is necessary.

 

About Voltabox AG

Voltabox AG (ISIN DE000A2E4LE9), which is listed on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is a system provider for e-mobility in industrial applications as well as in select mass markets. Its core business lies in intrinsically safe, highly developed high-performance lithium-ion battery systems that are modular and in serial production. The battery systems are used for applications including commercial vehicles, such as buses for public transportation, forklifts, automated guided vehicles and mining vehicles. The company also develops and produces high-quality lithium-ion battery systems for select mass-market applications such as pedelecs and e-bikes as well as starter batteries for high-performance motorcycles.

