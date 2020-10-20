CENTOGENE Increases Full-Year 2020 Guidance

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies, today announced it is increasing full-year 2020 guidance and now anticipates revenues greater than €80 million. Prior guidance had anticipated revenues of between €60 - €65 million. This update follows the further developments in our commercial Covid-testing and the continued recovery of our core business since Q2.



Richard Stoffelen, Chief Financial Officer of CENTOGENE, said, “Our core business is recovering after the significant pandemic-induced decline in Q2. In addition, we saw a significant increase in our Covid-testing revenue in recent months. We look forward to maintaining this momentum throughout the remainder of 2020, all while helping to ensure the health and safety of our team, customers, and partners around the world.”