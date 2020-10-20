 

WestRock Honored for Design Excellence by Paperboard Packaging Council

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK), a leading provider of differentiated paper and packaging solutions, was recognized for packaging design excellence at the 77th Annual North American Paperboard Packaging Competition. The company won 18 awards, including two major awards: Rigid Box of the Year and Digital Application of the Year.

Sponsored by the Paperboard Packaging Council (PPC) and judged by packaging experts, the awards recognize packaging that represents the best in converting excellence, innovation and sustainability that the North American folding carton industry provided its customers over the past year.

The Jung & Wulff Luxury Rums, Origin Series produced by WestRock received the Rigid Box of the Year award. It is a premium package that features a unique, perfectly flat fold over face panel and is designed to highlight and securely display Jung & Wulff luxury craft rums.

The M&M’s NFL package for the Green Bay Packers, also produced by WestRock, received the Digital Application of the Year award. A series of packages sent to stores over the 16-week NFL season, the solution featured a digitally printed interactive experience, including prior and current game statistics as well as the Packers’ record that week within the division.

“At WestRock, we connect people to products through deep partnerships built to solve customer challenges,” said Patrick Lindner, chief innovation officer and president of Consumer Packaging for WestRock. “We are honored by this recognition from the Paperboard Packaging Council. These winning designs represent the value we provide our customers through innovative, differentiated packaging solutions made possible by WestRock’s talented design, commercial and operations team.”

In addition to the Rigid Box of the Year and Digital Application of the Year awards, WestRock received 6 Gold and 10 Excellence awards for a variety of packaging solutions. These awards are listed below.

  • M&M’s NFL Green Bay Package – Digital Application of the Year & Gold Award in Digital Application
  • Jung & Wulff Luxury Rums, Origin Series – Rigid Box of the Year
  • Bio-Pak Protect – Gold Award in Sustainability
  • Titan Farms 4 Count Peach Carrier – Excellence Award in Sustainability
  • Asahi Planetarium Package – Gold Award in Innovation
  • Bud Light St. Louis Blues Gift Pack – Excellence Award in Innovation
  • Kellogg’s Ryan's World Package – Gold Award
  • Old Pulteney Core Collection – Gold Award
  • Goose Island Gift Box – Gold Award
  • Voltaren – Excellence Award
  • Chandon Champagne – Excellence Award
  • Chestnut Farms Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey – Excellence Award
  • Jiajun Retail Ready Juice Pack – Excellence Award
  • Sally Hansen Pride Collection – Excellence Award
  • Clorox Glade Febreeze Trash Bags – Excellence Award
  • Flip Grip DuoWing – Excellence Award
  • Manny’s Pale Ale ArtPak, COVID-19 Community Response – Excellence Award

About WestRock

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) partners with our customers to provide differentiated paper and packaging solutions that help them win in the marketplace. WestRock’s team members support customers around the world from locations spanning North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Learn more at www.westrock.com.

