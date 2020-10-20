 

Lynxspring Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Guiding Clients' Smart Building Solution Strategies in a Post-COVID-19 Environment

Lynxspring's E2E platform provides best-in-class service delivery and value enhancement through a well-synchronized suite of solutions to ensure timely integration

SANTA CLARA, California, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global post-COVID-19 solution propositioning for smart buildings environment, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Lynxspring, Inc. with the 2020 Global Customer Value Leadership Award. The company's cutting-edge technology, collaborative service solutions, and strong commitment to supporting secure, open, and interoperable architectures have made it a valuable external support partner for businesses. Its prompt outreach to industry lobbyists and value-chain counterparts is helping clients mold their future smart building strategies for a post-COVID-19 era.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315664/Frost_Sullivan_Lynxspring_Award.jpg

"Lynxspring's ability to easily and quickly integrate an IoT platform using IP technology and strong backend service integration can reduce expenses and position users to optimize processes rapidly. This advantage will be a critical differentiator in a post-COVID-19 environment when constrained budgets will impact project decisions," said Konkana Khaund, director of consulting. "Its Edge Enabled IP product portfolio gives customers a truly scalable smart integration edge-to-edge (E2E) platform that provides an adaptable solution for better data and pattern visualization for future improvements. Customers can tap into the native intelligence of the E2E features and attributes to triage future pandemic-related demands and allow facility operators and occupants to implement predictive mitigation measures."

The company's solution suite is a huge advantage for Lynxspring's customers in helping them avoid cloud dependency and aggregate data and actions at the device level. Its E2E platform enables users to connect, access, and act upon data immediately from the platform, as opposed to tapping into the devices, sensors, or pieces of equipment for such data and intelligence. Lynxspring has also released upgraded products to deliver stronger integration value to its customers. These include the Edge Enabled line of JENEsys Edge IP controllers and Onyxx extender modules, such as the Onyxx XM 3410 B, which lend robustness to its E2E portfolio.

