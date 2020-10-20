 

Azincourt Energy Names Trevor Perkins Exploration Manager

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. (“Azincourt” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AAZ, OTC: AZURF), is pleased to announce it has retained C. Trevor Perkins in the role of Exploration Manager. Mr. Perkins is a Professional Geologist with wide-ranging experience in planning and executing mineral exploration programs and managing exploration teams. He brings a proven track record of discovery and results from a successful 25-year career in mineral exploration in some of the world’s most prolific mining regions.

For the past five years Mr. Perkins held the title of Exploration Manage for UEX Corporation, responsible for overseeing exploration in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. As a Qualified Person for UEX’s uranium and cobalt projects, he was responsible for several 43-101 technical reports and resource estimates for both the Christie Lake and West Bear Projects. In addition, he managed the team that made the Ōrora Uranium Deposit discovery 2017.

Mr. Perkins was also Senior Geoscientist with Rio Tinto and spent a decade with Cameco Corporation. At Cameco he served as Vice President, Exploration for Cameco Mongolia, District Geologist for Europe and Asia, Senior Project Geologist for Arnhem Land in Australia, and a Project Geologist for Cameco’s Athabasca projects. As Project Geologist for the McArthur River project, he lead the team that discovered the McArthur River North Extension zones (110Mlb U3O8) and as Senior Project Geologist based in Darwin, Australia, he led the team that discovered the Angulari Uranium Deposit (20Mlb U3O8).

“We’re extremely pleased to add Trevor to the team, he will have an immediate impact on our operational plans,” said CEO, Alex Klenman. “His resume is impressive, particularly in the uranium space. He has been directly involved in significant discoveries, and has vital, relevant, project management experience on a large scale. As we enter the next phase of exploration at East Preston, we’re confident Trevor’s experience and expertise will aid us in vectoring towards meaningful discovery,” continued Mr. Klenman.

“I am exited to be joining the Azincourt Energy team,” said Mr. Perkins. “The East Preston project has many promising targets and has the right geological setting to host basement uranium deposits. I look forward to adding value to the East Preston Property and our portfolio of projects,” continued Mr. Perkins.

Mr. Perkins will immediately begin overseeing the scheduled follow up geophysics program at East Preston and he will begin preparation work for winter 2020-21 drill plans. Details on upcoming work programs will be made available in the coming weeks.

