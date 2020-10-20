 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.10.2020 / 16:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Carsten
Last name(s): Reinhardt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SAF-HOLLAND SE

b) LEI
222100QJQLUJHWREL058 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SAFH001

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
7.50 EUR 3750.00 EUR
7.50 EUR 2482.50 EUR
7.50 EUR 6000.00 EUR
7.44 EUR 2745.36 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
7.489 EUR 14977.86 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-15; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


20.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Internet: www.safholland.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63249  20.10.2020 

Diskussion: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.
Wertpapier


