 

IBA – Transparency Notification

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.10.2020, 17:45  |  41   |   |   

(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, October 20, 2020, 17.45

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Application), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on October 20, 2020.

In its notification, Ion Beam Applications SA has notified, that following an introduction of additional notification thresholds in the articles of association, its total holding in IBA SA has crossed upwards the 1% threshold.

Content of the notification

  • Reason for the notification: Introduction of additional notification thresholds in the articles of association                                       
  • Notification by : A parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
    Ion Beam Applications SA, Chemin du Cyclotron 3, 1348 Louvain-la-Neuve
    IBA Investments SCRL, Chemin du Cyclotron 3, 1348 Louvain-la-Neuve
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 10/03/2020
  • Threshold crossed (in %): 1%
  • Denominator: 37.760.676
  • Notified details: (extract of the received notification form) 

           

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction  
  # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights  
Holders of voting rights   Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities  
Ion Beam Applications SA 0 127.038 0 0.34% 0.00%  
IBA Investments SCRL 0 410.852 0 1.09% 0.00%  
Subtotal 0 537.890   1.42%    
  TOTAL 537.890 0 1.42% 0,00%  
             
B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction
Holder of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement
             
  TOTAL   0 0.00%  
             
  TOTAL (A & B)     # of voting rights %of voting rights  
        537.890 1.42%  
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

IBA Investments SCRL is the subsidiary of Ion Beam Applications SA, wholly owned by the latter.

Seite 1 von 2
Ion Beam Applications IBA Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Perseus Mining Limited: Activity Report for September 2020 Quarter
Align Technology Sues 3Shape in Texas Federal Court for Infringement of 7 Additional Patents
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company Receives Approval for Sale & Distribution of 15 ...
Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Announces Voluntary De-Listing from Toronto Stock Exchange
The RESET plan is the only credible response to address URW’s challenges and protect the ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
IBA - Regulated Information
12.10.20
IBA - Regulated information - Erratum
06.10.20
IBA – Transparency Notification
06.10.20
IBA signs contract for the first end-to-end Rhodotron DUO solution for multi-purpose irradiation in Taiwan
05.10.20
IBA - Regulated Information
24.09.20
First payment of EUR 20 million received for strategic licensing deal in China

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
3
Ion Beam Applications