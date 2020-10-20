IBA – Transparency Notification

(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

IBA (Ion Beam Application), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on October 20, 2020.

In its notification, Ion Beam Applications SA has notified, that following an introduction of additional notification thresholds in the articles of association, its total holding in IBA SA has crossed upwards the 1% threshold.

Content of the notification

Reason for the notification: Introduction of additional notification thresholds in the articles of association

Introduction of additional notification thresholds in the articles of association Notification by : A parent undertaking or a controlling person

A parent undertaking or a controlling person Pe rsons subject to the notification requirement:

Ion Beam Applications SA, Chemin du Cyclotron 3, 1348 Louvain-la-Neuve

IBA Investments SCRL, Chemin du Cyclotron 3, 1348 Louvain-la-Neuve

Ion Beam Applications SA, Chemin du Cyclotron 3, 1348 Louvain-la-Neuve IBA Investments SCRL, Chemin du Cyclotron 3, 1348 Louvain-la-Neuve Date on which the threshold is crossed: 10/03/2020

10/03/2020 Threshold crossed (in %): 1%

1% Denominator: 37.760.676

Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Ion Beam Applications SA 0 127.038 0 0.34% 0.00% IBA Investments SCRL 0 410.852 0 1.09% 0.00% Subtotal 0 537.890 1.42% TOTAL 537.890 0 1.42% 0,00% B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holder of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00% TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights %of voting rights 537.890 1.42%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

IBA Investments SCRL is the subsidiary of Ion Beam Applications SA, wholly owned by the latter.