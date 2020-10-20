Advanced Energy to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on November 5

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement and control solutions, will release its third quarter 2020 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Management's quarterly conference call will be held later that morning beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

To register for the call please use this link. After registering, a confirmation will be sent through email, including dial in details and a unique conference call code for entry. Registration is open through the live call. To ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.