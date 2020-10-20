 

The Bond Buyer Names HilltopSecurities Director Ester Flores a 2020 Rising Star

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2020, 23:00  |  23   |   |   

The Bond Buyer recently named Ester Flores, HilltopSecurities director and investment banker, among its 2020 Rising Stars. The program, now in its fifth year, honors municipal finance professionals under the age of 40 whose strong leadership and innovative thinking have improved their community and the public finance industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005858/en/

Ester Flores (Photo: Business Wire)

Ester Flores (Photo: Business Wire)

“Ester’s distinction as a 2020 Rising Star is a testament to her knowledge and work ethic in the public finance industry and with HilltopSecurities,” said Vice Chairman and Head of Public Finance David Medanich. “Our clients value her creativity and forward thinking, and she continues to help strengthen our position as a leading municipal investment bank.”

“I’m honored to be recognized as one of The Bond Buyer’s 2020 Rising Stars, especially during a year that’s been filled with challenges and uncertainty,” said Flores. “My mentors at HilltopSecurities have helped me stay ahead in the ever-evolving municipal investment industry and develop my professional skill sets. For young people pursuing a career in municipal finance, identifying mentors early on is the most effective way to boost your chance of success, as well as your clients’.”

At the age of 36, Flores has already helped structure and execute more than 220 transactions totaling a par amount of approximately $21.2 billion for issuers in the public and private sectors. She is also recognized for creating and implementing comprehensive financial models and developing several new debt structures that have been used in the higher education, transportation, and health care sectors.

Flores joined HilltopSecurities in July 2009 and has served as analyst, assistant vice president, and vice president for the firm’s public finance division. She is the firm’s fifth consecutive banker to be included in The Bond Buyer’s Rising Stars program.

About Hilltop Securities Inc.

Hilltop Securities Inc. delivers forthright advice and tailored solutions to municipal issuers, institutions, broker-dealers, and individuals. The full-service investment bank and registered investment adviser is headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices across the United States. Areas of focus include public finance; municipal and taxable fixed income underwriting, sales, and trading; retail brokerage services; securities clearing; structured finance; and securities lending. A wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH), HilltopSecurities’ affiliates include Hilltop Securities Independent Network Inc., PlainsCapital Bank, and PrimeLending. Learn more at www.HilltopSecurities.com. Member: NYSE/FINRA/SIPC.

Hilltop Holdings Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Philip Morris International Inc. Reports 2020 Third-Quarter Reported Diluted EPS of $1.48 Versus ...
Alibaba Group Unveils Plans for 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Total Delivers its First Carbon Neutral LNG Cargo
T-Mobile Agrees to Sell $4.75 Billion of Senior Secured Notes
Alibaba.com U.S. B2B SMB Survey Finds Rapid Digitization Among B2B Businesses, Especially ...
Amazon Donates Millions of Items to More Than One Thousand Charities Worldwide this Holiday Season
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Turquoise ...
Vifor Pharma and Cara Therapeutics sign US license agreement for i.v. Korsuva* to treat dialysis ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.10.20
HilltopSecurities Names Peter Cappos Head of West Coast Region and Alan Lennick Head of Midwest Region
28.09.20
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
25.09.20
HilltopSecurities Welcomes Michael Belsky to Public Finance Division in Chicago
23.09.20
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Commences a Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer to Repurchase up to $350.0 Million of its Common Stock