The Bond Buyer Names HilltopSecurities Director Ester Flores a 2020 Rising Star

The Bond Buyer recently named Ester Flores, HilltopSecurities director and investment banker, among its 2020 Rising Stars. The program, now in its fifth year, honors municipal finance professionals under the age of 40 whose strong leadership and innovative thinking have improved their community and the public finance industry.

Ester Flores (Photo: Business Wire)

“Ester’s distinction as a 2020 Rising Star is a testament to her knowledge and work ethic in the public finance industry and with HilltopSecurities,” said Vice Chairman and Head of Public Finance David Medanich. “Our clients value her creativity and forward thinking, and she continues to help strengthen our position as a leading municipal investment bank.”

“I’m honored to be recognized as one of The Bond Buyer’s 2020 Rising Stars, especially during a year that’s been filled with challenges and uncertainty,” said Flores. “My mentors at HilltopSecurities have helped me stay ahead in the ever-evolving municipal investment industry and develop my professional skill sets. For young people pursuing a career in municipal finance, identifying mentors early on is the most effective way to boost your chance of success, as well as your clients’.”

At the age of 36, Flores has already helped structure and execute more than 220 transactions totaling a par amount of approximately $21.2 billion for issuers in the public and private sectors. She is also recognized for creating and implementing comprehensive financial models and developing several new debt structures that have been used in the higher education, transportation, and health care sectors.

Flores joined HilltopSecurities in July 2009 and has served as analyst, assistant vice president, and vice president for the firm’s public finance division. She is the firm’s fifth consecutive banker to be included in The Bond Buyer’s Rising Stars program.

