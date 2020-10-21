 

Hostess Brands, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

Hostess Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWNK, TWNKW) (the “Company), a leading manufacturer and marketer of sweet baked goods and cookies including Twinkies, CupCakes, Ding Dongs, Donettes, Voortman and a variety of other new and classic treats, announced today it will report results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results at 3:30 p.m. Central Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time). Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-451-6152 from the U.S. and 201-389-0879 internationally. A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through Thursday, November 19, 2020, by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13709810.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.hostessbrands.com. The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Hostess Brands, Inc.

Hostess Brands, Inc. is a leading packaged food company focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing fresh baked sweet goods in North America. The Hostess brand's history dates back to 1919, when the Hostess CupCake was introduced to the public, followed by Twinkies in 1930. Today, the Company produces a variety of new and classic treats in addition to Twinkies and CupCakes, including Donettes, Ding Dongs, Zingers, Danishes, Honey Buns and Coffee Cakes. In January 2020, the Company acquired Voortman Cookies Limited which produces a variety of cookies and wafers products, including sugar-free products under the Voortman brand. For more information about Hostess products and Hostess Brands, please visit hostesscakes.com. Follow Hostess on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks; on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess; on Instagram: Hostess_Snacks; and on Pinterest: pinterest.com/hostesscakes.

