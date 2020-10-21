 

Linedata Revenue for the first 9 months of 2020: € 115.1m

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 17:45  |  35   |   |   

  9M 2019 9M 2020 Change
ASSET MANAGEMENT(*) 83.6 81.0 -3.2%
LENDING & LEASING 41.2 34.1  -17.2%
TOTAL LINEDATA 124.8 115.1 -7.8%

Rounded and unaudited figures (€ m)                                                                                                                                                                          
(*) The “Other” segment, made up of insurance and retirement savings, has been integrated into AM.

Neuilly-sur-Seine, October 21, 2020  Linedata (LIN:FP) generated sales of € 115.1m  over the first 3 quarters of 2020, down 7.8% compared to the same period in 2019.

The share of recurring revenues continued to increase (+€ 3.9m), reaching  € 95.0m, that is 83% of total sales. This demonstrates the robustness of Linedata's business model, which promotes long-term revenue.

Order intake came in at €34.7m, a limited decline of 3.2% compared with the previous period.

Performance analysis by segment:

ASSET MANAGEMENT (Q1: € 28.4M, +2.8%; Q2: € 27.0M, -7.3%; Q3: € 25.6M, -5.0%)

The Asset Management segment saw a slide of 3.2% over the first nine months of the year due to the health crisis.

Software sales came in at € 68.3m (-3.7%). The front office division is still performing well with a noticeable increase in order intake stemming from the first migrations of the installed base to the new AMP platform. Conversely, there was a decline in professional services revenues for back-office software with the postponement of some clients’ projects, particularly in Europe.

Services revenues were stable at € 12.6m with a favourable sales trend for middle and back-office outsourcing for asset managers. Order intake over the first three quarters was thus up 16.6%.

LENDING & LEASING (Q1: € 11.9M, - 4.2%; Q2: € 11.2M, -28.4%; Q3: € 11.1M, -16.2%)

Revenues of the Lending & Leasing segment to end September 2020 were down 17.2% vs. the same period in 2019, hit hard by the wait-and-see attitude caused by the crisis. This has mainly resulted in a fall in consulting and perpetual licenses.

With clients’ sites gradually reopening in Q3, sales discussions put on hold during the previous quarter were able to resume.

Outlook

The group expects business to pick up towards the end of the year with an increase in Q4 2020 revenues compared to the previous quarter.

Next announcement: Full-year 2020 sales on 9 February 2021, after trading.

ABOUT LINEDATA

With 20 years’ experience and 700+ clients in 50 countries, Linedata’s 1300 employees in 20 offices provide global humanized technology solutions and services for the asset management and credit industries. Linedata supports corporate development and boosts its clients’ growth.
Linedata's 2019 revenue was €169.7 million. Linedata is listed on Euronext Paris compartment B FR0004156297-LIN – Reuters LDSV.PA – Bloomberg LIN:FP
linedata.com

Linedata
Finance Department
+33 (0)1 73 43 70 27
infofinances@linedata.com 		Cap Value
+33 (0)1 80 81 50 00
info@capvalue.fr
www.capvalue.fr

Disclaimer

