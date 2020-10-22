 

Aptinyx Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Aptinyx Inc. (Nasdaq: APTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing transformative therapies for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders, today announced the pricing of its public offering of 14,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $3.00 per share. All of the shares sold in the offering will be sold by Aptinyx. In addition, Aptinyx has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,100,000 additional shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Aptinyx, are expected to be $42.0 million, excluding any proceeds from the exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The proposed offering is expected to close on October 26, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

SVB Leerink, Piper Sandler and Cantor are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as passive bookrunning manager and H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as lead manager for the offering.

Aptinyx intends to use the net proceeds received from the offering to advance the development of its novel NMDA receptor modulators, including NYX-2925, NYX-783, and NYX-458, in development for chronic pain, PTSD, and cognitive impairment, respectively, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The shares of common stock in the public offering will be issued by Aptinyx pursuant to a shelf registration statement that was previously filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering will be made only by means of the written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering will be filed by the Company with the SEC. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal St., 37th Floor, Boston, MA, 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6132, or by email at syndicate@svbleerink.com; or Piper Sandler & Co., Attn: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN, 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Ave., 6th Floor, New York, NY, 10022, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

Diskussion: APTINYX Inc - Spezialist in Sachen Nervenzellkommunikation
20.10.20
Aptinyx Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
19.10.20
Aptinyx Reports Positive, Statistically Significant, Top-line Data From Phase 2 Study of NYX-783 in Patients With Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
28.09.20
Aptinyx Recommences Patient Recruitment in Phase 2 Study of NYX-2925 in Patients with Fibromyalgia

APTINYX Inc - Spezialist in Sachen Nervenzellkommunikation