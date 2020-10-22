DGAP-News FUCHS PETROLUB SE earns recognition as a John Deere 'Partner-level Supplier' and 'Parts Supplier of the Year'
FUCHS PETROLUB SE earns recognition as a John Deere "Partner-level Supplier" and "Parts Supplier of the Year"
FUCHS was selected for the honor in recognition of its dedication to providing products and service of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement.
FUCHS is a supplier of lubricants, engine coolants and greases to John Deere's operation in various countries all over the globe.
Suppliers who participate in the Achieving Excellence Program are evaluated annually in several key performance categories, including quality, cost management, delivery, technical support and responsiveness.
"We are honored to receive the awards from our long-standing customer John Deere. They are not just a recognition for our excellent products and services but also for our global team of motivated colleagues who have contributed to this through their outstanding commitment," comments Stefan Fuchs, Chairman of the Executive Board of FUCHS PETROLUB SE.
About FUCHS
The FUCHS Group develops, produces and markets high-grade lubricants and related specialties for virtually all industries and areas of application. Formed in Mannheim in 1931, the Group employs almost 6,000 people worldwide at 62 operating companies. FUCHS is the world's largest independent lubricant manufacturer. Its most important markets in terms of sales revenues are Western Europe, Asia and North America.
