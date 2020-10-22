Dow reports third quarter 2020 results

Three Months Ended Sep 30

Three Months Ended Jun 30

In millions, except per share amounts 3Q20 3Q19 vs. SQLY [B / (W)] 2Q20 vs. PQ [B / (W)]

Net Sales $9,712 $10,764 $(1,052) $8,354 $1,358

GAAP Income (Loss), Net of Tax $(1) $347 $(348) $(217) $216

Operating EBIT1 $761 $1,117 $(356) $57 $704

Operating EBIT Margin1 7.8 % 10.4 % (260) bps 0.7 % 710 bps

Operating EBITDA1 $1,485 $1,856 $(371) $757 $728

GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share $(0.04) $0.45 $(0.49) $(0.31) $0.27

Operating Earnings (Loss) Per Share1 $0.50 $0.91 $(0.41) $(0.26) $0.76

Cash Provided by Operating Activities - Continuing Ops $1,761 $1,790 $(29) $1,599 $162

CEO QUOTE

Jim Fitterling, Dow’s chairman and chief executive officer, commented on the quarter:

“The Dow team delivered improved sequential results well above second quarter lows and robust operating cash flow in line with the year-ago period, enabled by rebounding demand and the early actions we took to focus on cash, reduce expenses and pay down debt. We increased our operating rates to match rising demand as the recovery gained momentum. In polyethylene, we achieved pricing gains of 12% over the prior quarter as demand for packaging remained resilient, and in polyurethanes, we delivered higher volumes and margins underpinned by improving consumer durable demand.

"At the same time, we enhanced our competitiveness by implementing our restructuring program – set to deliver $300 million in annualized EBITDA benefit. We also announced a second infrastructure asset sale for select marine and terminal assets on the U.S. Gulf Coast aligned with our best-owner mindset. Throughout the quarter, we also advanced our sustainability initiatives, creating new opportunities for growth, driving innovative solutions for our customers, and increasing efficiencies throughout our operations.”

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Packaging & Specialty Plastics

Three Months Ended Sep 30 Three Months Ended Jun 30 In millions, except margin percentages 3Q20 3Q19 vs. SQLY [B / (W)] 2Q20 vs. PQ [B / (W)] Net Sales $4,565 $5,062 $(497) $4,001 $564 Operating EBIT $647 $798 $(151) $318 $329 Operating EBIT Margin 14.2 % 15.8 % (160) bps 7.9 % 630 bps Equity Earnings $71 $23 $48 $20 $51

Packaging & Specialty Plastics net sales were $4.6 billion, down 10% versus the year-ago period. Volume increased 1% due to integrated plastics demand, partly offset by lower licensing activity. Local price declined 12% versus the year-ago period from lower global energy prices, and currency increased net sales by 1%. On a sequential basis, the segment recorded a 14% net sales improvement driven by strong pricing momentum as evidenced by four consecutive months of polyethylene price increases in consumer packaging applications.

Equity earnings for the segment were $71 million, compared to $23 million in the year-ago period. Gains were driven by improved integrated olefin and aromatics margins at the Sadara and Thai joint ventures.

Operating EBIT was $647 million, compared to $798 million in the year-ago period. Targeted expense reductions and volume gains were more than offset by integrated margin compression. Sequentially, the segment expanded Op. EBIT margins by 630 basis points driven by a strong rebound in consumer and industrial sectors.

Packaging and Specialty Plastics reported a net sales decline driven by reduced polyethylene prices compared to the year-ago period. Volume was flat as gains in Asia Pacific and double-digit gains in Latin America were offset by declines in the rest of the world. Notably, the decline in the U.S. & Canada was primarily driven by lower licensing revenue and hurricane-driven outages. The business captured strong demand growth in flexible food and specialty packaging; infrastructure, consumer and transportation packaging; and health and hygiene applications. Compared to the prior quarter, the business delivered local price gains in all regions and double-digit gains in the U.S. & Canada and Latin America.

Hydrocarbons & Energy reported lower net sales as volume gains were more than offset by reduced prices compared to the year-ago period. Declines were driven by lower global energy prices as well as decreased by-product prices resulting from soft end-market demand. Sequentially, the business delivered double-digit local price gains in all regions in line with the global energy price recovery.

Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

Three Months Ended Sep 30 Three Months Ended Jun 30 In millions, except margin percentages 3Q20 3Q19 vs. SQLY [B / (W)] 2Q20 vs. PQ [B / (W)] Net Sales $3,058 $3,365 $(307) $2,417 $641 Operating EBIT $104 $193 $(89) $(220) $324 Operating EBIT Margin 3.4 % 5.7 % (230) bps (9.1)% 1,250 bps Equity Losses $(13) $(70) $57 $(113) $100

Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure net sales were $3.1 billion, down 9% versus the year-ago period. Volume declined 3% due to reduced demand in automotive, industrial and energy end markets, particularly in the U.S. & Canada. Local price decreased 7% and currency increased net sales by 1%. On a sequential basis, the segment recorded a 27% net sales improvement driven by significant volume recovery in polyurethane applications as demand for durable goods, construction and automotive improved.

Equity losses for the segment were $13 million, an improvement of $57 million compared to equity losses of $70 million in the year-ago period, driven by higher sales volume, margin expansion and improved operations at our Sadara joint venture, partly due to a third party gas supplier outage in the year-ago period and improved end-market demand.

Operating EBIT was $104 million compared to $193 million in the year-ago period due to weaker demand and margin compression in the core businesses. Sequentially, the segment expanded Op. EBIT margins by 1,250 basis points driven by significant recovery in sales volume and improvement in margin-over-raw material costs in polyurethane applications.

Polyurethanes & Construction Chemicals reported a net sales decline compared to the year-ago period primarily on lower local prices driven by reduced global energy costs and impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Following broader macroeconomic recovery patterns, volume growth in EMEAI and Asia Pacific was more than offset by declines in the U.S. & Canada and Latin America. Demand in furniture & bedding and appliances exceeded the year-ago period. And sequentially, the business delivered double-digit volume growth overall, primarily driven by a rebound in consumer durables, construction and automotive end markets.

Industrial Solutions reported lower net sales driven by decreased local prices and volume compared to the year-ago period. Improved demand for electronics and pharma applications was more than offset by declines in materials for industrial and energy sectors as a result of the pandemic. Volume gains in EMEAI – driven by catalyst sales as well as heat transfer fluids for concentrated solar power applications – were more than offset by declines in other regions. Sequentially, demand improved driven by industrial market recovery.

Performance Materials & Coatings

Three Months Ended Sep 30 Three Months Ended Jun 30 In millions, except margin percentages 3Q20 3Q19 vs. SQLY [B / (W)] 2Q20 vs. PQ [B / (W)] Net Sales $2,002 $2,250 $(248) $1,855 $147 Operating EBIT $75 $200 $(125) $27 $48 Operating EBIT Margin 3.7 % 8.9 % (520) bps 1.5 % 220 bps Equity Earnings $1 $2 $(1) $2 $(1)

Performance Materials & Coatings net sales were $2 billion, down 11% versus the year-ago period. Volume declined 5% as growth in home care products as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) architectural coatings was more than offset by declines in automotive, construction, and oil & gas applications. Local price decreased 6%, and currency was flat. On a sequential basis, the segment recorded an 8% net sales improvement driven by volume recovery in coatings and silicones applications.

Operating EBIT was $75 million, compared to $200 million in the year-ago period, primarily driven by margin compression in siloxanes and reduced demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sequentially, the segment expanded Op. EBIT margins by 220 basis points led by demand recovery in silicones offerings and coatings.

Consumer Solutions reported a decrease in net sales due to lower volumes in all regions except Latin America, which was flat compared to the year-ago period, as well as reduced local prices, primarily due to excess global supply of siloxanes. Demand growth in home care applications was more than offset by volume declines in automotive and construction end markets. High-end personal care applications continue to follow restricted workplace and social activities, which lag recovery in other industries. Compared to the prior quarter, the business delivered volume gains as industrial manufacturing activity, high-rise building projects, and mobility & transportation began to improve.

Coatings & Performance Monomers reported lower net sales as volume increases were more than offset by local price declines primarily due to weak supply/demand fundamentals in monomers compared to the year-ago period. Demand increased in architectural coatings as residential construction end-market dynamics improved and consumers continued DIY projects at home. The business achieved volume growth in all regions except the U.S. & Canada which was flat versus the year-ago period, despite lower demand for monomers used in oil & gas applications. Sequentially, the business captured demand growth – with double-digit increases in nearly all regions – led by architectural coatings.

OUTLOOK

“We enter the fourth quarter with sequential momentum, improved financial flexibility, and a consistent focus on cash which will continue to benefit us as the gradual recovery strengthens and broadens," said Fitterling. "I am tremendously proud of the Dow team’s discipline in the face of the pandemic and multiple natural disasters. Although the third quarter rebound was significant, the recovery has been uneven across markets, and we expect this will continue in the near term. We are determined to continue delivering against our strategic and operational objectives. Our proactive and agile approach to evolving market conditions – combined with our fundamental competitive advantages of industry-leading feedstock flexibility, geographic breadth, and participation in diverse end markets and technologies – will enable us to continue to build on our performance and advance our ambition."

Separation from DowDuPont

On April 1, 2019, DowDuPont Inc. ("DowDuPont" and effective June 3, 2019, n/k/a DuPont de Nemours, Inc. or "DuPont") completed the separation of its materials science business and Dow Inc. became the direct parent company of The Dow Chemical Company and its consolidated subsidiaries ("TDCC" and together with Dow Inc., "Dow" or the "Company"), owning all of the outstanding common shares of TDCC. For filings related to the period commencing April 1, 2019 and thereafter, TDCC was deemed the predecessor to Dow Inc., and the historical results of TDCC are deemed the historical results of Dow Inc. for periods prior to and including March 31, 2019. The information in this report reflects the results of Dow and its consolidated subsidiaries, after giving effect to the distribution to DowDuPont of TDCC’s agricultural sciences business (“AgCo”) and specialty products business (“SpecCo”) and the receipt of E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company and its consolidated subsidiaries' (“Historical DuPont”) ethylene and ethylene copolymers business (other than its ethylene acrylic elastomers business) ("ECP").

The separation was contemplated by the merger of equals transaction effective August 31, 2017, under the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of December 11, 2015, as amended on March 31, 2017. TDCC and Historical DuPont each merged with subsidiaries of DowDuPont and, as a result, TDCC and Historical DuPont became subsidiaries of DowDuPont (the “Merger”). Subsequent to the Merger, TDCC and Historical DuPont engaged in a series of internal reorganization and realignment steps to realign their businesses into three subgroups: agriculture, materials science and specialty products. Dow Inc. was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of DowDuPont to serve as the holding company for the materials science business.

Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Information

In order to provide the most meaningful comparison of results of operations and results by segment, supplemental unaudited pro forma financial information has been included in the following financial schedules. The unaudited pro forma financial information is based on the consolidated financial statements of TDCC, adjusted to give effect to the separation from DowDuPont as if it had been consummated on January 1, 2017. For the nine months ended September 30, 2019 pro forma adjustments have been made for (1) the margin impact of various manufacturing, supply and service related agreements entered into with DuPont and Corteva in connection with the separation which provide for different pricing than the historical intercompany and intracompany pricing practices of TDCC and Historical DuPont and (2) the elimination of the impact of events directly attributable to the Merger, internal reorganization and business realignment, separation, distribution and other related transactions (e.g., one-time transaction costs). The results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and the three months ended September 30, 2019, are presented under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

The unaudited pro forma financial information has been presented for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of what Dow's results of operations actually would have been had the separation from DowDuPont been completed as of January 1, 2017, nor is it indicative of the future operating results of Dow. The unaudited pro forma information does not reflect restructuring or integration activities or other costs following the separation from DowDuPont that may be incurred to achieve cost or growth synergies of Dow. For further information on the unaudited pro forma financial information, please refer to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K dated June 3, 2019.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes information that does not conform to U.S. GAAP and are considered non-GAAP measures. These measures include the Company's pro forma consolidated results and pro forma earnings per share on an adjusted basis. Management uses these measures internally for planning, forecasting and evaluating the performance of the Company's segments, including allocating resources. Dow's management believes that these non-GAAP measures best reflect the ongoing performance of the Company during the periods presented and provide more relevant and meaningful information to investors as they provide insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and a more useful comparison of year-over-year results. These non-GAAP measures supplement the Company's U.S. GAAP disclosures and should not be viewed as alternatives to U.S. GAAP measures of performance. Furthermore, such non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with similar measures provided or used by other companies. Non-GAAP measures included in this release are defined below. Reconciliations for these non-GAAP measures to U.S. GAAP are provided in the Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures section starting on page 13. Dow does not provide forward-looking U.S. GAAP financial measures or a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, unusual gains and losses, foreign currency exchange gains or losses and potential future asset impairments, as well as discrete taxable events, without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on U.S. GAAP results for the guidance period.

Operating earnings (loss) per share is defined as "Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations - diluted" excluding the after-tax impact of significant items. Pro forma operating earnings per share is defined as "Pro forma earnings per common share from continuing operations - diluted" excluding the after-tax impact of significant items.

Operating EBIT is defined as earnings (i.e., "Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes") before interest, excluding the impact of significant items. Pro forma operating EBIT is defined as pro forma earnings (i.e., "Pro forma income from continuing operations before income taxes") before interest, excluding the impact of significant items.

Operating EBIT margin is defined as Operating EBIT as a percentage of net sales. Pro forma Operating EBIT margin is defined as pro forma Operating EBIT as a percentage of pro forma net sales.

Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings (i.e., "Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes") before interest, depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of significant items. Pro forma operating EBITDA is defined as pro forma earnings (i.e., "Pro forma income from continuing operations before income taxes") before interest, depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of significant items.

Free cash flow is defined as "Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations," less capital expenditures. Under this definition, free cash flow represents the cash generated by the Company from operations after investing in its asset base. Free cash flow, combined with cash balances and other sources of liquidity, represent the cash available to fund obligations and provide returns to shareholders. Free cash flow is an integral financial measure used in the Company's financial planning process.

Cash flow conversion is defined as "Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations," divided by Operating EBITDA. Management believes cash flow conversion is an important financial metric as it helps the Company determine how efficiently it is converting its earnings into cash flow.

Net debt is defined as total gross debt minus "Cash and cash equivalents" and "Marketable securities." The Company believes net debt is the best representation of its financial leverage at this point in time.

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 Net sales $ 9,712 $ 10,764 $ 27,836 $ 32,747 Cost of sales 8,371 9,377 24,211 27,939 Research and development expenses 193 194 554 592 Selling, general and administrative expenses 372 388 1,063 1,258 Amortization of intangibles 100 100 300 320 Restructuring and asset related charges - net 617 147 719 368 Integration and separation costs 63 164 174 964 Equity in earnings (losses) of nonconsolidated affiliates 60 (44 ) (124 ) (73 ) Sundry income (expense) - net 182 301 154 369 Interest income 6 19 27 58 Interest expense and amortization of debt discount 202 233 617 711 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 42 437 255 949 Provision for income taxes on continuing operations 43 90 215 356 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax (1 ) 347 40 593 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — — — 445 Net income (loss) (1 ) 347 40 1,038 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 24 14 51 74 Net income (loss) available for Dow Inc. common stockholders $ (25 ) $ 333 $ (11 ) $ 964 Per common share data: Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations - basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.45 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.71 Earnings per common share from discontinued operations - basic — — — 0.58 Earnings (loss) per common share - basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.45 $ (0.02 ) $ 1.29 Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations - diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.45 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.71 Earnings per common share from discontinued operations - diluted — — — 0.58 Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.45 $ (0.02 ) $ 1.29 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 740.5 739.8 740.0 743.3 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 740.5 743.0 740.0 746.1

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets In millions, except share amounts (Unaudited) Sep 30,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents (variable interest entities restricted - 2020: $53; 2019: $37) $ 4,549 $ 2,367 Accounts and notes receivable: Trade (net of allowance for doubtful receivables - 2020: $45; 2019: $45) 4,689 4,844 Other 2,383 2,711 Inventories 5,609 6,214 Other current assets 559 679 Total current assets 17,789 16,815 Investments Investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 1,281 1,404 Other investments (investments carried at fair value - 2020: $1,374; 2019: $1,584) 2,183 2,588 Noncurrent receivables 739 1,063 Total investments 4,203 5,055 Property Property 56,132 54,910 Less accumulated depreciation 35,719 33,914 Net property (variable interest entities restricted - 2020: $230; 2019: $330) 20,413 20,996 Other Assets Goodwill 8,854 8,796 Other intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization - 2020: $4,276; 2019: $3,886) 3,442 3,759 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,809 2,072 Deferred income tax assets 2,273 2,213 Deferred charges and other assets 1,162 818 Total other assets 17,540 17,658 Total Assets $ 59,945 $ 60,524 Liabilities and Equity Current Liabilities Notes payable $ 329 $ 586 Long-term debt due within one year 347 435 Accounts payable: Trade 3,400 3,889 Other 1,964 2,064 Operating lease liabilities - current 405 421 Income taxes payable 354 522 Accrued and other current liabilities 3,408 2,762 Total current liabilities 10,207 10,679 Long-Term Debt (variable interest entities nonrecourse - 2020: $19; 2019: $34) 16,698 15,975 Other Noncurrent Liabilities Deferred income tax liabilities 337 347 Pension and other postretirement benefits - noncurrent 9,759 10,083 Asbestos-related liabilities - noncurrent 1,027 1,060 Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent 1,488 1,739 Other noncurrent obligations 7,497 6,547 Total other noncurrent liabilities 20,108 19,776 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock (authorized 5,000,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value each;

issued 2020: 754,555,065 shares; 2019: 751,228,644 shares) 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 7,497 7,325 Retained earnings 15,472 17,045 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,941 ) (10,246 ) Unearned ESOP shares (57 ) (91 ) Treasury stock at cost (2020: 12,803,303 shares; 2019: 9,729,834 shares) (625 ) (500 ) Dow Inc.’s stockholders’ equity 12,354 13,541 Noncontrolling interests 578 553 Total equity 12,932 14,094 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 59,945 $ 60,524

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows In millions (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 Operating Activities Net income $ 40 $ 1,038 Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 445 Income from continuing operations, net of tax 40 593 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,148 2,225 Credit for deferred income tax (198 ) (146 ) Earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates less than dividends received 515 927 Net periodic pension benefit cost 195 101 Pension contributions (188 ) (206 ) Net gain on sales of assets, businesses and investments (283 ) (48 ) Restructuring and asset related charges - net 719 368 Other net loss 288 143 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired and divested companies: Accounts and notes receivable 339 994 Inventories 587 483 Accounts payable (560 ) (926 ) Other assets and liabilities, net 994 (715 ) Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 4,596 3,793 Cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations — 187 Cash provided by operating activities 4,596 3,980 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (955 ) (1,384 ) Investment in gas field developments (5 ) (71 ) Purchases of previously leased assets (4 ) (9 ) Proceeds from sales of property and businesses, net of cash divested 295 47 Acquisitions of property and businesses, net of cash acquired (130 ) — Investments in and loans to nonconsolidated affiliates (280 ) (333 ) Distributions and loan repayments from nonconsolidated affiliates 7 — Purchases of investments (582 ) (784 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 1,009 973 Other investing activities, net 29 — Cash used for investing activities - continuing operations (616 ) (1,561 ) Cash used for investing activities - discontinued operations — (34 ) Cash used for investing activities (616 ) (1,595 ) Financing Activities Changes in short-term notes payable (267 ) 149 Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt greater than three months 163 — Payments on short-term debt greater than three months (163 ) — Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 4,649 2,146 Payments on long-term debt (4,347 ) (4,271 ) Purchases of treasury stock (125 ) (406 ) Proceeds from issuance of stock 53 39 Transaction financing, debt issuance and other costs (175 ) (61 ) Employee taxes paid for share-based payment arrangements (26 ) (54 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (19 ) (16 ) Purchases of noncontrolling interests — (131 ) Dividends paid to stockholders (1,552 ) (1,033 ) Dividends paid to DowDuPont Inc. — (535 ) Settlements and transfers related to separation from DowDuPont Inc. — 1,935 Cash used for financing activities - continuing operations (1,809 ) (2,238 ) Cash used for financing activities - discontinued operations — (18 ) Cash used for financing activities (1,809 ) (2,256 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4 (54 ) Summary Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,175 75 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,380 2,764 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 4,555 $ 2,839 Less: Restricted cash and cash equivalents, included in "Other current assets" 6 16 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 4,549 $ 2,823

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries Pro Forma Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 As Reported As Reported As Reported Pro Forma Net sales $ 9,712 $ 10,764 $ 27,836 $ 32,794 Cost of sales 8,371 9,377 24,211 27,971 Research and development expenses 193 194 554 592 Selling, general and administrative expenses 372 388 1,063 1,258 Amortization of intangibles 100 100 300 320 Restructuring and asset related charges - net 617 147 719 368 Integration and separation costs 63 164 174 914 Equity in earnings (losses) of nonconsolidated affiliates 60 (44 ) (124 ) (73 ) Sundry income (expense) - net 182 301 154 369 Interest income 6 19 27 59 Interest expense and amortization of debt discount 202 233 617 710 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 42 437 255 1,016 Provision for income taxes on continuing operations 43 90 215 371 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax (1 ) 347 40 645 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 24 14 51 61 Net income (loss) from continuing operations available for Dow Inc. common stockholders $ (25 ) $ 333 $ (11 ) $ 584 Per common share data: Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations - basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.45 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.78 Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations - diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.45 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.78 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 1 740.5 739.8 740.0 743.3 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 1 740.5 743.0 740.0 746.1

1. The weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, are the same under both U.S. GAAP and on a pro forma basis.

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries Net Sales by Segment and Geographic Region Net Sales by Segment Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended In millions (Unaudited) Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 As Reported As Reported As Reported Pro Forma Packaging & Specialty Plastics $ 4,565 $ 5,062 $ 13,175 $ 15,405 Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure 3,058 3,365 8,520 10,196 Performance Materials & Coatings 2,002 2,250 5,922 6,926 Corporate 87 87 219 267 Total $ 9,712 10,764 $ 27,836 $ 32,794 U.S. & Canada $ 3,391 $ 3,932 $ 9,885 $ 11,970 EMEAI 1 3,272 3,621 9,394 11,234 Asia Pacific 2,073 2,193 5,850 6,471 Latin America 976 1,018 2,707 3,119 Total $ 9,712 $ 10,764 $ 27,836 $ 32,794

Net Sales Variance by Segment and Geographic Region Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2020 2 Percent change from prior year Local

Price &

Product

Mix Currency Volume Total Local

Price &

Product

Mix Currency Volume Total Packaging & Specialty Plastics (12 )% 1 % 1 % (10 )% (14 )% — % — % (14 )% Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure (7 ) 1 (3 ) (9 ) (8 ) — (8 ) (16 ) Performance Materials & Coatings (6 ) — (5 ) (11 ) (6 ) (1 ) (7 ) (14 ) Total (9 )% — % (1 )% (10 )% (11 )% — % (4 )% (15 )% Total, excluding the Hydrocarbons & Energy business (6 )% — % (2 )% (8 )% (9 )% — % (5 )% (14 )% U.S. & Canada (5 )% — % (9 )% (14 )% (8 )% — % (9 )% (17 )% EMEAI 1 (16 ) 2 4 (10 ) (15 ) — (1 ) (16 ) Asia Pacific (5 ) — — (5 ) (9 ) (1 ) — (10 ) Latin America (9 ) (1 ) 6 (4 ) (11 ) — (2 ) (13 ) Total (9 )% — % (1 )% (10 )% (11 )% — % (4 )% (15 )%

1. Europe, Middle East, Africa and India. 2. As reported net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared with pro forma net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Net Sales Variance by Segment and Geographic Region Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2020 Percent change from prior quarter Local

Price &

Product

Mix Currency Volume Total Packaging & Specialty Plastics 11 % 2 % 1 % 14 % Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure 2 2 23 27 Performance Materials & Coatings (2 ) 2 8 8 Total 5 % 2 % 9 % 16 % Total, excluding the Hydrocarbons & Energy business 3 % 2 % 10 % 15 % U.S. & Canada 6 % — % 9 % 15 % EMEAI 1 6 5 10 21 Asia Pacific 3 1 3 7 Latin America 8 — 19 27 Total 5 % 2 % 9 % 16 %

1. Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures Operating EBIT by Segment Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 In millions (Unaudited) As Reported As Reported As Reported Pro Forma Packaging & Specialty Plastics $ 647 $ 798 $ 1,545 $ 2,256 Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure 104 193 59 624 Performance Materials & Coatings 75 200 264 685 Corporate (65 ) (74 ) (207 ) (246 ) Total $ 761 $ 1,117 $ 1,661 $ 3,319 Depreciation and Amortization by Segment Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 In millions (Unaudited) As Reported As Reported As Reported Pro Forma Packaging & Specialty Plastics $ 344 $ 366 $ 1,030 $ 1,103 Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure 155 149 450 441 Performance Materials & Coatings 217 217 648 655 Corporate 8 7 20 26 Total $ 724 $ 739 $ 2,148 $ 2,225 Operating EBITDA by Segment Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 In millions (Unaudited) As Reported As Reported As Reported Pro Forma Packaging & Specialty Plastics $ 991 $ 1,164 $ 2,575 $ 3,359 Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure 259 342 509 1,065 Performance Materials & Coatings 292 417 912 1,340 Corporate (57 ) (67 ) (187 ) (220 ) Total $ 1,485 $ 1,856 $ 3,809 $ 5,544 Equity in Earnings (Losses) of Nonconsolidated Affiliates by Segment Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 In millions (Unaudited) As Reported As Reported As Reported Pro Forma Packaging & Specialty Plastics $ 71 $ 23 $ 96 $ 135 Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure (13 ) (70 ) (202 ) (196 ) Performance Materials & Coatings 1 2 4 3 Corporate 1 1 (22 ) (15 ) Total $ 60 $ (44 ) $ (124 ) $ (73 ) Reconciliation of "Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax" to "Operating EBIT" Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 In millions (Unaudited) As Reported As Reported As Reported Pro Forma Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ (1 ) $ 347 $ 40 $ 645 + Provision for income taxes on continuing operations 43 90 215 371 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ 42 $ 437 $ 255 $ 1,016 - Interest income 6 19 27 59 + Interest expense and amortization of debt discount 202 233 617 710 - Significant items (523 ) (466 ) (816 ) (1,652 ) Operating EBIT (non-GAAP) $ 761 $ 1,117 $ 1,661 $ 3,319

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2020 In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Pretax 1 Net Income 2 EPS 3 Income Statement Classification Reported results $ 42 $ (25 ) $ (0.04 ) Less: Significant items Integration and separation costs (63 ) (49 ) (0.06 ) Integration and separation costs Restructuring and asset related charges - net 4 (617 ) (495 ) (0.67 ) Restructuring and asset related charges - net Net gain on divestitures 5 220 195 0.26 Sundry income (expense) - net Loss on early extinguishment of debt (63 ) (52 ) (0.07 ) Sundry income (expense) - net Total significant items $ (523 ) $ (401 ) $ (0.54 ) Operating results (non-GAAP) $ 565 $ 376 $ 0.50 Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended Sep 30, 2019 In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Pretax 1 Net Income 2 EPS 3 Income Statement Classification Reported results $ 437 $ 333 $ 0.45 Less: Significant items Integration and separation costs (164 ) (132 ) (0.18 ) Integration and separation costs Restructuring and asset related charges - net (147 ) (115 ) (0.15 ) Restructuring and asset related charges - net Warranty accrual adjustment of exited business 39 30 0.04 Cost of sales Environmental charges 6 (399 ) (311 ) (0.42 ) Cost of sales Litigation related charges, awards and adjustments 7 205 178 0.24 Sundry income (expense) - net Loss on divestitures — 4 0.01 Provision for income taxes on continuing operations Total significant items $ (466 ) $ (346 ) $ (0.46 ) Operating results (non-GAAP) $ 903 $ 679 $ 0.91

1. "Income from continuing operations before income taxes." 2. "Net income (loss) available for Dow Inc. common stockholders." The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment. 3. "Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations - diluted." 4. The three months ended September 30, 2020 include pretax restructuring charges of $575 million related to the 2020 Restructuring Program, including the following charges: $297 million for severance and related benefit costs, $197 million for asset write-downs and write-offs and $81 million for contract terminations and environmental remediation costs. Also includes other asset impairment charges of $46 million. 5. Primarily related to a gain on the sale of rail infrastructure in the U.S. & Canada. 6. Related to environmental remediation, primarily resulting from the culmination of long-standing negotiations with regulators and/or agencies and review of additional costs to manage ongoing remediation activities resulting from Dow's separation from DowDuPont and related agreements with Corteva and DuPont. 7. Includes a gain associated with a legal settlement with Nova, as well as a gain related to an adjustment of the Dow Silicones breast implant liability and a charge related to the settlement of the Dow Silicones commercial creditor matters.

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures Significant Items Impacting Results for the Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2020 In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Pretax 1 Net Income 2 EPS 3 Income Statement Classification Reported results $ 255 $ (11 ) $ (0.02 ) Less: Significant items Integration and separation costs (174 ) (136 ) (0.18 ) Integration and separation costs Restructuring and asset related charges - net 4 (719 ) (580 ) (0.79 ) Restructuring and asset related charges - net Net gain on divestitures 5 220 195 0.26 Sundry income (expense) - net Loss on early extinguishment of debt (149 ) (122 ) (0.16 ) Sundry income (expense) - net Litigation related charges, awards and adjustments 6 6 0.01 Sundry income (expense) - net Total significant items $ (816 ) $ (637 ) $ (0.86 ) Operating results (non-GAAP) $ 1,071 $ 626 $ 0.84 Significant Items Impacting Results for the Nine Months Ended Sep 30, 2019 In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Pretax 1 Net Income 2 EPS 3 Income Statement Classification Pro forma results $ 1,016 $ 584 $ 0.78 Less: Significant items Integration and separation costs (914 ) (735 ) (0.99 ) Integration and separation costs Restructuring and asset related charges - net (368 ) (318 ) (0.42 ) Restructuring and asset related charges - net Loss on divestitures (44 ) (43 ) (0.05 ) Sundry income (expense) - net Loss on early extinguishment of debt (44 ) (34 ) (0.04 ) Sundry income (expense) - net Litigation related charges, awards and adjustments 6 205 178 0.24 Sundry income (expense) - net Environmental charges 7 (399 ) (311 ) (0.42 ) Cost of sales Indemnification and other transaction related costs 8 (127 ) (240 ) (0.32 ) Cost of sales ($75 million); Sundry income (expense) - net ($52 million); Provision for income taxes on continuing operations ($113 million) Warranty accrual adjustment of exited business 39 30 0.04 Cost of sales Total significant items $ (1,652 ) $ (1,473 ) $ (1.96 ) Operating pro forma results (non-GAAP) $ 2,668 $ 2,057 $ 2.74

1. "Income from continuing operations before income taxes" or pro forma "Income from continuing operations before income taxes." 2. "Net income (loss) available for Dow Inc. common stockholders" or pro forma "Net income available for Dow Inc. common stockholders." The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment. 3. "Earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations - diluted" or pro forma "Earnings per common share from continuing operations - diluted." 4. The three months ended September 30, 2020 include pretax restructuring charges of $575 million related to the 2020 Restructuring Program, including the following charges: $297 million for severance and related benefit costs, $197 million for asset write-downs and write-offs and $81 million for contract terminations and environmental remediation costs. Also includes other asset impairment charges of $46 million. 5. Primarily related to a gain on the sale of rail infrastructure in the U.S. & Canada. 6. Includes a gain associated with a legal settlement with Nova, as well as a gain related to an adjustment of the Dow Silicones breast implant liability and a charge related to the settlement of the Dow Silicones commercial creditor matters. 7. Related to environmental remediation, primarily resulting from the culmination of long-standing negotiations with regulators and/or agencies and review of additional costs to manage ongoing remediation activities resulting from Dow's separation from DowDuPont and related agreements with Corteva and DuPont. 8. Primarily related to charges associated with agreements entered into with DuPont and Corteva as part of the separation and distribution which, among other matters, provides for cross-indemnities and allocations of obligations and liabilities for periods prior to, at and after the completion of the separation.

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures Reconciliation of Common Shares Outstanding Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Shares in millions Sep 30,

2020 1 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2020 1 Sep 30,

2019 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 740.5 739.8 740.0 743.3 Plus dilutive effect of equity compensation plans 1.9 3.2 1.5 2.8 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 742.4 743.0 741.5 746.1

1. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company reported "Net loss from continuing operations available for Dow Inc. common stockholders." In accordance with U.S. GAAP, "Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic" was used in the reported calculation of "Loss per common share from continuing operations - diluted."

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Cash Flow Measures Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended In millions (Unaudited) Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 Sep 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2019 Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations (GAAP) $ 1,761 $ 1,790 $ 4,596 $ 3,793 Capital expenditures (287 ) (472 ) (955 ) (1,384 ) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) $ 1,474 $ 1,318 $ 3,641 $ 2,409

Reconciliation of Cash Flow Conversion

(Operating EBITDA to Cash Flow From Operations) Three Months Ended In millions (Unaudited) Dec 31,

2019 Mar 31,

2020 Jun 30,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations (GAAP) $ 1,920 $ 1,236 $ 1,599 $ 1,761 Operating EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 1,746 $ 1,567 $ 757 $ 1,485 Cash flow conversion (Operating EBITDA to cash flow from operations) (non-GAAP) 110.0 % 78.9 % 211.2 % 118.6 % Cash flow conversion - trailing twelve months (non-GAAP) 117.3 %

Reconciliation of Net Debt

In millions (Unaudited) Sep 30,

2020 Dec 31,

2019 Notes payable $ 329 $ 586 Long-term debt due within one year 347 435 Long-term debt 16,698 15,975 Gross debt (GAAP) $ 17,374 $ 16,996 - Cash and cash equivalents 4,549 2,367 - Marketable securities 1 30 21 Net debt (non-GAAP) $ 12,795 $ 14,608

1. The Company’s investments in marketable securities are included in “Other current assets” in the consolidated balance sheets.

