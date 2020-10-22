Lawson Products to Present at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) (“Lawson” or the "Company"), a distributor of products and services to the MRO marketplace, today announced that Michael G. DeCata, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ronald Knutson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Baird 2020 Global Industrial Conference, which will be held virtually on Tuesday, November 10 th through Thursday, November 12 th . Management’s presentation, including an update on the Company’s strategy, the recent acquisition of Partsmaster and its operational and financial results will take place from 3:10 – 3:40 p.m. EST on Thursday, November 12. In addition, management will be available for one-on-one meetings on Thursday, November 12.

