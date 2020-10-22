 

Entravision Communications Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

22.10.2020, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, announced that it will release its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. The Company will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the third quarter results.

To access the conference call, please dial (877) 407-9716 (U.S.) or (201) 493-6779 (Int’l) ten minutes prior to the start time and reference Conference ID number 13711551. The call will also be available via live webcast on the investor relations portion of the Company's website located at www.entravision.com.

If you cannot listen to the conference call at its scheduled time, there will be a replay available through Thursday, November 19, 2020 which can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S.) or (412) 317-6671 (Int'l), passcode 13711551. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website.

About Entravision Communications Corporation

Entravision is a diversified global marketing, technology, and media company serving clients throughout the United States and in more than 20 countries across Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Our dynamic portfolio of services includes cutting-edge, proprietary marketing technologies and platforms, along with leading media and marketing audience-centric assets in the U.S., including 54 television stations and 49 Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, award-winning talent. Entravision is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. In addition to broadcast, we offer mobile programmatic solutions and demand-side platforms, which allow advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine-learned bidding algorithms to identify the ideal combination of creative assets, audience targeting, and pricing. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our marketing, media, and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

