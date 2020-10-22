 

Foxtel Selects TiVo’s Personalized Content Discovery, Conversation Service to Power Voice Search

TiVo, the company that brings entertainment together and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER), today announced that Foxtel, Australia’s leading subscription-TV platform, has chosen TiVo to deliver its voice search innovation for subscribers in Australia. TiVo is providing Foxtel with a natural language, voice-based search solution, making it quicker and easier for Foxtel customers to find the content they are looking for, thus delivering the ultimate entertainment experience. The solution also includes robust machine-learning powered insights that will allow Foxtel to refine the experience for customers using voice to power their discovery.

The solution delivered by TiVo’s Personalized Content Discovery platform lets consumers use their voice to search for digital entertainment across linear TV and video on demand (VOD). By implementing TiVo’s Conversation services module, Foxtel is making it easier for customers to discover entertainment, sports and movies by providing a conversational experience through language recognition and naturally spoken responses.

“Foxtel has been leveraging TiVo’s Personalized Content Discovery Platform to deliver advanced offerings to our subscribers for a long time and we are pleased to welcome another great addition to our services. The voice search innovation allows our viewers to use natural, voice-based queries to discover content across channels and devices, taking their entertainment experience to the next level,” said Nick Dandy, director of product innovation at Foxtel.

The solution is built on TiVo’s knowledge graph engine, a dynamic knowledge base of entertainment metadata, capable of understanding trends and conversations. Updated continuously via data ingestion and news crawlers, the knowledge graph includes information produced and curated by hundreds of content editors, predictive search results, and behavioral indicators from social networks.

“Foxtel has always been at the forefront of bringing the latest entertainment services to viewers in Asia Pacific and we are pleased to extend our long-standing relationship with the company to provide the best user experience whilst driving content consumption,” said Michael Hawkey, general manager, TiVo.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via our brands: DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and by our startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers around the globe.

About TiVo

TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We serve up the best movies, shows and videos from across live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps, helping people to watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo delivers a passionate group of watchers to increase viewership and engagement across all screens. In June 2020, TiVo became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching.

