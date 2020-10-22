 

Sam Smith and Spotify Team Up with POWSTER To Launch Immersive Augmented Reality Experience for New Single "Diamonds"

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.10.2020, 18:00  |  36   |   |   

Innovative web-based AR activation allows music fans to bring the hit song to life through cutting edge technology

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- POWSTER—an award-winning interactive creative studio/production company for over 150 movie distributors—in collaboration with the world's largest music company Universal Music Group, music industry-leading label Capitol Records UK, and Grammy-Award winning artist Sam Smith, join forces for the launch of a web-based AR activation for Smith's new single "Diamonds," only available on Spotify. The project celebrates Smith's highly anticipated new album, "Love Goes," scheduled to be released on October 30, 2020.

POWSTER pioneered this groundbreaking concept, commissioned by Capitol Records UK and the Digital Marketing & Innovation department at Universal Music Group, with the help of Dimension Studios, a revolutionary volumetric film studio based in London, and 8th Wall, an award-winning computer vision software company that makes it possible to build interactive augmented reality based in a web browser. POWSTER used innovative volumetric capture and WebAR technology to bring the vision to life. In addition, the "Diamonds" experience is the first to use 8th Wall's image target augmented reality technology to trigger and track multiple volumetric video captures, creating a truly holographic experience.

Now with this innovation, fans can be fully immersed in the world of Sam Smith, viewing and interacting with a miniature augmented reality-version of the star dancing on their mobile device screen, replacing a traditional music video set with the viewer's immediate location, whether it be a work desk, kitchen table, or living room. 

POWSTER employed advanced technology and creative design to develop this activation, utilizing cutting-edge volumetric capture tech to film Sam in 3D, creating the first-ever three-dimensional AR artwork to be featured on Spotify. This breakthrough activation reflects the evolution of album artwork that previously only featured static images and looping videos, encouraging Sam Smith fans to play the song on Spotify and scan the canvas visual to unlock their own personal concert.

Once the mobile phone camera scans the Spotify image marker, AR technology initiates an interactive "Diamonds" experience with a miniature dancing Sam Smith hologram. Fans can also interact with the experience by pressing on the screen to release a shower of on-screen diamonds timed to the chorus of the song.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Smart Robots Market worth $23.0 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Interim Report for Duni AB (publ) January 1-September 30, 2020
Contact Center Software Market Worth $ 67.97 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 18.7% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Alligator Bioscience AB (publ): Interim report January-September 2020
New Blis report pinpoints geography, mobility and psychology as the key factors impacting behaviour ...
Bemobi makes preliminary filing for IPO in Brazil & 3Q20 update
Brandenburgische Technische Universität and Delta Pave the Way for a Future Smart Grid for ...
FLEXIM Announced Winner of the 2020 Flow Control Innovation Awards
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Ping An Good Doctor redefines industry standard substantially by launching multi-layered membership ...
Wiener Komfortwohnungen: Investor survey says London is the most popular location for real estate investments - real estate ...
Pharming receives Orphan Drug Designation from the European Commission for leniolisib for the ...
SK hynix to Acquire Intel NAND Memory Business
Zoom and Tesla Enter the Ranks of Interbrand's 2020 Best Global Brands Report
Haier Exhibits Complete Smart Home Ecosystem Solutions at the 128th Canton Fair
BGK agrees with IMF report: "Infrastructure investment is a key priority for the CESEE region to accelerate convergence toward ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
Chr. Hansen to sell its Natural Colors business to EQT
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease