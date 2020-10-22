Dime Community Bancshares Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Series A Preferred Stock and Common Stock

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCOM) (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share of Series A Preferred Stock, payable on November 15, 2020, and $0.14 per share of Common Stock, payable on November 13, 2020, to all stockholders of record as of November 6, 2020. This dividend is the third quarterly cash dividend to be paid to holders of the Company’s Series A Preferred Stock, and the 94th consecutive quarterly cash dividend to be paid to holders of the Company’s Common Stock.



