Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Results for the Quarter and Period Ended September 30, 2020
3rd Quarter 2020 Highlights:
- Net income of $77.8 million for the current quarter, an increase of $26.2 million, or 51 percent, over the prior year third quarter net income of $51.6
million.
- Current quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.81, an increase of 42 percent from the prior year third quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.57.
- The loan portfolio organically increased $165 million, or 1 percent, in the current quarter and increased $1.626 billion, or 17 percent, from the prior year third
quarter.
- Core deposits increased $868 million, or 7 percent, during the current quarter, with non-interest bearing deposit growth of $436 million, or 9 percent. Core
deposits organically increased $2.8 billion, or 26 percent, compared to the prior year third quarter, with non-interest bearing deposit growth of $1.6 billion, or 41 percent.
- Gain on sale of loans of $35.5 million, increased $9.7 million, or 37 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $25.1 million, or 243 percent, compared to the
prior year third quarter.
- Interest expense of $6.1 million decreased $1.1 million, or 15 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $4.9 million, or 44 percent, compared to the prior year
third quarter.
- Bank loan modifications related to the coronavirus disease of 2019 (“COVID-19”) decreased $1.049 billion during the current quarter to $466 million, or 4.58 percent
of loans excluding PPP loans.
- Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets was 0.25 percent, which compared to 0.27 percent in the prior quarter and 0.40 percent in the prior year
third quarter.
- Early stage delinquencies (accruing 30-89 days past due) as a percentage of loans in the current quarter was 0.15 percent, which compared to 0.22 percent in the
prior quarter and 0.31 percent in the prior year third quarter.
- Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, an increase of $0.01 per share or 3 percent over the prior quarter dividend. The Company has declared 142 consecutive quarterly dividends and has increased the dividend 46 times.
Year-to-Date 2020 Highlights:
- Net income of $185 million for the first nine months of 2020, an increase of $31.4 million, or 21 percent, over the first nine months of 2019 net income of $153
million.
- Diluted earnings per share of $1.95, an increase of 11 percent from the prior year first nine months diluted earnings per share of $1.76.
- The Company originated U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Payroll Protection Program (“PPP”) loans for businesses in its communities. The Company
originated 16,090 PPP loans in the amount of $1.472 billion.
- The loan portfolio organically grew $1.654 billion, or 17 percent, during the first nine months of 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the loan portfolio organically
increased $206 million, or 2 percent during the first nine months of 2020.
- Core deposits organically increased $2.9 billion, or 27 percent, during the first nine months of 2020, with non-interest bearings deposit growth of $1.6 billion, or
44 percent.
- Gain on sale of loans of $73.2 million, increased $49.3 million, or 206 percent, compared to the prior year first nine months.
- Dividends declared of $0.88 per share, an increase of $0.06 per share, or 7 percent, over the prior year first nine months dividends of $0.82.
- On February 29, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of State Bank Corp., the parent company of State Bank of Arizona, a community bank based in Lake Havasu
City, Arizona with total assets of $744 million.
- During the current year, S&P Dow Jones Indices selected the Company to transition from the S&P SmallCap 600 to the S&P MidCap 400.
Financial Highlights
|At or for the Three Months ended
|At or for the Nine Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share and market data)
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
Mar 31,
2020
|
Sep 30,
2019
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
Sep 30,
2019
|Operating results
|Net income
|$
|77,757
|63,444
|43,339
|51,610
|184,540
|153,134
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.81
|0.67
|0.46
|0.57
|1.95
|1.76
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.81
|0.66
|0.46
|0.57
|1.95
|1.76
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.30
|0.29
|0.29
|0.29
|0.88
|0.82
|Market value per share
|Closing
|$
|32.05
|35.29
|34.01
|40.46
|32.05
|40.46
|High
|$
|38.13
|46.54
|46.10
|42.61
|46.54
|45.47
|Low
|$
|30.05
|30.30
|26.66
|37.70
|26.66
|37.58
|Selected ratios and other data
|Number of common stock shares outstanding
|95,413,743
|95,409,061
|95,408,274
|92,180,618
|95,413,743
|92,180,618
|Average outstanding shares - basic
|95,411,656
|95,405,493
|93,287,670
|90,294,811
|94,704,198
|86,911,402
|Average outstanding shares - diluted
|95,442,576
|95,430,403
|93,359,792
|90,449,195
|94,747,894
|87,082,178
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.80
|%
|1.57
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.55
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.63
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|13.73
|%
|11.68
|%
|8.52
|%
|10.92
|%
|11.40
|%
|12.17
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|49.16
|%
|49.29
|%
|52.55
|%
|65.95
|%
|50.21
|%
|58.82
|%
|Dividend payout ratio
|37.04
|%
|43.28
|%
|63.04
|%
|50.88
|%
|45.13
|%
|46.59
|%
|Loan to deposit ratio
|82.29
|%
|86.45
|%
|88.10
|%
|88.71
|%
|82.29
|%
|88.71
|%
|Number of full time equivalent employees
|2,946
|2,954
|2,955
|2,802
|2,946
|2,802
|Number of locations
|193
|192
|192
|182
|193
|182
|Number of ATMs
|250
|251
|247
|238
|250
|238
KALISPELL, Mont., Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) reported net income of $77.8 million for the current quarter, an increase of $26.2 million, or 51 percent, from the $51.6 million of net income for the prior year third quarter. Diluted earnings per share for the current quarter was $0.81 per share, an increase of 42 percent from the prior year third quarter diluted earnings per share of $0.57. Included in the current quarter was $793 thousand of acquisition-related expenses. “The Glacier team continues to do an outstanding job managing through a constantly changing and uncertain operating landscape while taking care of employees, customers and communities,” said Randy Chesler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are encouraged by the credit performance we see in our portfolio and believe that, in addition to our conservative credit culture, we are helped by the strong markets in which we operate as well as the increased movement into our markets as technology and business practices allow more people to consider different places to live.”
Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $185 million, an increase of $31.4 million, or 21 percent, from the $153 million net income from the first nine months of the prior year. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of the current year was $1.95 per share, an increase of 11 percent, from the diluted earnings per share of $1.76 for the same period last year.
The Company continues to navigate through the coronavirus disease of 2019 (“COVID-19”) pandemic to ensure the safety of its employees and customers along with monitoring credit quality and protecting shareholder value. The Company’s geographic footprint has experienced varying levels of exposure and impact from COVID-19 and the Company’s pandemic team remains flexible in responding to the changing conditions in all the markets that it serves.
In order to meet the needs of customers impacted by the pandemic, during the second quarter of 2020 the Company modified 3,054 loans in the amount of $1.515 billion primarily with short-term payment deferrals under six months. The majority of these modified loan deferral periods expired and the loans returned to regular payment status with only $466 million loans, or 5 percent, remaining deferred as of September 30, 2020.
In addition, the Company originated SBA PPP loans for businesses in its communities. The Company originated 16,090 PPP loans in the amount of $1.472 billion during the current year. During the current quarter, these loans provided an additional $9.3 million of interest income (including net deferred fees and costs) and $438 thousand of deferred compensation costs for a total increase in income of $9.8 million ($7.3 million net of tax).
On February 29, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of State Bank Corp., the parent company of State Bank of Arizona, a community bank based in Lake Havasu City, Arizona (collectively, “SBAZ”). SBAZ provides banking services to individuals and businesses in Arizona with ten banking offices located in Bullhead City, Cottonwood, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Phoenix, Prescott Valley and Prescott. Upon closing of the transaction, SBAZ merged into the Company's Foothills Bank division, which expanded the Company's footprint in Arizona to cover all major markets in the state and be a leading community bank in Arizona.
The Company’s results of operations and financial condition include the SBAZ acquisition and the following table discloses the preliminary fair value estimates of selected classifications of assets and liabilities acquired:
|State Bank Corp.
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
February 29,
2020
|Total assets
|$
|745,420
|Debt securities
|142,174
|Loans receivable
|451,702
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|141,620
|Interest bearing deposits
|461,669
|Borrowings
|10,904
Asset Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
Dec 31,
2019
|
Sep 30,
2019
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
Dec 31,
2019
|
Sep 30,
2019
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|769,879
|547,610
|330,961
|406,384
|222,269
|438,918
|363,495
|Debt securities, available-for-sale
|4,125,548
|3,533,950
|2,575,252
|2,459,036
|591,598
|1,550,296
|1,666,512
|Debt securities, held-to-maturity
|193,509
|203,275
|224,611
|234,992
|(9,766
|)
|(31,102
|)
|(41,483
|)
|Total debt securities
|4,319,057
|3,737,225
|2,799,863
|2,694,028
|581,832
|1,519,194
|1,625,029
|Loans receivable
|Residential real estate
|862,614
|903,198
|926,388
|936,877
|(40,584
|)
|(63,774
|)
|(74,263
|)
|Commercial real estate
|6,201,817
|6,047,692
|5,579,307
|5,548,174
|154,125
|622,510
|653,643
|Other commercial
|3,593,322
|3,547,249
|2,094,254
|2,145,257
|46,073
|1,499,068
|1,448,065
|Home equity
|646,850
|654,392
|617,201
|615,781
|(7,542
|)
|29,649
|31,069
|Other consumer
|314,128
|300,847
|295,660
|294,999
|13,281
|18,468
|19,129
|Loans receivable
|11,618,731
|11,453,378
|9,512,810
|9,541,088
|165,353
|2,105,921
|2,077,643
|Allowance for credit losses
|(164,552
|)
|(162,509
|)
|(124,490
|)
|(125,535
|)
|(2,043
|)
|(40,062
|)
|(39,017
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|11,454,179
|11,290,869
|9,388,320
|9,415,553
|163,310
|2,065,859
|2,038,626
|Other assets
|1,382,952
|1,330,944
|1,164,855
|1,202,827
|52,008
|218,097
|180,125
|Total assets
|$
|17,926,067
|16,906,648
|13,683,999
|13,718,792
|1,019,419
|4,242,068
|4,207,275
Total debt securities of $4.319 billion at September 30, 2020 increased $582 million, or 16 percent, during the current quarter and increased $1.625 billion, or 60 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The Company continues to purchase debt securities with the excess liquidity produced from the increase in core deposits. Debt securities represented 24 percent of total assets at September 30, 2020 compared to 20 percent at December 31, 2019 and 20 percent of total assets at September 30, 2019.
The loan portfolio of $11.619 billion increased $165 million, or 1 percent, during the current quarter with the largest increase in commercial real estate which increased $154 million, or 3 percent. Excluding the PPP loans and the SBAZ acquisition, the loan portfolio increased $178 million, or 2 percent, since the prior year third quarter with the largest increase in commercial real estate loans which increased $318 million, or 6 percent.
Credit Quality Summary
|At or for the Nine Months ended
|At or for the Six Months ended
|At or for the Year ended
|At or for the Nine Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
Dec 31,
2019
|
Sep 30,
2019
|Allowance for credit losses
|Balance at beginning of period
|$
|124,490
|124,490
|131,239
|131,239
|Impact of adopting CECL
|3,720
|3,720
|—
|—
|Acquisitions
|49
|49
|—
|—
|Credit loss expense
|39,165
|36,296
|57
|57
|Charge-offs
|(7,865
|)
|(5,235
|)
|(15,178
|)
|(12,090
|)
|Recoveries
|4,993
|3,189
|8,372
|6,329
|Balance at end of period
|$
|164,552
|162,509
|124,490
|125,535
|Other real estate owned
|$
|5,361
|4,743
|5,142
|7,148
|Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
|2,952
|6,071
|1,412
|7,912
|Non-accrual loans
|36,350
|35,157
|30,883
|40,017
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|44,663
|45,971
|37,437
|55,077
|Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets
|0.25
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.27
|%
|0.40
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans
|419
|%
|394
|%
|385
|%
|262
|%
|Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans
|1.42
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.31
|%
|1.32
|%
|Net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans
|0.03
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.06
|%
|Accruing loans 30-89 days past due
|$
|17,631
|25,225
|23,192
|29,954
|Accruing troubled debt restructurings
|$
|39,999
|41,759
|34,055
|32,949
|Non-accrual troubled debt restructurings
|$
|7,579
|8,204
|3,346
|6,723
|U.S. government guarantees included in non-performing assets
|$
|4,411
|3,305
|1,786
|3,000
Non-performing assets of $44.7 million at September 30, 2020 decreased $1.3 million, or 3 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $10.4 million, or 19 percent, over the prior year third quarter. Non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at September 30, 2020 was 0.25 percent. Excluding the government guaranteed PPP loans, the non-performing assets as a percentage of subsidiary assets at September 30, 2020 was 0.27 percent, a decrease of 3 basis points from the prior quarter, and a decrease of 13 basis points from the prior year third quarter. Early stage delinquencies (accruing loans 30-89 days past due) of $17.6 million at September 30, 2020 decreased $7.6 million from the prior quarter and decreased $12.3 million from the prior year third quarter. Early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at September 30, 2020 was 0.15 percent, which was a decrease of 7 basis points from prior quarter and a 16 basis points decrease from prior year third quarter. Excluding PPP loans, early stage delinquencies as a percentage of loans at September 30, 2020 was 0.17 percent, which was a decrease of 8 basis points from prior quarter and a 14 basis points decrease from prior year third quarter.
The current quarter credit loss expense was $2.9 million, a decrease of $10.7 million from the prior quarter credit loss expense of $13.6 million. The current year-to-date credit loss expense was $39.2 million and primarily attributable to credit loss expense related to COVID-19 and an additional $4.8 million of credit loss expense related to the SBAZ acquisition. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) as a percentage of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2020 was 1.42 percent which remained unchanged compared to the prior quarter. Excluding the PPP loans, the ACL as percentage of loans was 1.62 percent which also remained unchanged compared to the prior quarter.
Credit Quality Trends and Credit Loss Expense
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Credit Loss Expense
|
Net
Charge-Offs
|
ACL
as a Percent
of Loans
|
Accruing
Loans 30-89
Days Past Due
as a Percent of
Loans
|
Non-Performing
Assets to
Total Subsidiary
Assets
|Third quarter 2020
|$
|2,869
|$
|826
|1.42
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.25
|%
|Second quarter 2020
|13,552
|1,233
|1.42
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.27
|%
|First quarter 2020
|22,744
|813
|1.49
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.26
|%
|Fourth quarter 2019
|—
|1,045
|1.31
|%
|0.24
|%
|0.27
|%
|Third quarter 2019
|—
|3,519
|1.32
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.40
|%
|Second quarter 2019
|—
|732
|1.46
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.41
|%
|First quarter 2019
|57
|1,510
|1.56
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.42
|%
|Fourth quarter 2018
|1,246
|2,542
|1.58
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.47
|%
Net charge-offs for the current quarter were $826 thousand compared to $1.2 million for the prior quarter and $3.5 million from the same quarter last year. Loan portfolio growth, composition, average loan size, credit quality considerations, economic forecasts and other environmental factors will continue to determine the level of the credit loss expense.
PPP Loans
|September 30, 2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
Number of
PPP Loans
|
Amount of
PPP Loans
|Total Loans Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
|PPP Loans (Amount) as a Percent of Total Loans Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
|Residential real estate
|—
|$
|—
|862,614
|—
|%
|Commercial real estate and other commercial
|Real estate rental and leasing
|1,221
|64,647
|3,361,074
|1.92
|%
|Accommodation and food services
|1,502
|160,295
|644,627
|24.87
|%
|Healthcare
|1,928
|288,612
|826,809
|34.91
|%
|Manufacturing
|830
|80,483
|193,216
|41.65
|%
|Retail and wholesale trade
|1,672
|168,837
|471,115
|35.84
|%
|Construction
|2,297
|214,652
|774,069
|27.73
|%
|Other
|6,640
|470,891
|2,075,812
|22.68
|%
|Home equity and other consumer
|—
|—
|960,978
|—
|%
|Total
|16,090
|$
|1,448,417
|10,170,314
|14.24
|%
The PPP loan originations generated $55.2 million of SBA processing fees, or an average of 3.75 percent, and $8.9 million of deferred compensation costs for total net deferred fees of $46.3 million. Net deferred fees remaining on the PPP loans at September 30, 2020 were $36.1 million, which will be recognized into interest income over the life of the loans, generally two years, or when the loans are forgiven in whole or part by the SBA. The Company has actively been working with its customers to submit applications to the SBA for forgiveness of the loans and the Company started receiving forgiveness payments in the fourth quarter of 2020.
COVID-19 Bank Loan Modifications
|September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Total Loans Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
|Amount of Unexpired Original Loan Modifications
|
Amount of
Re-deferral Loan Modifications
|
Amount of
Remaining Loan
Modifications
|Loan Modifications (Amount) as a Percent of Total Loans Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
|
Amount of
Remaining Loan
Modifications
|Loan Modifications (Amount) as a Percent of Total Loans Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
|Residential real estate
|$
|862,614
|28,571
|—
|28,571
|3.31
|%
|$
|66,395
|7.35
|%
|
Commercial real estate
and other commercial
|
Real estate rental
and leasing
|3,361,074
|163,103
|43,735
|206,838
|6.15
|%
|587,609
|18.11
|%
|
Accommodation and
food services
|644,627
|69,328
|12,854
|82,182
|12.75
|%
|395,882
|61.41
|%
|Healthcare
|826,809
|29,136
|14,117
|43,253
|5.23
|%
|126,808
|16.01
|%
|Manufacturing
|193,216
|15,263
|3,296
|18,559
|9.61
|%
|49,338
|24.41
|%
|
Retail and wholesale
trade
|471,115
|13,299
|2,554
|15,853
|3.36
|%
|46,623
|9.78
|%
|Construction
|774,069
|13,337
|1,188
|14,525
|1.88
|%
|38,751
|5.06
|%
|Other
|2,075,812
|23,146
|27,442
|50,588
|2.44
|%
|192,060
|9.40
|%
|
Home equity and other
consumer
|960,978
|5,767
|—
|5,767
|0.60
|%
|11,326
|1.19
|%
|Total
|$
|10,170,314
|360,950
|105,186
|466,136
|4.58
|%
|$
|1,514,792
|15.11
|%
In response to COVID-19, the Company modified 3,054 loans in the amount of $1.515 billion during the second quarter of 2020. These modifications were primarily short-term payment deferrals under six months. During the third quarter of 2020, the majority of the modified loan deferral periods expired, and the loans returned to regular payment status. During the current quarter, the re-deferral rate was 9.12 percent for modified loans whose original deferral period had expired, with no industry category exceeding 20 percent. As of September 30, 2020, $466 million of the modifications, or 4.58 percent of the $10.170 billion of loans, net of the PPP loans, remain in the deferral period, a reduction of $1.049 billion from the $1.515 billion of loan modifications at the end of the prior quarter.
In addition to the Bank loan modifications presented above, the state of Montana created the Montana Loan Deferment Program for only Montana-based businesses and was implemented only in the third quarter. Cares Act Funds were used to provide interest payments upfront and directly to lenders on behalf of participating borrowers to convert existing commercial loans to interest only status, resulting in the deferral of principal and interest for a period of six to twelve months. None of the interest payments are required to be repaid by the borrowers, thus providing a grant to the borrowers. This program was unique to Montana, had minimal qualification requirements, and required that participating lenders modify eligible loans to conform to the program in order for borrowers to qualify for the grant. As of September 30, 2020, the Company had $237 million in eligible loans benefiting from this grant program, which was 2.33 percent of total loans receivable, net of PPP loans. Given the unique nature of the Montana only grant program, the $237 million was not included in the Bank loan modifications presented above.
COVID-19 Higher Risk Industries - Enhanced Monitoring
|September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Enhanced Monitoring Loans Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
|Percent of Total Loans Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
|
Amount of Unexpired Original
Loan Modifications
|
Amount of
Re-deferral Loan Modifications
|
Amount of
Remaining Loan
Modifications
|Loan Modifications (Amount) as a Percent of Enhanced Monitoring Loans Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
|
Amount of
Remaining Loan
Modifications
|Percent of Loans Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
|Loan Modifications (Amount) as a Percent of Enhanced Monitoring Loans Receivable, Net of PPP Loans
|Hotel and motel
|$
|422,500
|4.15
|%
|44,091
|6,679
|50,770
|12.02
|%
|$
|300,747
|4.20
|%
|71.34
|%
|Restaurant
|138,944
|1.37
|%
|12,977
|6,175
|19,152
|13.78
|%
|76,632
|1.50
|%
|50.91
|%
|Travel and tourism
|19,726
|0.19
|%
|4,605
|397
|5,002
|25.36
|%
|7,845
|0.21
|%
|37.79
|%
|Gaming
|14,500
|0.14
|%
|1,101
|—
|1,101
|7.59
|%
|9,214
|0.15
|%
|60.95
|%
|Oil and gas
|22,178
|0.22
|%
|1,474
|—
|1,474
|6.65
|%
|6,013
|0.23
|%
|26.43
|%
|Total
|$
|617,848
|6.08
|%
|64,248
|13,251
|77,499
|12.54
|%
|$
|400,451
|6.29
|%
|63.49
|%
Excluding the PPP loans, the Company has $618 million, or 6 percent, of its total loan portfolio with direct exposure to industries for which it has identified as higher risk, requiring enhanced monitoring. As of September 30, 2020, $77.5 million have modifications, which was a reduction of $323 million, or 81 percent, from the $400 million of modifications at the end of the prior quarter. During the current quarter the re-deferral rate was 3.94 percent for modified loans whose original deferral period had expired, with no industry category exceeding 15 percent. The Company continues to conduct enhanced portfolio reviews and monitoring for potential credit deterioration.
Supplemental information regarding credit quality and identification of the Company’s loan portfolio based on regulatory classification is provided in the exhibits at the end of this press release. The regulatory classification of loans is based primarily on collateral type while the Company’s loan segments presented herein are based on the purpose of the loan.
Liability Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
Dec 31,
2019
|
Sep 30,
2019
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
Dec 31,
2019
|
Sep 30,
2019
|Deposits
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|5,479,311
|5,043,704
|3,696,627
|3,772,766
|435,607
|1,782,684
|1,706,545
|NOW and DDA accounts
|3,300,152
|3,113,863
|2,645,404
|2,592,483
|186,289
|654,748
|707,669
|Savings accounts
|1,864,143
|1,756,503
|1,485,487
|1,472,465
|107,640
|378,656
|391,678
|Money market deposit accounts
|2,557,294
|2,403,641
|1,937,141
|1,940,517
|153,653
|620,153
|616,777
|Certificate accounts
|979,857
|995,536
|958,501
|955,765
|(15,679
|)
|21,356
|24,092
|Core deposits, total
|14,180,757
|13,313,247
|10,723,160
|10,733,996
|867,510
|3,457,597
|3,446,761
|Wholesale deposits
|119,131
|68,285
|53,297
|134,629
|50,846
|65,834
|(15,498
|)
|Deposits, total
|14,299,888
|13,381,532
|10,776,457
|10,868,625
|918,356
|3,523,431
|3,431,263
|Repurchase agreements
|965,668
|881,227
|569,824
|558,752
|84,441
|395,844
|406,916
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|7,318
|37,963
|38,611
|8,707
|(30,645
|)
|(31,293
|)
|(1,389
|)
|Other borrowed funds
|32,967
|32,546
|28,820
|14,808
|421
|4,147
|18,159
|Subordinated debentures
|139,918
|139,917
|139,914
|139,913
|1
|4
|5
|Other liabilities
|225,219
|229,748
|169,640
|174,586
|(4,529
|)
|55,579
|50,633
|Total liabilities
|$
|15,670,978
|14,702,933
|11,723,266
|11,765,391
|968,045
|3,947,712
|3,905,587
Core deposits of $14.181 billion as of September 30, 2020 increased $868 million, or 7 percent, from the prior quarter. Excluding the SBAZ acquisition, core deposits increased $2.843 billion, or 26 percent, from the prior year third quarter, with non-interest bearing deposits increasing $1.565 billion, or 41 percent. The current year significant increase in deposits was attributable to a number of factors including the PPP loan proceeds deposited by customers and the increase in customer savings rate. Non-interest bearing deposits were 39 percent of total core deposits at September 30, 2020 compared to 35 percent of total core deposits at September 30, 2019.
Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances of $7.3 million at September 30, 2020 decreased $31 million from the prior quarter and decreased $1.4 million from the prior year third quarter. The low level of FHLB advances was the result of the significant increase in core deposits which funded loans and debt security growth. FHLB advances will continue to fluctuate as necessary for balance sheet growth and to supplement liquidity needs of the Company.
Stockholders’ Equity Summary
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
Dec 31,
2019
|
Sep 30,
2019
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
Dec 31,
2019
|
Sep 30,
2019
|Common equity
|$
|2,123,991
|2,073,806
|1,920,507
|1,905,306
|50,185
|203,484
|218,685
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|131,098
|129,909
|40,226
|48,095
|1,189
|90,872
|83,003
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,255,089
|2,203,715
|1,960,733
|1,953,401
|51,374
|294,356
|301,688
|Goodwill and core deposit intangible, net
|(572,134
|)
|(574,088
|)
|(519,704
|)
|(522,274
|)
|1,954
|(52,430
|)
|(49,860
|)
|Tangible stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,682,955
|1,629,627
|1,441,029
|1,431,127
|53,328
|241,926
|251,828
|Stockholders’ equity to total assets
|12.58
|%
|13.03
|%
|14.33
|%
|14.24
|%
|Tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets
|9.70
|%
|9.98
|%
|10.95
|%
|10.84
|%
|Book value per common share
|$
|23.63
|23.10
|21.25
|21.19
|0.53
|2.38
|2.44
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|17.64
|17.08
|15.61
|15.53
|0.56
|2.03
|2.11
Tangible stockholders’ equity of $1.683 billion at September 30, 2020 increased $53 million, or 3 percent, from the prior quarter and was primarily the result of earnings retention. Tangible stockholders’ equity increased $252 million over the prior year third quarter, which was the result of $112 million of Company stock issued for the acquisitions of SBAZ and an increase in other comprehensive income and earnings retention. These increases more than offset the increase in goodwill and core deposit intangible associated with the acquisition. The current year decrease in both the stockholder’s equity to total assets ratio and the tangible stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets ratio was primarily the result of adding $1.448 billion of PPP loans. Tangible book value per common share of $17.64 at the current quarter end increased $0.56 per share from the prior quarter and increased $2.11 per share from a year ago.
Cash Dividends
On September 30, 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share. The dividend was payable October 22, 2020 to shareholders of record on October 13, 2020. The dividend was the 142nd consecutive dividend. Future cash dividends will depend on a variety of factors, including net income, capital, asset quality, general economic conditions and regulatory considerations.
S&P MidMidCap 400 Index
During the second quarter of 2020, S&P Dow Jones Indices selected the Company to transition from the S&P SmallCap 600 to the S&P MidCap 400. S&P MidCap 400 index consists of 400 companies that are chosen with regard to market capitalization, liquidity and industry representations.
Operating Results for Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
Compared to June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020
Income Summary
|Three Months ended
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
Mar 31,
2020
|
Sep 30,
2019
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
Mar 31,
2020
|
Sep 30,
2019
|Net interest income
|Interest income
|$
|157,487
|155,404
|142,865
|142,395
|2,083
|14,622
|15,092
|Interest expense
|6,084
|7,185
|8,496
|10,947
|(1,101
|)
|(2,412
|)
|(4,863
|)
|Total net interest income
|151,403
|148,219
|134,369
|131,448
|3,184
|17,034
|19,955
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and other fees
|13,404
|11,366
|14,020
|15,138
|2,038
|(616
|)
|(1,734
|)
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|2,084
|1,682
|1,285
|1,775
|402
|799
|309
|Gain on sale of loans
|35,516
|25,858
|11,862
|10,369
|9,658
|23,654
|25,147
|Gain on sale of investments
|24
|128
|863
|13,811
|(104
|)
|(839
|)
|(13,787
|)
|Other income
|2,639
|2,190
|5,242
|1,956
|449
|(2,603
|)
|683
|Total non-interest income
|53,667
|41,224
|33,272
|43,049
|12,443
|20,395
|10,618
|Total income
|205,070
|189,443
|167,641
|174,497
|15,627
|37,429
|30,573
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.92
|%
|4.12
|%
|4.36
|%
|4.42
|%
Net Interest Income
The current quarter net interest income of $151 million increased $3.2 million, or 2 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $20.0 million, or 15 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The current quarter interest income of $157 million increased $2.1 million, or 1 percent, compared to the prior quarter which was driven by an increase in income from commercial loans primarily from the PPP loans. The current quarter interest income increased $15.1 million, or 11 percent, over prior year third quarter and was due to an increase in income from commercial loans and an increase in income on debt securities. Included in interest income was interest from the PPP loans of $9.3 million in the current quarter and $7.3 million in the prior quarter.
The current quarter interest expense of $6.1 million decreased $1.1 million, or 15 percent, over the prior quarter primarily as result of a decrease in deposit rates and borrowing interest rates. Current quarter interest expense decreased $4.9 million, or 44 percent, over prior year third quarter which was due to the decrease in higher cost borrowings and a decrease in deposit rates. During the current quarter, the total cost of funding (including non-interest bearing deposits) declined 5 basis points to 16 basis points compared to 21 basis points for the prior quarter primarily as a result of a decrease in rates on both deposits and borrowings. The total cost of funding decreased 23 basis points from the prior year third quarter and was attributable to a decrease in rates and a shift from higher cost borrowings to low cost deposits.
The Company’s net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the current quarter was 3.92 percent compared to 4.12 percent in the prior quarter. The core net interest margin, excluding 2 basis points of discount accretion, 1 basis point of non-accrual interest, and 13 basis points of income from the PPP loans, was 4.02 percent compared to 4.21 in the prior quarter and 4.35 percent in the prior year third quarter. The Company experienced a 19 basis points decrease in the core net interest margin during the current quarter from decreased yields on loans and debt securities which were partially offset by the decrease in the cost of funding. The core net interest margin decreased 33 basis points from the prior year third quarter primarily from a decrease in earning asset yields, primarily loan yields, that outpaced the decrease in the total cost of funding. “The Bank divisions’ reduction in the cost of interest bearing deposits and repurchase agreements while increasing non-interest bearing deposits enabled the total cost of funding to decline by 5 basis points in the current quarter,” said Ron Copher, Chief Financial Officer.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income for the current quarter totaled $53.7 million which was an increase of $12.4 million, or 30 percent, over the prior quarter and an increase of $10.6 million, or 25 percent, over the same quarter last year. Service charges and other fees of $13.4 million for the current quarter increased $2.0 million, or 18 percent, from the prior quarter. Service charges and other fees decreased $1.7 million from the prior year third quarter due to the decreased overdraft activity. Gain on the sale of loans of $35.5 million for the current quarter increased $9.7 million, or 37 percent, compared to the prior quarter and increased $25.1 million, or 242 percent, from the prior year third quarter due to the significant increase in refinance activity driven by the decrease in interest rates.
During the prior year third quarter, the Company terminated $260 million notional pay-fixed interest rate swaps and corresponding debt along with the sale of $308 million of available-for-sale debt securities. Sale of the investment securities resulted in a gain of $13.8 million in the prior year third quarter. Offsetting the gain was a $10 million loss recognized on the early termination of the interest swaps and a $3.5 million write-off of deferred prepayment penalties on FHLB borrowings.
Non-interest Expense Summary
|Three Months ended
|$ Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
Mar 31,
2020
|
Sep 30,
2019
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
Mar 31,
2020
|
Sep 30,
2019
|Compensation and employee benefits
|$
|64,866
|57,981
|59,660
|62,509
|6,885
|5,206
|2,357
|Occupancy and equipment
|9,369
|9,357
|9,219
|8,731
|12
|150
|638
|Advertising and promotions
|2,779
|2,138
|2,487
|2,719
|641
|292
|60
|Data processing
|5,597
|5,042
|5,282
|4,466
|555
|315
|1,131
|Other real estate owned
|186
|75
|112
|166
|111
|74
|20
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|1,495
|1,037
|1,090
|593
|458
|405
|902
|Loss on termination of hedging activities
|—
|—
|—
|13,528
|—
|—
|(13,528
|)
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|2,612
|2,613
|2,533
|2,360
|(1
|)
|79
|252
|Other expenses
|18,786
|19,898
|11,545
|15,603
|(1,112
|)
|7,241
|3,183
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|105,690
|98,141
|91,928
|110,675
|7,549
|13,762
|(4,985
|)
Total non-interest expense of $106 million for the current quarter increased $7.5 million, or 8 percent, over the prior quarter and decreased $5.0 million, or 5 percent, over the prior year third quarter. Compensation and employee benefits increased by $6.9 million, or 12 percent, from the prior quarter which was primarily driven by the decrease in deferring compensation on originating the PPP loans which was $438 thousand in the current quarter compared to $8.4 million in the prior quarter. Compensation and employee benefits increased $2.4 million, or 4 percent, from the prior year third quarter primarily due to an increased number of employees driven by acquisitions and organic growth which more than offset the decrease from the $5.4 million of stock compensation expense in the prior year third quarter related to the Heritage Bancorp acquisition. Occupancy and equipment expense increased $638 thousand, or 7 percent, over the prior year third quarter primarily as a result of increased costs from acquisitions. Data processing expense increased $555 thousand, or 11 percent, over the prior quarter and increased $1.1 million, or 25 percent over the prior year third quarter as a result of the increased cost from acquisitions along with increased investment in technology infrastructure. Regulatory assessment and insurance increased $458 thousand from the prior quarter primarily due to an accrual adjustment in the prior quarter for waiver of the State of Montana regulatory semi-annual assessment for the first half of 2020. Regulatory assessment and insurance increased $902 thousand from the prior year third quarter quarter primarily due to $1.3 million in Small Bank Assessment credits applied in the prior year third quarter. The prior year loss on termination of hedging activities included $3.5 million write-off of the remaining unamortized deferred prepayment penalties on FHLB debt and a $10 million loss on the termination of pay-fixed interest rate swaps with notional amount of $260 million in the prior year third quarter.
Other expenses of $18.8 million, decreased $1.1 million, or 6 percent, from the prior quarter primarily due to a decrease in acquisition-related expenses. Other expenses increased $3.2 million, or 20 percent, over the prior year third quarter and was driven primarily from an increase in expense related to unfunded loan commitments. Current quarter other expenses included acquisition-related expenses of $793 thousand compared to $3.7 million in the prior quarter and $2.1 million in the prior year third quarter. Expense related to unfunded loan commitments was $2.3 million in the current quarter compared to $3.4 million in the prior quarter and no expense in the prior year third quarter. Also included in the current quarter other expenses was $1.9 million for third party consulting regarding improvements in technology, product and service offerings.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense during the third quarter of 2020 was $18.8 million, an increase of $4.5 million, or 31 percent, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $6.5 million, or 54 percent, from the prior year third quarter. The effective tax rate in the current quarter was 19 percent compared to 18 percent in the prior quarter and 19 percent prior year third quarter.
Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 49.16 percent in the current quarter and 49.29 percent in the prior quarter. Excluding the impact from the PPP loans, the efficiency ratio would have been 51.67 percent in the current quarter, which was a 406 basis points decrease from the prior quarter efficiency ratio of 55.73 percent and was primarily due to the increase in gain on sale of loans. The prior year third quarter efficiency was 65.95 and excluding the impact from the termination of the cash flow hedges and the accelerated stock compensation expense, the efficiency ratio would have been 54.41 percent. Excluding these adjustments, the current quarter efficiency ratio decreased 274 basis points from the prior year third quarter efficiency ratio which was also driven by the increased gain on sale of loans.
Operating Results for Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
Compared to September 30, 2019
Income Summary
|Nine Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
Sep 30,
2019
|$ Change
|% Change
|Net interest income
|Interest income
|$
|455,756
|$
|400,896
|$
|54,860
|14
|%
|Interest expense
|21,765
|33,940
|(12,175
|)
|(36
|)
|%
|Total net interest income
|433,991
|366,956
|67,035
|18
|%
|Non-interest income
|Service charges and other fees
|38,790
|53,178
|(14,388
|)
|(27
|)
|%
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|5,051
|3,934
|1,117
|28
|%
|Gain on sale of loans
|73,236
|23,929
|49,307
|206
|%
|Gain on sale of investments
|1,015
|14,158
|(13,143
|)
|(93
|)
|%
|Other income
|10,071
|7,158
|2,913
|41
|%
|Total non-interest income
|128,163
|102,357
|25,806
|25
|%
|$
|562,154
|$
|469,313
|$
|92,841
|20
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|4.12
|%
|4.36
|%
Net Interest Income
Net-interest income of $434 million for the first nine months of 2020 increased $67.0 million, or 18 percent, over the first nine months of 2019. Interest income of $456 million for the first nine months of 2020 increased $54.9 million, or 14 percent, from the first nine months of 2019 and was primarily attributable to a $45.7 million increase in income from commercial loans, including $16.6 million from the PPP loans. Interest expense of $21.8 million for the first nine months of 2020 decreased $12.2 million, or 36 percent over the prior year same period primarily as a result of decreased higher cost FHLB advances and the decrease in the cost of deposits and borrowings. The total funding cost (including non-interest bearing deposits) for the first nine months of 2020 was 22 basis points, which decreased 20 basis points, or 48 percent, compared to 42 basis points for the first nine months of 2019.
The net interest margin as a percentage of earning assets, on a tax-equivalent basis, for the first nine months of 2020 was 4.12 percent, a 24 basis points decrease from the net interest margin of 4.36 percent for the first nine months of 2019. The core net interest margin, excluding 3 basis points of discount accretion, 1 basis point of non-accrual interest, and 9 basis points of income from the PPP loans was 4.17 compared to a core margin of 4.29 percent in the prior year first nine months. Although the Company was successful in reducing the cost of funding, it was not enough to outpace the decrease in yields on loans and debt securities driven by the current interest rate environment.
Non-interest Income
Non-interest income of $128 million for the first nine months of 2020 increased $25.8 million, or 25 percent, over the same period last year. Service charges and other fees of $38.8 million for 2020 year-to-date decreased $14.4 million, or 27 percent, from the same period prior year as a result of a decrease in overdraft activity and the impact of the Durbin Amendment. As of July 1, 2019, the Company became subject to the Durbin Amendment which established limits on the amount of interchange fees that can be charged to merchants for debit card processing. Gain on the sale of loans of $73.2 million for the first nine months of 2020, increased $49.3 million, or 206 percent, compared to the prior year as a result significant increase in refinance activity driven by the decrease in interest rates. Other income increased $2.9 million from the prior year and was primarily the result of a gain of $2.4 million on the sale of a former branch building in the first quarter of 2020.
Non-interest Expense Summary
|Nine Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
Sep 30,
2019
|$ Change
|% Change
|Compensation and employee benefits
|$
|182,507
|$
|167,210
|$
|15,297
|9
|%
|Occupancy and equipment
|27,945
|25,348
|2,597
|10
|%
|Advertising and promotions
|7,404
|7,874
|(470
|)
|(6
|)
|%
|Data processing
|15,921
|12,420
|3,501
|28
|%
|Other real estate owned
|373
|496
|(123
|)
|(25
|)
|%
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|3,622
|3,726
|(104
|)
|(3
|)
|%
|Loss on termination of hedging activities
|—
|13,528
|(13,528
|)
|(100
|)
|%
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|7,758
|5,919
|1,839
|31
|%
|Other expenses
|50,229
|43,154
|7,075
|16
|%
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|295,759
|$
|279,675
|$
|16,084
|6
|%
Total non-interest expense of $296 million for the first nine months of 2020 increased $16.1 million, or 6 percent, over the prior year same period. Compensation and employee benefits for the first nine months of 2020 increased $15.3 million, or 9 percent, from the same period last year due to the increased number of employees from acquisitions and organic growth and annual salary increases which more than offset the $8.9 million deferral of compensation cost from the PPP loans in the current year and the $5.4 million of stock compensation expense in the prior year from the Heritage Bancorp acquisition. Occupancy and equipment expense for the first nine months of 2020 increased $2.6 million, or 10 percent from the prior year primarily from increased cost from acquisitions. Data processing expense for the first nine months of 2020 increased $3.5 million, or 28 percent, from the prior year as a result of the increased costs from acquisitions along with increased investment in technology infrastructure. Other expenses of $50.2 million, increased $7.1 million, or 16 percent, from the prior year and was primarily driven by an increase in expense related to unfunded loan commitments and an increase in acquisition-related expenses. Acquisition-related expenses were $7.3 million in the current year first nine months compared to $4.1 million in the prior year first nine months. In the current year-to-date period, there was $2.1 million of expense related to unfunded loan commitments which was primarily attributable to the economic forecast related to COVID-19.
Credit Loss Expense
The credit loss expense was $39.2 million for the first nine months of 2020, an increase of $39.1 million from the same period in the prior year, this increase was primarily attributable to changes in the economic forecast related to COVID-19. Net charge-offs during the first nine months of 2020 were $2.9 million compared to $5.8 million during the same period in 2019.
Federal and State Income Tax Expense
Tax expense of $42.7 million in the first nine months of 2020 increased $6.2 million, or 17 percent, over the prior year same period. The effective tax rate year-to-date in 2020 and 2019 was 19 percent.
Efficiency Ratio
The efficiency ratio was 50.21 percent for the first nine months of 2020. Excluding the impact from the PPP loans, the efficiency ratio would have been 53.30 percent. The prior year first nine months efficiency ratio was 58.82 and excluding the impact from the termination of the cash flow hedges and the accelerated stock compensation expense, the efficiency ratio would have been 54.74 percent. Excluding these adjustments, the current year efficiency ratio decreased 144 basis points from the prior year efficiency ratio which was driven by the increased gain on sale of loans and increase in net interest income that more than offset the decrease in service fee income from the Durbin Amendment and increases in compensation expense.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about management’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “should,” “projects,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth in this news release:
- the risks associated with lending and potential adverse changes of the credit quality of loans in the Company’s portfolio;
- changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System or the Federal Reserve Board, which could adversely affect the Company’s net interest income and profitability;
- changes in the cost and scope of insurance from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and other third parties;
- legislative or regulatory changes, such as the recently adopted CARES Act addressing the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as increased banking and consumer protection regulation that adversely affect the Company’s business, both generally and as a result of the Company exceeding $10 billion in total consolidated assets;
- ability to complete pending or prospective future acquisitions;
- costs or difficulties related to the completion and integration of acquisitions;
- the goodwill the Company has recorded in connection with acquisitions could become impaired, which may have an adverse impact on earnings and capital;
- reduced demand for banking products and services;
- the reputation of banks and the financial services industry could deteriorate, which could adversely affect the Company's ability to obtain and maintain customers;
- competition among financial institutions in the Company's markets may increase significantly;
- the risks presented by continued public stock market volatility, which could adversely affect the market price of the Company’s common stock and the ability to raise additional capital or grow the Company through acquisitions;
- the projected business and profitability of an expansion or the opening of a new branch could be lower than expected;
- consolidation in the financial services industry in the Company’s markets resulting in the creation of larger financial institutions who may have greater resources could change the competitive landscape;
- dependence on the Chief Executive Officer, the senior management team and the Presidents of Glacier Bank divisions;
- material failure, potential interruption or breach in security of the Company’s systems and technological changes which could expose us to new risks (e.g., cybersecurity), fraud or system failures;
- natural disasters, including fires, floods, earthquakes, and other unexpected events;
- the Company’s success in managing risks involved in the foregoing; and
- the effects of any reputational damage to the Company resulting from any of the foregoing.
The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly correct or update any forward-looking statement if it later becomes aware that actual results are likely to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statement.
Conference Call Information
About Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI), a member of the Russell 2000 and the S&P MidCap 400 indices, is the parent company for Glacier Bank and its Bank divisions: Bank of the San Juans (Durango, CO), Citizens Community Bank (Pocatello, ID), Collegiate Peaks Bank (Buena Vista, CO), First Bank of Montana (Lewistown, MT), First Bank of Wyoming (Powell, WY), First Community Bank Utah (Layton, UT), First Security Bank (Bozeman, MT), First Security Bank of Missoula (Missoula, MT), First State Bank (Wheatland, WY), Glacier Bank (Kalispell, MT), Heritage Bank of Nevada (Reno, NV), Mountain West Bank (Coeur d’Alene, ID), North Cascades Bank (Chelan, WA), The Foothills Bank (Yuma, AZ), Valley Bank of Helena (Helena, MT), and Western Security Bank (Billings, MT).
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
Dec 31,
2019
|
Sep 30,
2019
|Assets
|Cash on hand and in banks
|$
|249,245
|212,681
|198,639
|233,623
|Federal funds sold
|590
|—
|—
|—
|Interest bearing cash deposits
|520,044
|334,929
|132,322
|172,761
|Cash and cash equivalents
|769,879
|547,610
|330,961
|406,384
|Debt securities, available-for-sale
|4,125,548
|3,533,950
|2,575,252
|2,459,036
|Debt securities, held-to-maturity
|193,509
|203,275
|224,611
|234,992
|Total debt securities
|4,319,057
|3,737,225
|2,799,863
|2,694,028
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|147,937
|115,345
|69,194
|100,441
|Loans receivable
|11,618,731
|11,453,378
|9,512,810
|9,541,088
|Allowance for credit losses
|(164,552
|)
|(162,509
|)
|(124,490
|)
|(125,535
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|11,454,179
|11,290,869
|9,388,320
|9,415,553
|Premises and equipment, net
|326,925
|326,005
|310,309
|307,590
|Other real estate owned
|5,361
|4,743
|5,142
|7,148
|Accrued interest receivable
|91,393
|77,363
|56,047
|63,294
|Deferred tax asset
|—
|—
|2,037
|—
|Core deposit intangible, net
|58,121
|60,733
|63,286
|65,852
|Goodwill
|514,013
|513,355
|456,418
|456,422
|Non-marketable equity securities
|10,366
|11,592
|11,623
|10,427
|Bank-owned life insurance
|123,095
|122,388
|109,428
|108,814
|Other assets
|105,741
|99,420
|81,371
|82,839
|Total assets
|$
|17,926,067
|16,906,648
|13,683,999
|13,718,792
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|5,479,311
|5,043,704
|3,696,627
|3,772,766
|Interest bearing deposits
|8,820,577
|8,337,828
|7,079,830
|7,095,859
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|965,668
|881,227
|569,824
|558,752
|FHLB advances
|7,318
|37,963
|38,611
|8,707
|Other borrowed funds
|32,967
|32,546
|28,820
|14,808
|Subordinated debentures
|139,918
|139,917
|139,914
|139,913
|Accrued interest payable
|3,951
|4,211
|4,686
|4,435
|Deferred tax liability
|17,227
|25,213
|—
|Other liabilities
|204,041
|200,324
|164,954
|170,151
|Total liabilities
|15,670,978
|14,702,933
|11,723,266
|11,765,391
|Commitments and Contingent Liabilities
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Preferred shares, $0.01 par value per share, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 117,187,500 shares authorized
|954
|954
|923
|922
|Paid-in capital
|1,493,928
|1,492,817
|1,378,534
|1,375,785
|Retained earnings - substantially restricted
|629,109
|580,035
|541,050
|528,599
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|131,098
|129,909
|40,226
|48,095
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,255,089
|2,203,715
|1,960,733
|1,953,401
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|17,926,067
|16,906,648
|13,683,999
|13,718,792
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|Three Months ended
|Nine Months ended
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
Mar 31,
2020
|
Sep 30,
2019
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
Sep 30,
2019
|Interest Income
|Debt securities
|$
|25,381
|25,833
|21,014
|21,357
|72,228
|64,600
|Residential real estate loans
|11,592
|12,098
|11,526
|12,156
|35,216
|34,345
|Commercial loans
|109,514
|106,343
|98,684
|97,224
|314,541
|268,806
|Consumer and other loans
|11,000
|11,130
|11,641
|11,658
|33,771
|33,145
|Total interest income
|157,487
|155,404
|142,865
|142,395
|455,756
|400,896
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
|3,952
|4,587
|5,581
|6,214
|14,120
|17,179
|Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
|886
|908
|989
|999
|2,783
|2,687
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|70
|268
|346
|2,035
|684
|8,937
|Other borrowed funds
|173
|172
|128
|47
|473
|123
|Subordinated debentures
|1,003
|1,250
|1,452
|1,652
|3,705
|5,014
|Total interest expense
|6,084
|7,185
|8,496
|10,947
|21,765
|33,940
|Net Interest Income
|151,403
|148,219
|134,369
|131,448
|433,991
|366,956
|Credit loss expense
|2,869
|13,552
|22,744
|—
|39,165
|57
|Net interest income after credit loss expense
|148,534
|134,667
|111,625
|131,448
|394,826
|366,899
|Non-Interest Income
|Service charges and other fees
|13,404
|11,366
|14,020
|15,138
|38,790
|53,178
|Miscellaneous loan fees and charges
|2,084
|1,682
|1,285
|1,775
|5,051
|3,934
|Gain on sale of loans
|35,516
|25,858
|11,862
|10,369
|73,236
|23,929
|Gain on sale of debt securities
|24
|128
|863
|13,811
|1,015
|14,158
|Other income
|2,639
|2,190
|5,242
|1,956
|10,071
|7,158
|Total non-interest income
|53,667
|41,224
|33,272
|43,049
|128,163
|102,357
|Non-Interest Expense
|Compensation and employee benefits
|64,866
|57,981
|59,660
|62,509
|182,507
|167,210
|Occupancy and equipment
|9,369
|9,357
|9,219
|8,731
|27,945
|25,348
|Advertising and promotions
|2,779
|2,138
|2,487
|2,719
|7,404
|7,874
|Data processing
|5,597
|5,042
|5,282
|4,466
|15,921
|12,420
|Other real estate owned
|186
|75
|112
|166
|373
|496
|Regulatory assessments and insurance
|1,495
|1,037
|1,090
|593
|3,622
|3,726
|Loss on termination of hedging activities
|—
|—
|—
|13,528
|—
|13,528
|Core deposit intangibles amortization
|2,612
|2,613
|2,533
|2,360
|7,758
|5,919
|Other expenses
|18,786
|19,898
|11,545
|15,603
|50,229
|43,154
|Total non-interest expense
|105,690
|98,141
|91,928
|110,675
|295,759
|279,675
|Income Before Income Taxes
|96,511
|77,750
|52,969
|63,822
|227,230
|189,581
|Federal and state income tax expense
|18,754
|14,306
|9,630
|12,212
|42,690
|36,447
|Net Income
|$
|77,757
|63,444
|43,339
|51,610
|184,540
|153,134
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets
|Three Months ended
|September 30, 2020
|June 30, 2020
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest &
Dividends
|
Average
Yield/
Rate
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest &
Dividends
|
Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|1,010,503
|$
|11,592
|4.59
|%
|$
|1,048,095
|$
|12,098
|4.62
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|9,636,631
|110,847
|4.58
|%
|9,235,881
|107,632
|4.69
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|957,284
|11,000
|4.57
|%
|957,798
|11,130
|4.67
|%
|Total loans 2
|11,604,418
|133,439
|4.57
|%
|11,241,774
|130,860
|4.68
|%
|Tax-exempt investment securities 2
|1,379,577
|13,885
|4.03
|%
|1,401,603
|14,248
|4.07
|%
|Taxable investment securities 4
|2,809,545
|14,568
|2.07
|%
|2,266,707
|14,730
|2.60
|%
|Total earning assets
|15,793,540
|161,892
|4.08
|%
|14,910,084
|159,838
|4.31
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|572,759
|575,296
|Non-earning assets
|794,165
|797,403
|Total assets
|$
|17,160,464
|$
|16,282,783
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|5,171,984
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|4,733,485
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|3,218,536
|642
|0.08
|%
|3,018,706
|687
|0.09
|%
|Savings accounts
|1,804,438
|166
|0.04
|%
|1,687,448
|175
|0.04
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|2,453,659
|1,161
|0.19
|%
|2,300,787
|1,240
|0.22
|%
|Certificate accounts
|981,385
|1,936
|0.78
|%
|1,013,188
|2,408
|0.96
|%
|Total core deposits
|13,630,002
|3,905
|0.11
|%
|12,753,614
|4,510
|0.14
|%
|Wholesale deposits 5
|86,852
|47
|0.22
|%
|68,503
|77
|0.46
|%
|FHLB advances
|21,273
|70
|1.30
|%
|182,061
|268
|0.58
|%
|Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds
|1,049,002
|2,062
|0.78
|%
|913,744
|2,330
|1.03
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|14,787,129
|6,084
|0.16
|%
|13,917,922
|7,185
|0.21
|%
|Other liabilities
|120,294
|180,935
|Total liabilities
|14,907,423
|14,098,857
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|954
|954
|Paid-in capital
|1,493,353
|1,492,230
|Retained earnings
|622,099
|575,455
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|136,635
|115,287
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,253,041
|2,183,926
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|17,160,464
|$
|16,282,783
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|155,808
|$
|152,653
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|3.92
|%
|4.10
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.92
|%
|4.12
|%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $1.3 million and $1.3 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $2.8 million and $2.9 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $266 thousand and $266 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
|Three Months ended
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest &
Dividends
|
Average
Yield/
Rate
|
Average
Balance
|
Interest &
Dividends
|
Average
Yield/
Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|1,010,503
|$
|11,592
|4.59
|%
|$
|994,906
|$
|12,156
|4.89
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|9,636,631
|110,847
|4.58
|%
|7,378,337
|98,465
|5.29
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|957,284
|11,000
|4.57
|%
|906,148
|11,658
|5.10
|%
|Total loans 2
|11,604,418
|133,439
|4.57
|%
|9,279,391
|122,279
|5.23
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities 3
|1,379,577
|13,885
|4.03
|%
|899,914
|9,280
|4.13
|%
|Taxable debt securities 4
|2,809,545
|14,568
|2.07
|%
|1,917,045
|14,250
|2.97
|%
|Total earning assets
|15,793,540
|161,892
|4.08
|%
|12,096,350
|145,809
|4.78
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|572,759
|429,191
|Non-earning assets
|794,165
|672,550
|Total assets
|$
|17,160,464
|$
|13,198,091
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|5,171,984
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|3,513,908
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|3,218,536
|642
|0.08
|%
|2,473,375
|1,091
|0.17
|%
|Savings accounts
|1,804,438
|166
|0.04
|%
|1,445,323
|270
|0.07
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|2,453,659
|1,161
|0.19
|%
|1,845,184
|1,540
|0.33
|%
|Certificate accounts
|981,385
|1,936
|0.78
|%
|929,441
|2,412
|1.03
|%
|Total core deposits
|13,630,002
|3,905
|0.11
|%
|10,207,231
|5,313
|0.21
|%
|Wholesale deposits 5
|86,852
|47
|0.22
|%
|146,339
|901
|2.44
|%
|FHLB advances
|21,273
|70
|1.30
|%
|222,449
|2,035
|3.58
|%
|Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds
|1,049,002
|2,062
|0.78
|%
|645,426
|2,698
|1.66
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|14,787,129
|6,084
|0.16
|%
|11,221,445
|10,947
|0.39
|%
|Other liabilities
|120,294
|101,806
|Total liabilities
|14,907,423
|11,323,251
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|954
|903
|Paid-in capital
|1,493,353
|1,292,182
|Retained earnings
|622,099
|531,181
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|136,635
|50,574
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,253,041
|1,874,840
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|17,160,464
|$
|13,198,091
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|155,808
|$
|134,862
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|3.92
|%
|4.39
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|3.92
|%
|4.42
|%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $1.3 million and $1.2 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $2.8 million and $1.9 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $266 thousand and $275 thousand on federal income tax credits for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Average Balance Sheets (continued)
|Nine Months ended
|September 30, 2020
|September 30, 2019
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Average Balance
|Interest & Dividends
|Average Yield/ Rate
|Average Balance
|Interest & Dividends
|Average Yield/ Rate
|Assets
|Residential real estate loans
|$
|1,013,072
|$
|35,216
|4.63
|%
|$
|950,516
|$
|34,345
|4.82
|%
|Commercial loans 1
|8,896,708
|318,435
|4.78
|%
|6,905,151
|272,269
|5.27
|%
|Consumer and other loans
|947,372
|33,771
|4.76
|%
|871,544
|33,145
|5.08
|%
|Total loans 2
|10,857,152
|387,422
|4.77
|%
|8,727,211
|339,759
|5.21
|%
|Tax-exempt debt securities 3
|1,237,779
|37,542
|4.04
|%
|938,998
|29,212
|4.15
|%
|Taxable debt securities 4
|2,380,184
|43,070
|2.41
|%
|1,891,560
|42,225
|2.98
|%
|Total earning assets
|14,475,115
|468,034
|4.32
|%
|11,557,769
|411,196
|4.76
|%
|Goodwill and intangibles
|562,533
|373,207
|Non-earning assets
|760,758
|593,011
|Total assets
|$
|15,798,406
|$
|12,523,987
|Liabilities
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|4,528,500
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|3,182,783
|$
|—
|—
|%
|NOW and DDA accounts
|2,971,702
|2,244
|0.10
|%
|2,396,828
|3,037
|0.17
|%
|Savings accounts
|1,670,722
|580
|0.05
|%
|1,398,539
|757
|0.07
|%
|Money market deposit accounts
|2,262,781
|4,025
|0.24
|%
|1,733,245
|3,675
|0.28
|%
|Certificate accounts
|986,807
|6,940
|0.94
|%
|912,283
|6,648
|0.97
|%
|Total core deposits
|12,420,512
|13,789
|0.15
|%
|9,623,678
|14,117
|0.20
|%
|Wholesale deposits 5
|70,880
|332
|0.63
|%
|159,314
|3,062
|2.57
|%
|FHLB advances
|103,700
|684
|0.87
|%
|349,998
|8,937
|3.37
|%
|Repurchase agreements and other borrowed funds
|892,418
|6,960
|1.04
|%
|598,907
|7,824
|1.75
|%
|Total funding liabilities
|13,487,510
|21,765
|0.22
|%
|10,731,897
|33,940
|0.42
|%
|Other liabilities
|149,423
|109,090
|Total liabilities
|13,636,933
|10,840,987
|Stockholders’ Equity
|Common stock
|947
|870
|Paid-in capital
|1,467,623
|1,152,076
|Retained earnings
|586,963
|501,158
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|105,940
|28,896
|Total stockholders’ equity
|2,161,473
|1,683,000
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|15,798,406
|$
|12,523,987
|Net interest income (tax-equivalent)
|$
|446,269
|$
|377,256
|Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
|4.10
|%
|4.34
|%
|Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
|4.12
|%
|4.36
|%
______________________________
1 Includes tax effect of $3.9 million and $3.5 million on tax-exempt municipal loan and lease income for the six months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
2 Total loans are gross of the allowance for credit losses, net of unearned income and include loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans were included in the average volume for the entire period.
3 Includes tax effect of $7.6 million and $6.0 million on tax-exempt debt securities income for the six months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
4 Includes tax effect of $798 thousand and $863 thousand on federal income tax credits for the six months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.
5 Wholesale deposits include brokered deposits classified as NOW, DDA, money market deposit and certificate accounts.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Loan Portfolio by Regulatory Classification
|Loans Receivable, by Loan Type
|% Change from
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
Dec 31,
2019
|
Sep 30,
2019
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
Dec 31,
2019
|
Sep 30,
2019
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|166,195
|$
|177,172
|$
|143,479
|$
|147,626
|(6
|)
|%
|16
|%
|13
|%
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|157,242
|161,964
|180,539
|207,596
|(3
|)
|%
|(13
|)
|%
|(24
|)
|%
|Total residential construction
|323,437
|339,136
|324,018
|355,222
|(5
|)
|%
|—
|%
|(9
|)
|%
|Land development
|96,814
|94,667
|101,592
|103,090
|2
|%
|(5
|)
|%
|(6
|)
|%
|Consumer land or lots
|122,019
|120,015
|125,759
|128,668
|2
|%
|(3
|)
|%
|(5
|)
|%
|Unimproved land
|64,770
|63,459
|62,563
|71,467
|2
|%
|4
|%
|(9
|)
|%
|Developed lots for operative builders
|30,871
|26,647
|17,390
|13,782
|16
|%
|78
|%
|124
|%
|Commercial lots
|62,445
|60,563
|46,408
|64,904
|3
|%
|35
|%
|(4
|)
|%
|Other construction
|537,105
|477,922
|478,368
|443,947
|12
|%
|12
|%
|21
|%
|Total land, lot, and other construction
|914,024
|843,273
|832,080
|825,858
|8
|%
|10
|%
|11
|%
|Owner occupied
|1,889,512
|1,855,994
|1,667,526
|1,666,211
|2
|%
|13
|%
|13
|%
|Non-owner occupied
|2,259,062
|2,238,586
|2,017,375
|2,023,262
|1
|%
|12
|%
|12
|%
|Total commercial real estate
|4,148,574
|4,094,580
|3,684,901
|3,689,473
|1
|%
|13
|%
|12
|%
|Commercial and industrial
|2,308,710
|2,342,081
|991,580
|1,009,310
|(1
|)
|%
|133
|%
|129
|%
|Agriculture
|747,145
|714,227
|701,363
|718,255
|5
|%
|7
|%
|4
|%
|1st lien
|1,256,111
|1,227,514
|1,186,889
|1,208,096
|2
|%
|6
|%
|4
|%
|Junior lien
|43,355
|47,121
|53,571
|53,931
|(8
|)
|%
|(19
|)
|%
|(20
|)
|%
|Total 1-4 family
|1,299,466
|1,274,635
|1,240,460
|1,262,027
|2
|%
|5
|%
|3
|%
|Multifamily residential
|359,030
|343,870
|342,498
|350,622
|4
|%
|5
|%
|2
|%
|Home equity lines of credit
|651,546
|655,492
|617,900
|612,775
|(1
|)
|%
|5
|%
|6
|%
|Other consumer
|191,761
|181,402
|174,643
|171,633
|6
|%
|10
|%
|12
|%
|Total consumer
|843,307
|836,894
|792,543
|784,408
|1
|%
|6
|%
|8
|%
|States and political subdivisions
|617,624
|581,673
|533,023
|471,599
|6
|%
|16
|%
|31
|%
|Other
|205,351
|198,354
|139,538
|174,755
|4
|%
|47
|%
|18
|%
|
Total loans receivable, including
loans held for sale
|11,766,668
|11,568,723
|9,582,004
|9,641,529
|2
|%
|23
|%
|22
|%
|Less loans held for sale 1
|(147,937
|)
|(115,345
|)
|(69,194
|)
|(100,441
|)
|28
|%
|114
|%
|47
|%
|Total loans receivable
|$
|11,618,731
|$
|11,453,378
|$
|9,512,810
|$
|9,541,088
|1
|%
|22
|%
|22
|%
______________________________
1 Loans held for sale are primarily 1st lien 1-4 family loans.
Glacier Bancorp, Inc.
Credit Quality Summary by Regulatory Classification
|
Non-performing Assets, by Loan Type
|
Non-
Accrual
Loans
|
Accruing
Loans 90
Days
or More Past
Due
|
Other
Real Estate
Owned
|(Dollars in thousands)
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
Jun 30,
2020
|
Dec 31,
2019
|
Sep 30,
2019
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
Sep 30,
2020
|
Sep 30,
2020
|Custom and owner occupied construction
|$
|249
|440
|185
|283
|249
|—
|—
|Pre-sold and spec construction
|—
|—
|743
|1,219
|—
|—
|—
|Total residential construction
|249
|440
|928
|1,502
|249
|—
|—
|Land development
|450
|659
|852
|1,006
|202