BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

Media release as at October 23, 2020

Interim report of BB Biotech AG as at September 30, 2020

BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at September 30, 2020, which covers the results of its business activities for the first nine months of 2020.

Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net profit for the period ended September 30, 2020 amounted to CHF 26 mn (profit of CHF 172 mn in the same period 2019). In the third quarter a loss of CHF 395 mn (loss of CHF 382 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year) was incurred. For an investment company, the reported profit reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.

BB Biotech AG's interim report as at September 30, 2020 can be downloaded at www.bbbiotech.com.

Media Relations
Bellevue Asset Management AG, Seestrasse 16, 8700 Küsnacht, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00
Tanja Chicherio, tch@bellevue.ch


www.bbbiotech.com

Company profile
BB Biotech AG is an investment company domiciled in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the stock exchanges in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. Since 1993, the company has invested in innovative drug development companies that are mainly located in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech is one of the leading investors in this sector. BB Biotech builds on the long-standing experience of its distinguished Board of Directors and on the fundamental analysis of the experienced Investment Management Team of Bellevue Asset Management AG when making its investment decisions.

Language: English
Company: BB BIOTECH AG
Schwertstrasse 6
8200 Schaffhausen
Switzerland
Phone: +41 52 624 08 45
E-mail: info@bbbiotech.com
Internet: www.bbbiotech.ch
ISIN: CH0038389992
WKN: A0NFN3
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX
BB Biotech Aktie



