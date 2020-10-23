 

Acushnet Holdings Corp. to Announce Third-Quarter Financial Results on November 6, 2020

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) (“Acushnet”) will publish its third-quarter 2020 financial results on November 6, 2020, at approximately 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Acushnet will also issue an advisory news release via the Acushnet Investor Relations (http://www.acushnetholdingscorp.com/ir) and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=acushnet&owner=ex ...) websites on November 6, 2020, announcing availability of the results.

Acushnet will hold a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 6, 2020, to review the third-quarter 2020 financial results. A live webcast of that call will be available on the Acushnet Investor Relations website and a replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live event.

ABOUT ACUSHNET HOLDINGS CORP.

We are the global leader in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of performance-driven golf products, which are widely recognized for their quality excellence. Driven by our focus on dedicated and discerning golfers and the golf shops that serve them, we believe we are the most authentic and enduring company in the golf industry. Our mission - to be the performance and quality leader in every golf product category in which we compete - has remained consistent since we entered the golf ball business in 1932. Today, we are the steward of two of the most revered brands in golf – Titleist, one of golf’s leading performance equipment brands, and FootJoy, one of golf’s leading performance wear brands. Additional information can be found at www.acushnetholdingscorp.com.

