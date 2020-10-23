 

L3Harris Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has a declared a quarterly cash dividend of 85 cents per share on the common stock, payable December 4, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 20, 2020.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

