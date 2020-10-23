 

Vertex Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date; Participating in an Upcoming Investor Conference

globenewswire
23.10.2020   

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading provider of tax technology and services, today announced the date for the release of its third quarter 2020 earnings and its participation in an upcoming investor conference.

Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

Vertex will release third quarter 2020 earnings before the market opens on November 11, 2020. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that same day.

Those wishing to participate via webcast should access the call through the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.vertexinc.com. Those wishing to participate via telephone may dial in at 1-877-407-4018 (USA) or 1-201-689-8471 (International). The conference call replay will be available via webcast through the Company’s Investor Relations website. The telephone replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 11, 2020, through November 25, 2020, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The replay passcode will be 13712106.

Upcoming Investor Conference

David DeStefano, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer, and John Schwab, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Stifel Midwest 1x1 Growth Virtual Conference on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. is a leading global provider of indirect tax software and solutions. The Company’s mission is to deliver the most trusted tax technology enabling global businesses to transact, comply and grow with confidence. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premise solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for every major line of indirect tax, including sales and consumer use, value added and payroll. Headquartered in North America, and with offices in South America and Europe, Vertex employs over 1,100 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

For more information, visit www.vertexinc.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Source: Vertex, Inc.

Investor Relations contact:
Ankit Hira or Ed Yuen
Solebury Trout for Vertex, Inc.
ir@vertexinc.com
610.312.2890

Company contact:                        
Tricia Schafer-Petrecz
Vertex, Inc.
tricia.schafer-petrecz@vertexinc.com
484.595.6142


