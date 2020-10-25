 

Cenovus Energy and Husky Energy to hold joint conference call and webcast on transaction

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.10.2020, 11:33  |  61   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) and Husky Energy Inc. (TSX: HSE) will host a joint conference call and webcast today, Sunday, October 25, 2020, starting at 11:00 a.m. MT (1:00 p.m. ET) to discuss their proposed transaction to create a new integrated Canadian oil and natural gas company.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 833-529-0230 (toll-free in North America) or 236-389-2157 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time.

The conference call webcast link will be available at cenovus.com and huskyenergy.com via the URL: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1392891&tp_k .... The webcast will be archived for approximately 90 days.

About Cenovus
Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canadian integrated oil and natural gas company. It is committed to maximizing value by sustainably developing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into its business plans. Operations include oil sands projects in northern Alberta, which use specialized methods to drill and pump the oil to the surface using a technique called steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD). The company also has conventional crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids assets in Alberta and British Columbia as well as 50% ownership in two U.S. refineries. Cenovus shares trade under the symbol CVE and are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Find Cenovus on FacebookTwitterLinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

About Husky
Husky Energy is a Canadian-based integrated energy company. It is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, and its common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol HSE. For more information, visit huskyenergy.com.

Find Husky on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Cenovus Contacts
Investor Relations
Sherry Wendt, Director, Investor Relations
403-766-7711 		Media Relations
Reg Curren, Senior Advisor, Media Relations
403-766-7751
 
Husky Contacts
Investor Relations
Leo Villegas, Director, Investor Relations
403-513-7817 		Media Relations
Kim Guttormson, Manager, Communication Services
403-298-7088

Cenovus Energy Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fura Provides Update on Going Private Transaction
Turning Point Therapeutics Presents Initial Clinical Data From Phase 1 SHIELD-1 Study of Novel ...
Revolution Medicines Reports Progress and Expansion of Combination Strategy with RMC-4630 as ...
Board of Directors concludes Elliott discussions
Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 43
Dogness Announces Strategic Partnership with Huayuan Pet and Chongai Trading
Festi hf.: Endurkaup vika 43
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
Cenovus and Husky Combine to Create a Resilient Integrated Energy Leader
Cenovus Energy and Husky Energy to hold joint conference call and webcast on transaction
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:30 Uhr
Cenovus and Husky Combine to Create a Resilient Integrated Energy Leader
22.10.20
Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on third-quarter results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
11
Cenovus Energy