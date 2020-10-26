 

DGAP-News Epigenomics AG: Notice of Loss pursuant to § 92 par. 1 AktG

26.10.2020 / 10:00
Berlin, October 26, 2020 - The Executive Board of Epigenomics AG (Frankfurt Prime Standard: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY; the "Company") notifies that according to its best judgment a cumulative loss of more than half of the nominal share capital of the Company has been incurred. This anticipated development is mainly attributable to budgeted losses from regular business operations.

Pursuant to Sec. 92 par. 1 German Stock Corporation Act ("Aktiengesetz"), a loss amounting to half of the nominal share capital triggers the statutory obligation to convene without undue delay a general meeting of shareholders which the Executive Board notifies of the loss. Accordingly, the Company will convene in due time an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.


Contact:
Company
Epigenomics AG, Geneststrasse 5, 10829 Berlin
Tel +49 (0) 30 24345 0, Fax +49 (0) 30 24345 555, e-mail: contact@epigenomics.com

Investor Relations
IR.on AG, Frederic Hilke, Tel +49 221 9140 970, e-mail: ir@epigenomics.com


Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Epigenomics AG to be materially different from any expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Epigenomics AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 


