Contango Oil & Gas Company and Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announce Strategic Merger Continuing Contango’s Consolidation Strategy; Contango Announces Related Increase in Borrowing Base

FORT WORTH, Texas and TULSA, Okla., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contango Oil & Gas Company (“Contango”) (NYSE American: MCF) and Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (“Mid-Con”) (NASDAQ: MCEP) today announced they have entered into an agreement to combine in an all-stock merger transaction. The combination continues Contango’s consolidation strategy, increases its exposure to oil reserves at an attractive price, increases corporate margins via scale and further cost rationalization, and amplifies Contango’s ability to play offense amid the dislocation in the sector, while providing Mid-Con’s unitholders with greater liquidity, financial stability and opportunities for growth on a larger platform.

Acquisition of PDP heavy reserves by Contango at an attractive unlevered return

Accretive to Contango’s reserve base

Mid-Con’s assets oil weighted with low production decline profile, complementing Contango’s higher production and cash flow profile

Leverages Contango’s familiarity with Mid-Con’s assets and operations via Mid-Con’s Management Services Agreement

Offers Mid-Con’s unitholders enhanced liquidity, financial stability and opportunities for growth through a larger platform

Further cost rationalization expected to be realized via consolidation of the entities

Immediate free cash flow accretion (1)

Enhanced liquidity for the combined entity

Maintains strong balance sheet and low leverage profile of Contango

Maintains simple capital structure comprised of bank debt and common equity

Adds PUD inventory with low CAPEX requirement with opportunity for near term conversion to PDP



TRANSACTION DETAILS

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Mid-Con unitholders will receive 1.75 shares of Contango common stock for each Mid-Con common unit owned, representing a 5 percent premium based on a 15-day volume weighted average price. This exchange ratio implies an enterprise value for the combined entity in excess of $400 million based on Friday’s closing price. Upon completion of the merger and closing of the concurrently announced private placement of Contango common stock, Contango shareholders will own approximately 87 percent of the combined company and Mid-Con unitholders will own approximately 13 percent of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.