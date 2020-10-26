 

Contango Oil & Gas Company and Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Announce Strategic Merger Continuing Contango’s Consolidation Strategy; Contango Announces Related Increase in Borrowing Base

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 11:30  |  88   |   |   

FORT WORTH, Texas and TULSA, Okla., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contango Oil & Gas Company (“Contango”) (NYSE American: MCF) and Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (“Mid-Con”) (NASDAQ: MCEP) today announced they have entered into an agreement to combine in an all-stock merger transaction. The combination continues Contango’s consolidation strategy, increases its exposure to oil reserves at an attractive price, increases corporate margins via scale and further cost rationalization, and amplifies Contango’s ability to play offense amid the dislocation in the sector, while providing Mid-Con’s unitholders with greater liquidity, financial stability and opportunities for growth on a larger platform.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Acquisition of PDP heavy reserves by Contango at an attractive unlevered return
  • Accretive to Contango’s reserve base
  • Mid-Con’s assets oil weighted with low production decline profile, complementing Contango’s higher production and cash flow profile
  • Leverages Contango’s familiarity with Mid-Con’s assets and operations via Mid-Con’s Management Services Agreement
  • Offers Mid-Con’s unitholders enhanced liquidity, financial stability and opportunities for growth through a larger platform
  • Further cost rationalization expected to be realized via consolidation of the entities
  • Immediate free cash flow accretion(1)
  • Enhanced liquidity for the combined entity
  • Maintains strong balance sheet and low leverage profile of Contango
  • Maintains simple capital structure comprised of bank debt and common equity
  • Adds PUD inventory with low CAPEX requirement with opportunity for near term conversion to PDP

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Mid-Con unitholders will receive 1.75 shares of Contango common stock for each Mid-Con common unit owned, representing a 5 percent premium based on a 15-day volume weighted average price. This exchange ratio implies an enterprise value for the combined entity in excess of $400 million based on Friday’s closing price. Upon completion of the merger and closing of the concurrently announced private placement of Contango common stock, Contango shareholders will own approximately 87 percent of the combined company and Mid-Con unitholders will own approximately 13 percent of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.

Seite 1 von 7
Contango Oil & Gas Company Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker ...
Nokia wins 5G deal with Finnish Shared Network (SYV)
Independent proxy advisory firm Proxinvest recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s ...
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
Kalera AS: Private placement successfully completed
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:35 Uhr
Contango Announces Private Equity Capital Raise