Anpac Bio Completes Over 200,000 Biophysics Based Cancer Detection Tests, With Data Covering Close to 60 Types of Cancer

As of June 30, 2020, the Company completed an accumulated number of CDA-based tests to 180,673. Since then, Company has carried out over 20,000 additional tests by the end of September, bringing the total number of tests over 200,000.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“Anpac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced today that it has completed over 200,000 cancer detection tests as of September 30, 2020 using its biophysics based cancer screening technology, Cancer Differentiation Analysis (“CDA”).The CDA technology allows cancer screening for close to 60 types of cancer, including certain cancer types such as esophageal cancer and brain tumors which do not yet have other more-established blood based testing methods.

Dr. Chris Yu, CEO and Chairman of Anpac Bio commented, “We are very pleased to have achieved this milestone of over 200,000 completed biophysics based CDA tests. The rapid increasing number of tests we have achieved indicates the viability and popularity of our products, and indicates that biophysics based cancer screening technology can be an effective alternative approach to traditional cancer screening methods due to its advantages in a number of critical areas, including the detection of multiple cancer types at earlier stages due to a high level of sensitivity and specificity and low cost approach.”

About Anpac Bio

Anpac Bio is a biotechnology company focused on early cancer screening and detection, with 128 issued patents as of June 22, 2020. With two certified clinical laboratories in China and one CLIA and CAP accredited clinical laboratory in the United States, Anpac Bio performs a suite of cancer screening and detection tests, including CDA (Cancer Differentiation Analysis), bio-chemical, immunological, and genomics tests. In a 2019 market research report by Frost & Sullivan, Anpac Bio ranked second worldwide among companies offering next-generation early cancer screening and detection technologies in terms of the number of clinical samples for cancer screening and detection, based on approximately 35,000 clinical samples as at June 30, 2019. Anpac Bio’s CDA technology platform has been shown in retrospective validation studies to be able to detect the risk of over 20 different cancer types with high sensitivity and specificity.