TriCo Bancshares Announces Quarterly Results

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBK) (the “Company”), parent company of Tri Counties Bank, today announced net income of $17,606,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to $7,430,000 during the trailing quarter ended June 30, 2020 and $23,395,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Diluted earnings per share were $0.59 for the third quarter of 2020, compared to $0.25 for the second quarter of 2020 and $0.76 for the third quarter of 2019.

Performance highlights and other developments for the Company as of or for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 included the following:

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company’s return on average assets was 0.95% and 0.79%, respectively, and the return on average equity was 7.79% and 6.13%, respectively.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company reported total loans, total assets and total deposits of $4.83 billion, $7.45 billion and $6.34 billion, respectively.

The loan to deposit ratio was 76.12% as of September 30, 2020, as compared to 76.84% at June 30, 2020 and 78.98% at September 30, 2019.

For the current quarter, net interest margin was 3.72% on a tax equivalent basis as compared to 4.44% in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, and a decrease of 38 basis points from the 4.10% in the trailing quarter.

Non-interest bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 39.71% at September 30, 2020, as compared to 39.81% at June 30, 2020 and 33.56% at September 30, 2019.

The average rate of interest paid on deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, decreased to 0.09% for the third quarter of 2020 as compared with 0.12% for the trailing quarter, and also decreased by 14 basis points from the average rate paid of 0.23% during the same quarter of the prior year.

Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.34% at September 30, 2020, as compared to 0.31% as of June 30, 2020, and 0.31% at September 30, 2019.

Credit provision expense for loans and debt securities was $7.6 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as compared to provision expense of $22.2 million during the trailing quarter ended June 30, 2020, and a reversal of provision totaling ($0.3) million for the three month period ended September 30, 2019.

Gain on sale of loans for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $3.0 million and $5.7 million, as compared to $1.2 million and $2.2 million for the equivalent periods ended September 30, 2019, respectively.

The efficiency ratio was 59.44% for the third quarter of 2020, as compared to 59.69% in the trailing quarter and 58.82% in the same quarter of the 2019 year.

President and CEO, Rick Smith commented, “While we continue to operate in a very difficult interest rate environment, there were several positive areas of performance during the quarter. In addition to having non-PPP loan growth, we continue to experience strong deposit growth while at the same time making reductions to our cost of funds. Most importantly, credit quality remained stable if not improved over the prior quarter as illustrated by deferred loans outstanding decreasing from $341 million to $131 million and the Bank’s credit loss reserves now stand at 1.81% of total loans. Our non-interest income, driven by continued mortgage banking gains and card usage, increased significantly from the prior quarter as economic activity improved in California and in most of our service areas customers continued to find ways to keep their businesses open while COVID-19 mandates remain in place. Operating expense management remains a priority for the Company and significant progress was made to the benefit of our forward-looking expense management strategy, including reductions in staffing and preparing for certain branch closures.”

Smith added, “In addition to normal banking efforts, we continue to operate effectively under the current COVID-19 environment. Our branches are open, and we have made operational enhancements to allow employees the ability to continue to work effectively from either the office or from home. We also experienced numerous wildfires during the quarter burning millions of acres of land around us. Fortunately, our bank and our customers have experienced minimal damage from those fires and currently the fires are controlled.”

Summary Results

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 the Company’s return on average assets was 0.95% and 0.79%, respectively, and the return on average equity was 7.79% and 6.13%, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company’s return on average assets was 1.44% and 1.44%, respectively, and the return on average equity was 10.42% and 10.67%, respectively.

The following is a summary of the components of the Company’s operating results and performance ratios for the periods indicated:

Three months ended September 30, June 30, (dollars and shares in thousands) 2020 2020 $ Change % Change Net interest income $ 63,454 $ 64,659 $ (1,205 ) (1.9 ) % Provision for loan losses (7,649 ) (22,244 ) 14,595 (65.6 ) % Noninterest income 15,137 11,657 3,480 29.9 % Noninterest expense (46,714 ) (45,550 ) (1,164 ) 2.6 % Provision for income taxes (6,622 ) (1,092 ) (5,530 ) 506.4 % Net income $ 17,606 $ 7,430 $ 10,176 137.0 % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.25 $ 0.34 136.0 % Dividends per share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ — — % Average common shares 29,764 29,754 10 0.0 % Average diluted common shares 29,844 29,883 (39 ) (0.1 ) % Return on average total assets 0.95 % 0.43 % Return on average equity 7.79 % 3.39 % Efficiency ratio 59.44 % 59.69 %

Three months ended

September 30, (dollars and shares in thousands) 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Net interest income $ 63,454 $ 64,688 $ (1,234 ) (1.9 ) % (Provision for) reversal of loan losses (7,649 ) 329 (7,978 ) (2,424.9 ) % Noninterest income 15,137 14,108 1,029 7.3 % Noninterest expense (46,714 ) (46,344 ) (370 ) 0.8 % Provision for income taxes (6,622 ) (9,386 ) 2,764 (29.4 ) % Net income $ 17,606 $ 23,395 $ (5,789 ) (24.7 ) % Diluted earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.76 $ (0.17 ) (22.4 ) % Dividends per share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ — — % Average common shares 29,764 30,509 (745 ) (2.4 ) % Average diluted common shares 29,844 30,629 (785 ) (2.6 ) % Return on average total assets 0.95 % 1.44 % Return on average equity 7.79 % 10.42 % Efficiency ratio 59.44 % 58.82 %

Nine months ended

September 30, (dollars and shares in thousands) 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Net interest income $ 191,305 $ 192,873 $ (1,568 ) (0.8 ) % (Provision for) reversal of loan losses (37,963 ) 1,392 (39,355 ) (2,827.2 ) % Noninterest income 38,615 39,334 (719 ) (1.8 ) % Noninterest expense (137,014 ) (138,493 ) 1,479 (1.1 ) % Provision for income taxes (13,786 ) (25,924 ) 12,138 (46.8 ) % Net income $ 41,157 $ 69,182 $ (28,025 ) (40.5 ) % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.37 $ 2.25 $ (0.88 ) (39.2 ) % Dividends per share $ 0.66 $ 0.60 $ 0.06 10.0 % Average common shares 29,971 30,464 (493 ) (1.6 ) % Average diluted common shares 30,083 30,643 (560 ) (1.8 ) % Return on average total assets 0.79 % 1.44 % Return on average equity 6.13 % 10.67 % Efficiency ratio 59.59 % 59.64 %

SBA Paycheck Protection Program

In March 2020, the SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") was created to help small businesses keep workers employed during the COVID-19 crisis. As a Small Business Administration (SBA) Preferred Lender, the Company was able to provide PPP loans to small business customers. As of the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the total balance outstanding of PPP loans was $437,793,000 (approximately 2,900 loans) as compared to total PPP originations of $438,510,000. Included in the balance of outstanding PPP loans as of September 30, 2020 are approximately 1,420 loans with outstanding balances of less than $50,000 each and with a total balance outstanding of approximately $32,296,000. In connection with the origination of these loans, the Company earned approximately $15,735,000 in loan fees, offset by deferred loan costs of approximately $763,000, the net of which will be recognized over the earlier of loan maturity, repayment or receipt of forgiveness confirmation. As of September 30, 2020 there was approximately $11,846,000 in net deferred fee income expected to be recognized. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company recognized $2,603,000 and $4,959,000, respectively, in interest and fees on PPP loans.

COVID Deferrals

Following the passage of the CARES Act legislation, the "Interagency Statement on Loan Modifications and Reporting for Financial Institutions Working with Customers Affected by the Coronavirus" was issued by federal bank regulators, which offers temporary relief from troubled debt restructuring accounting for loan payment deferrals for certain customers whose businesses are experiencing economic hardship due to Coronavirus. The Company is closely monitoring the effects of the pandemic on our loan and deposit customers. Our management team continues to be focused on assessing the risks in our loan portfolio and working with our customers to mitigate where possible, the risk of potential losses. The Company implemented loan programs to allow certain consumers and businesses impacted by the pandemic to defer loan principal and interest payments.

The following is a summary of COVID related loan customer modifications with outstanding balances as of September 30, 2020:

Modification Type Deferral Term (dollars in thousands) Modified Loan

Balances

Outstanding % of Total

Category of

Loans Interest Only

Deferral Principal and

Interest Deferral 90 Days 180 Days Commercial real estate: CRE non-owner occupied $ 80,314 5.0 % 96.0 % 4.0 % — % 100.0 % CRE owner occupied 12,959 2.2 64.3 35.7 10.2 89.8 Multifamily 8,996 1.5 75.7 24.3 24.3 75.7 Farmland — — — — — — Total commercial real estate loans 102,269 3.5 90.2 9.8 3.4 96.6 Consumer: SFR 1-4 1st lien — — — — — — SFR HELOCs and junior liens — — — — — — Other — — — — — — Total consumer loans — — — — — — Commercial and industrial 4,493 0.7 98.8 1.2 1.4 98.6 Construction 24,176 8.5 100.0 — — 100.0 Agriculture production — — — — — — Leases — — — — — — Total modifications $ 130,938 2.71 % 92.32 % 7.68 % 2.73 % 97.27 %

Total loan modifications associated with CARES Act legislation made during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 totaled approximately $422.53 million of which $130.94 million remained outstanding under their modified terms as of September 30, 2020. Approximately $95.33 million and $35.61 million of the remaining balance of loans with modified terms are expected to conclude their modification period during the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively. However, as long as the current pandemic and recessionary economic conditions continue, it is anticipated that additional borrowers may request an initial or subsequent modification to their loan terms.

The total loan modifications made under the CARES Act during 2020 are inclusive of seven borrowers with loan balances totaling approximately $26.52 million who requested and were granted a second modification and deferral. Six of these second modifications and deferrals were for a period of three additional months. As of September 30, 2020 the second deferral period had concluded and the loans returned to their regular payment terms. The remaining borrower whom received a second loan modification was granted a six month deferral on an outstanding loan balance of $597,000 and is scheduled to return to payment status in January 2021.

Management believes that its analysis of each borrower receiving a loan modification supports the ability of that borrower to return to their normal payment terms at the conclusion of the modification period. As such management determined that a risk downgrade to each credit receiving a deferral modification was prudent until such time that the borrower's actual payment performance supported an upgrade to the pre-modification risk grade.

Balance Sheet

Total loans outstanding grew to $4.83 billion as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 15.4% over the same quarter of the prior year, and an annualized increase of 2.1% over the trailing quarter. Investments outstanding increased to $1.47 billion as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 35.5% annualized over the trailing quarter. Average earning assets to total average assets continued to increase slightly to 92.3% at September 30, 2020, as compared to 90.6% and 90.0% at June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively. The Company's loan to deposit ratio was 76.1% at September 30, 2020, as compared to 76.8% and 79.0% at June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Total shareholders' equity increased by $16,576,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 primarily as a result of net income of $17,606,000 and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $4,957,000, partially offset by $6,549,000 in cash dividends paid on common stock. As a result, the Company’s book value increased to $30.31 per share at September 30, 2020 as compared to $29.76 and $29.39 at June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively. The Company’s tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and dividing that sum by total shares outstanding, was $22.24 per share at September 30, 2020 as compared to $21.64 and $21.33 at June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2019, respectively.

Trailing Quarter Balance Sheet Change

Ending balances As of September 30, As of June 30, $ Change Annualized

% Change (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 Total assets $ 7,449,799 $ 7,360,071 $ 89,728 4.9 % Total loans 4,826,338 4,801,405 24,933 2.1 % Total loans, excluding PPP 4,400,390 4,377,974 22,416 2.0 % Total investments 1,473,935 1,353,728 120,207 35.5 % Total deposits $ 6,340,588 $ 6,248,258 $ 92,330 5.9 %

The growth of deposit balances continued during the third quarter of 2020, increasing by $92,330,000 or 5.9% annualized. The available liquidity from deposit growth was largely allocated to fund investment growth during the period, which increased by $120,207,000, or 35.5% annualized. Loan growth continued during the third quarter of 2020, increasing by $24,933,000 or 2.1% on an annualized basis. This was primarily attributed to organic non-PPP loan originations of $22,416,000 or 2.0% of loan balances, excluding PPP, during the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Average Trailing Quarter Balance Sheet Change

Qtrly avg balances As of September 30, As of June 30, $ Change Annualized

% Change (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 Total assets $ 7,380,961 $ 7,027,735 $ 353,226 20.1 % Total loans 4,827,564 4,656,050 171,514 14.7 % Total loans, excluding PPP 4,389,672 4,363,481 26,191 2.4 % Total investments 1,376,212 1,371,733 4,479 1.3 % Total deposits $ 6,278,638 $ 5,937,294 $ 341,344 23.0 %

The growth in average loans of $171,514,000, or 14.7% on an annualized basis, during the third quarter of 2020 was generally consistent with the annual year over year growth rate of 15.4%, but well above the annualized quarterly growth of 2.1%. The significant volume of PPP loans originated late in the second quarter, the majority of which remain outstanding as of September 30, 2020, are the most significant driver for the quarterly average increase. The Company also generated core loan growth, with the average balance of non-PPP loans by increasing by $26,191,000, or an annualized change of 2.4% during the period.

Year Over Year Balance Sheet Change

Ending balances As of September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Total assets $ 7,449,799 $ 6,384,883 $ 1,064,916 16.7 % Total loans 4,826,338 4,182,348 643,990 15.4 % Total loans, excluding PPP 4,400,390 4,182,348 218,042 5.2 % Total investments 1,473,935 1,397,753 76,182 5.5 % Total deposits $ 6,340,588 $ 5,295,407 $ 1,045,181 19.7 %

As discussed above, the PPP program generated significant increases in volume during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 for loan and deposit balances. Excess deposit proceeds have been temporarily allocated to cash and due from banks, which increased to $652,582,000 at September 30, 2020 from $259,047,000 as of September 30, 2019. Investment securities increased to $1,473,935,000, a change of $76,182,000 or 5.5% from $1,397,753,000 at September 30, 2019. The Company purchased approximately $196,118,000 in securities during the three months ended September 30, 2020, offset largely by an accelerated rate of prepayment or maturity of these debt instruments totaling $79,621,000 correlating with the historically low interest rate environment. Total average loans as a percentage of total earning assets were 70.8% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of 0.5% over the September 30, 2019 ratio of 71.3%.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

The following is a summary of the components of net interest income for the periods indicated:

Three months ended September 30, June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 $ Change % Change Interest income $ 65,438 $ 67,148 $ (1,710 ) (2.5 ) % Interest expense (1,984 ) (2,489 ) 505 (20.3 ) % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1) 254 286 (32 ) (11.2 ) % Net interest income (FTE) $ 63,708 $ 64,945 $ (1,237 ) (1.9 ) % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.72 % 4.10 % Acquired loans discount accretion, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 1,876 $ 2,587 $ (711 ) Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion 3.61 % 3.94 % (0.33 ) % PPP loans yield, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 2,603 $ 2,356 $ 247 Net interest margin less effect of PPP loan yield (1) 3.81 % 4.14 % (0.33 ) % Acquired loans discount accretion and PPP loan yield, net: (1) Amount (included in interest income) $ 4,479 $ 4,943 $ (464 ) Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion and PPP loan yield (1) 3.69 % 3.97 % (0.28 ) %

Three months ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Interest income $ 65,438 $ 68,889 $ (3,451 ) (5.0 ) % Interest expense (1,984 ) (4,201 ) 2,217 (52.8 ) % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1) 254 289 (35 ) (12.1 ) % Net interest income (FTE) $ 63,708 $ 64,977 $ (1,269 ) (2.0 ) % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.72 % 4.44 % Acquired loans discount accretion, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 1,876 $ 2,360 $ (484 ) Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion 3.61 % 4.28 % (0.67 ) %

Nine months ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Interest income $ 199,103 $ 204,526 $ (5,423 ) (2.7 ) % Interest expense (7,798 ) (11,653 ) 3,855 (33.1 ) % Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (FTE) (1) 811 929 (118 ) (12.7 ) % Net interest income (FTE) $ 192,116 $ 193,802 $ (1,686 ) (0.9 ) % Net interest margin (FTE) 4.02 % 4.48 % Acquired loans discount accretion, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 6,211 $ 5,919 $ 292 Net interest margin less effect of acquired loan discount accretion 3.82 % 4.40 % (0.58 ) % PPP loans yield, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 4,959 — $ 4,959 Net interest margin less effect of PPP loan yield (1) 4.08 % — 4.08 % Acquired loans discount accretion and PPP loan yield, net: Amount (included in interest income) $ 11,170 $ 5,919 $ 5,251 Net interest margin less effect of acquired loans discount and PPP loan yield (1) 3.88 % 4.40 % (0.52 ) %

(1) Information is presented on a fully tax-equivalent (FTE) basis. The Company believes the use of this non-generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP) measure provides additional clarity in assessing its results, and the presentation of these measures on a FTE basis is a common practice within the banking industry.

Loans may be acquired at a premium or discount to par value, in which case, the premium is amortized (subtracted from) or accreted (added to) interest income over the remaining life of the loan. Generally, as time goes on, the effects of loan discount accretion and loan premium amortization decrease as the purchased loans mature or pay off early. Upon the early pay off of a loan, any remaining (unaccreted) discount or (unamortized) premium is immediately taken into interest income; and as loan payoffs may vary significantly from quarter to quarter, so may the impact of discount accretion and premium amortization on interest income. As a result of the uncertain economic environment and corresponding rate volatility, the prepayment rate of portfolio loans, inclusive of those acquired at a premium or discount, increased during the third quarter of 2020. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, and December 31, 2019, purchased loan discount accretion was $1,876,000, $2,587,000, $1,748,000, and $2,218,000, respectively.

The following table shows the components of net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent (FTE) basis for the quarterly periods indicated:

ANALYSIS OF CHANGE IN NET INTEREST MARGIN ON EARNING ASSETS (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three months ended Three months ended Three months ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Assets Loans, excluding PPP $ 4,389,672 $ 55,436 5.02 % $ 4,363,481 $ 56,053 5.17 % $ 4,142,602 $ 56,999 5.46 % PPP loans 437,892 2,603 2.36 % 292,569 2,356 3.24 % — — — % Investments-taxable 1,261,793 6,376 2.01 % 1,251,873 7,689 2.47 % 1,403,653 10,172 2.88 % Investments-nontaxable (1) 114,419 1,102 3.83 % 119,860 1,238 4.15 % 133,038 1,250 3.73 % Total investments 1,376,212 7,478 2.16 % 1,371,733 8,927 2.62 % 1,536,691 11,422 2.95 % Cash at Federal Reserve and other banks 611,719 175 0.11 % 338,082 98 0.12 % 130,955 757 2.29 % Total earning assets 6,815,495 65,692 3.83 % 6,365,865 67,434 4.26 % 5,810,248 69,178 4.72 % Other assets, net 565,466 661,870 642,222 Total assets $ 7,380,961 $ 7,027,735 $ 6,452,470 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,339,797 56 0.02 % $ 1,293,007 64 0.02 % $ 1,240,548 $ 284 0.09 % Savings deposits 2,075,077 484 0.09 % 1,968,374 644 0.13 % 1,861,166 1,192 0.25 % Time deposits 387,922 872 0.89 % 409,242 1,105 1.09 % 447,669 1,574 1.39 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,802,796 1,412 0.15 % 3,670,623 1,813 0.20 % 3,549,383 3,050 0.34 % Other borrowings 33,750 4 0.05 % 26,313 4 0.06 % 73,350 334 1.81 % Junior subordinated debt 57,475 568 3.93 % 57,372 672 4.71 % 57,156 817 5.67 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,894,021 1,984 0.20 % 3,754,308 2,489 0.27 % 3,679,889 4,201 0.45 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,475,842 2,266,671 1,777,852 Other liabilities 112,112 126,351 104,062 Shareholders’ equity 898,986 880,405 890,667 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,380,961 $ 7,027,735 $ 6,452,470 Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 3.63 % 3.99 % 4.27 % Net interest income and margin (1) (3) $ 63,708 3.72 % $ 64,945 4.10 % $ 64,977 4.44 %

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). All yields and rates are calculated using specific day counts for the period and year as applicable. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is computed by calculating the difference between interest income and interest expense, divided by the average balance of interest-earning assets.

Net interest income (FTE) during the three months ended September 30, 2020 decreased $1,237,000 or 1.9% to $63,708,000 compared to $64,945,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2020. Over the same period net interest margin declined 38 basis points to 3.72% as compared to 4.10% in the trailing quarter. The decline in net interest income (FTE) was due primarily to a decline in yield on interest earning assets, which was 3.83% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which represents a decrease of 43 basis points over the trailing quarter and a decrease of 89 basis points over the same quarter in the prior year. The index utilized in a significant portion of the Company’s variable rate loans, Wall Street Journal Prime, remained unchanged at 3.25% during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to 3.25% at March 31, 2020, but decreased from 4.75% at December 31, 2019 and 5.00% at September 30, 2019.

As compared to the same quarter in the prior year, average loan yields, excluding PPP, decreased 44 basis points from 5.46% during the three months ended September 30, 2019 to 5.02% during the three months ended September 30, 2020. Of the 44 basis point decrease in yields on loans during the comparable three month periods ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, 38 basis points was attributable to decreases in market yields while 6 basis points was lost from the accretion of purchased loan discounts.

The decline in interest expense when compared to the trailing quarter is primarily attributed to the reduction in the cost of interest bearing liabilities, which decreased by 7 basis points as of September 30, 2020 to 0.20% from 0.27% at June 30, 2020, as a direct result of the aforementioned declining interest rate environment.

ANALYSIS OF CHANGE IN NET INTEREST MARGIN ON EARNING ASSETS (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Nine months ended September 30, 2020 Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Assets Loans, excluding PPP $ 4,360,942 $ 167,747 5.14 % $ 4,070,568 $ 166,888 5.48 % PPP loans 244,196 4,959 2.71 % — — — % Investments-taxable 1,249,823 22,637 2.42 % 1,420,426 31,849 3.00 % Investments-nontaxable (1) 117,745 3,515 3.99 % 138,580 4,024 3.88 % Total investments 1,367,568 26,152 2.55 % 1,559,006 35,873 3.08 % Cash at Federal Reserve and other banks 403,252 1,056 0.35 % 148,995 2,694 2.42 % Total earning assets 6,375,958 199,914 4.19 % 5,778,569 205,455 4.75 % Other assets, net 595,617 643,130 Total assets $ 6,971,575 $ 6,421,699 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,293,071 289 0.03 % $ 1,263,312 860 0.09 % Savings deposits 1,971,348 2,190 0.15 % 1,892,122 3,631 0.26 % Time deposits 409,005 3,297 1.08 % 443,546 4,277 1.29 % Total interest-bearing deposits 3,673,424 5,776 0.21 % 3,598,980 8,768 0.33 % Other borrowings 26,223 13 0.07 % 35,814 384 1.43 % Junior subordinated debt 57,374 2,009 4.68 % 57,109 2,501 5.86 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,757,021 7,798 0.28 % 3,691,903 11,653 0.42 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,197,315 1,761,037 Other liabilities 120,486 101,947 Shareholders’ equity 896,753 866,812 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,971,575 $ 6,421,699 Net interest rate spread (1) (2) 3.91 % 4.33 % Net interest income and margin (1) (3) $ 192,116 4.02 % $ 193,802 4.48 %

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). All yields and rates are calculated using specific day counts for the period and year as applicable. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield earned on interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is computed by calculating the difference between interest income and interest expense, divided by the average balance of interest-earning assets.

Interest Rates and Loan Portfolio Composition

During 2020, declines in several market interest rates, including many rates that serve as reference indices for variable rate loans declined markedly from previous levels. As of September 30, 2020 the Company's loan portfolio consisted of approximately $4,869,000,000 in outstanding principal with a weighted average coupon rate of 4.34%, inclusive of the PPP program loans. Excluding these loans, the Company's loan portfolio has approximately $4,431,000,000 outstanding with a weighted average coupon rate of 4.66% as of September 30, 2020. Included in this September 30, 2020 loan total exclusive of PPP loans, are variable rate loans totaling $2,991,000,000 of which 87.7% or $2,622,000,000 were at their floor rate. The remaining variable rate loans totaling $369,000,000, which carried a weighted average coupon rate of 5.07% as of September 30, 2020, are subject to further rate adjustment. If those remaining variable rate loans were to collectively, through future rate adjustments, be reduced to their respective floors, they would have a weighted average coupon rate of approximately 4.36% which would result in the reduction of the weighted average coupon rate of the total loan portfolio, exclusive of PPP loans, from 4.66% to approximately 4.61%.

As of June 30, 2020 the Company's loan portfolio consisted of approximately $4,854,000,000 in outstanding principal balances with weighted average coupon rate of 4.37%, inclusive of the PPP program loans. Excluding these loans, the Company's loan portfolio has approximately $4,417,000,000 outstanding with a weighted average coupon rate of 4.70% as of June 30, 2020. Included in this June 30, 2020 loan total exclusive of PPP loans, are variable rate loans totaling $2,984,000,000 of which 86.5% or $2,582,000,000 were at their floor rate. The remaining variable rate loans totaling $402,000,000, which carried a weighted average coupon rate of 5.13% as of June 30, 2020, are subject to further rate adjustment. If those remaining variable rate loans were to collectively, through future rate adjustments, be reduced to their respective floors, they would have a weighted average coupon rate of approximately 4.37% which would result in the reduction of the weighted average coupon rate of the total loan portfolio, exclusive of PPP loans, from 4.70% to approximately 4.61%.

Asset Quality and Credit Loss Provisioning

The Company adopted CECL on January 1, 2020. During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $7,649,000, as compared to $22,244,000 for the trailing quarter, and a reversal of provision expense of ($329,000) during the third quarter of 2019.

The following table presents details of the provision for credit losses for the periods indicated:

Three months ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Addition to allowance for credit losses $ 7,649 $ 22,089 $ 8,000 Addition to reserve for unfunded loan commitments — 155 70 Total provision for credit losses $ 7,649 $ 22,244 $ 8,070

The allowance for credit losses (ACL) was $87,575,000 as of quarter ended September 30, 2020, a net increase of $7,836,000 over the immediately preceding quarter. More specifically, the changes in loan volume and changes in credit quality associated with levels of classified, past due and non-performing loans, in addition to changes in qualitative factors, resulted in the need for a provision for credit losses of $7,649,000 and net recoveries totaled $187,000 during the current quarter. The portfolio-wide qualitative indicators for changes in California Unemployment and US Policy uncertainty contributed to the majority of the increase in credit reserves on loans as of September 30, 2020 as compared to the trailing quarter, adding approximately $9,556,000 to the required reserves. These increases were partially offset with a reduced need for reserves for concentration risks totaling $1,472,000 and reductions in specific reserves on individually evaluated loans of $321,000. The Company utilizes a forecast period of approximately eight quarters and obtains the forecast data from publicly available sources as of the balance sheet date. This forecast data continues to evolve and included significant shifts in the magnitude of changes for both the unemployment and GDP factors leading up to the balance sheet date. Management noted that the majority of economic forecasts utilized in the ACL calculation have continued to identify an expanded duration of the current recessionary period as caused by the global pandemic and partially offset by the governmental stimulus that has been provided to date.

Loans past due 30 days or more decreased by $6,100,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 to $10,522,000, as compared to $16,622,000 at June 30, 2020. Non-performing loans were $22,963,000 at September 30, 2020 and $20,730,000 at June 30, 2020, a slight increase compared to the $16,864,000 and $18,565,000 as of December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019, respectively.

September 30, % of Total

Loans June 30, % of Total

Loans December 31, % of Total

Loans (in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 Risk Rating: Pass $ 4,630,266 95.9 % $ 4,698,393 97.9 % $ 4,228,453 98.2 % Special Mention 147,343 3.1 % 61,883 1.3 % 44,217 1.0 % Substandard 48,729 1.0 % 41,129 0.9 % 34,696 0.8 % Total $ 4,826,338 $ 4,801,405 $ 4,307,366 Classified loans to total loans 1.01 % 0.86 % 0.81 % Loans past due 30+ days to total loans 0.22 % 0.35 % 0.25 %

The Company's loan portfolio for non-classified loans (loans graded special mention or better) remains generally consistent for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, as compared to the trailing quarter June 30, 2020, representing 99.0% and 99.1% of total loans outstanding, respectively. Loans risk graded special mention increased by approximately $89,918,000 during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the trailing quarter. These downgrades to special mention were largely focused in one relationship of eight loans totaling approximately $56,600,000, secured by several commercial real estate properties which remain current as to payment status and are believed to have more than sufficient collateral support. The downgrade is related to recent management and oversight changes within the borrowing entity. Other components of the loan population downgraded to special mention during the quarter includes approximately $7,900,000 in COVID-19 related restructured loans, shared between two relationships. Total loans greater than 30 days past due downgraded to special mention during the quarter equaled approximately $501,000.

There was one insignificant addition and no sales of other real estate owned during the three month period ended September 30, 2020. As of September 30, 2020, other real estate owned consisted of four properties with a carrying value of $2,057,000.

Allocation of Credit Loss Reserves by Loan Type As of September 30, 2020 As of June 30, 2020 As of March 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Amount % of Loans

Outstanding Amount % of Loans

Outstanding Amount % of Loans

Outstanding Commercial real estate: CRE - Non Owner Occupied $ 28,847 1.80 % $ 26,091 1.63 % $ 18,034 1.10 % CRE - Owner Occupied 9,625 1.66 % 8,710 1.50 % 5,366 0.99 % Multifamily 10,032 1.67 % 8,581 1.49 % 5,140 0.92 % Farmland 1,790 1.17 % 1,468 0.97 % 713 0.50 % Total commercial real estate loans 50,294 1.71 % 44,850 1.54 % 29,253 1.01 % Consumer: SFR 1-4 1st Liens 8,937 1.72 % 8,015 1.58 % 5,650 1.18 % SFR HELOCs and Junior Liens 11,676 3.51 % 12,108 3.38 % 11,196 3.08 % Other 3,394 4.18 % 3,042 3.73 % 2,746 3.33 % Total consumer loans 24,007 2.57 % 23,165 2.45 % 19,592 2.05 % Commercial and Industrial 4,534 0.72 % 4,018 0.63 % 3,867 1.46 % Construction 7,640 2.68 % 6,775 2.43 % 4,595 0.65 % Agricultural Production 1,093 2.69 % 919 2.59 % 593 2.51 % Leases 7 0.19 % 12 0.68 % 11 1.90 % Allowance for credit losses 87,575 1.81 % 79,739 1.66 % 57,911 1.32 % Reserve for unfunded loan commitments 3,000 3,000 2,845 Total allowance for credit losses $ 90,575 1.88 % $ 82,739 1.72 % $ 60,756 1.39 %

As of September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020, total loans includes PPP loans which are fully guaranteed and therefore would not require any loss reserve allocation. In the table above, PPP loans are included in the segment "Commercial and Industrial" for the periods ended September 30, 2020 and June 30, 2020. There were no PPP loans outstanding as of March 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loan outstanding balances from the ratio of the ACL to total loans results in a reserve ratio of approximately 2.0% as of September 30, 2020. In addition to the allowance for credit losses above, the Company has acquired various performing loans whose fair value as of the acquisition date was determined to be less than the principal balance owed on those loans. This difference represents the collective discount of credit, interest rate and liquidity measurements which is expected to be amortized over the life of the loans. As of September 30, 2020, the unamortized discount associated with acquired loans totaled $28,570,000 and if aggregated with the ACL would collectively represent 2.39% of total gross loans and 2.63% total loans less PPP loans.

Non-interest Income

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the current and trailing quarterly periods indicated:

Three months ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 $ Change % Change ATM and interchange fees $ 5,637 $ 5,165 $ 472 9.1 % Service charges on deposit accounts 3,334 3,046 288 9.5 % Other service fees 805 734 71 9.7 % Mortgage banking service fees 457 459 (2 ) (0.4 ) % Change in value of mortgage servicing rights 236 (1,236 ) 1,472 (119.1 ) % Total service charges and fees 10,469 8,168 2,301 28.2 % Increase in cash value of life insurance 773 710 63 8.9 % Asset management and commission income 667 661 6 0.9 % Gain on sale of loans 3,035 1,736 1,299 74.8 % Lease brokerage income 175 127 48 37.8 % Sale of customer checks 91 88 3 3.4 % Gain on sale of investment securities 7 — 7 n/a Gain on marketable equity securities — 25 (25 ) (100.0 ) % Other (80 ) 142 (222 ) (156.3 ) % Total other non-interest income 4,668 3,489 1,179 33.8 % Total non-interest income $ 15,137 $ 11,657 $ 3,480 29.9 %

Non-interest income increased $3,480,000 or 29.9% to $15,137,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $11,657,000 during the trailing quarter June 30, 2020. Mortgage loan origination volume demand increased during the period ended September 30, 2020 as a result of the continued favorable interest rate environment, leading to an additional $1,299,000 gain on sale of loans, as compared to the trailing quarter. Additionally, the change in valuation of mortgage servicing rights increased modestly by $236,000 during the quarter, which represented an improvement of $1,472,000 as compared to the trailing quarter ended June 30, 2020.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

Three months ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 $ Change % Change ATM and interchange fees $ 5,637 $ 5,427 $ 210 3.9 % Service charges on deposit accounts 3,334 4,327 (993 ) (22.9 ) % Other service fees 805 808 (3 ) (0.4 ) % Mortgage banking service fees 457 483 (26 ) (5.4 ) % Change in value of mortgage servicing rights 236 (455 ) 691 (151.9 ) % Total service charges and fees 10,469 10,590 (121 ) (1.1 ) % Increase in cash value of life insurance 773 773 — — % Asset management and commission income 667 721 (54 ) (7.5 ) % Gain on sale of loans 3,035 1,236 1,799 145.6 % Lease brokerage income 175 172 3 1.7 % Sale of customer checks 91 126 (35 ) (27.8 ) % Gain on sale of investment securities 7 107 (100 ) (93.5 ) % Gain on marketable equity securities — 22 (22 ) n/m Other (80 ) 361 (441 ) (122.2 ) % Total other non-interest income 4,668 3,518 1,150 32.7 % Total non-interest income $ 15,137 $ 14,108 $ 1,029 7.3 %

In addition to the discussion above within the non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and trailing June 30, 2020, fee generating deposit account activity remains depressed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, while volumes of e-commerce activity showed improvement from the trailing quarter, the same quarter of the prior year and for the nine month year to date periods (illustrated below).

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the current and prior year nine-month periods indicated:

Nine months ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 $ Change % Change ATM and interchange fees $ 15,913 $ 15,412 $ 501 3.3 % Service charges on deposit accounts 10,426 12,389 (1,963 ) (15.8 ) % Other service fees 2,296 2,198 98 4.5 % Mortgage banking service fees 1,386 1,441 (55 ) (3.8 ) % Change in value of mortgage servicing rights (2,258 ) (1,652 ) (606 ) 36.7 % Total service charges and fees 27,763 29,788 (2,025 ) (6.8 ) % Increase in cash value of life insurance 2,203 2,294 (91 ) (4.0 ) % Asset management and commission income 2,244 2,102 142 6.8 % Gain on sale of loans 5,662 2,223 3,439 154.7 % Lease brokerage income 495 631 (136 ) (21.6 ) % Sale of customer checks 303 401 (98 ) (24.4 ) % Gain on sale of investment securities 7 107 (100 ) (93.5 ) % Gain on marketable equity securities 72 100 (28 ) (28.0 ) % Other (135 ) 1,688 (1,823 ) (108.0 ) % Total other non-interest income 10,851 9,546 1,305 13.7 % Total non-interest income $ 38,614 $ 39,334 $ (720 ) (1.8 ) %

Non-interest income decreased $720,000 or 1.8% to $38,614,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 compared to $39,334,000 during the comparable nine month period in 2019. Non-interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019 was negatively impacted by changes in the fair value of the Company’s mortgage servicing assets, as noted above, which contributed to a $606,000 decline, and the aforementioned decline in service charges on deposit accounts, which is down $1,963,000 during the nine month period in 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. Other non-interest income declined by $1,823,000, partially from decreases in the fair value of assets used to fund acquired deferred compensation plans totaling $718,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the same period 2019, as well as from an absence of one-time death benefits totaling $728,000 realized during the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The declines noted above were partially offset by $3,439,000 in gains from the sale of mortgage loans, which resulted from both increased volume and profit margins during the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Non-interest Expense

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the current and trailing quarterly periods indicated:

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 $ Change % Change Base salaries, net of deferred loan origination costs $ 18,754 $ 17,277 $ 1,477 8.5 % Incentive compensation 2,184 2,395 (211 ) (8.8 ) % Benefits and other compensation costs 8,383 7,383 1,000 13.5 % Total salaries and benefits expense 29,321 27,055 2,266 8.4 % Occupancy 3,440 3,398 42 1.2 % Data processing and software 3,561 3,657 (96 ) (2.6 ) % Equipment 1,549 1,350 199 14.7 % Intangible amortization 1,431 1,431 — — % Advertising 869 531 338 63.7 % ATM and POS network charges 1,314 1,210 104 8.6 % Professional fees 955 741 214 28.9 % Telecommunications 619 639 (20 ) (3.1 ) % Regulatory assessments and insurance 538 360 178 49.4 % Postage 118 283 (165 ) (58.3 ) % Operational losses 154 184 (30 ) (16.3 ) % Courier service 345 337 8 2.4 % Gain on sale of foreclosed assets — (16 ) 16 (100 ) % Loss on disposal of fixed assets 22 15 7 46.7 % Other miscellaneous expense 2,478 4,375 (1,897 ) (43.4 ) % Total other non-interest expense 17,393 18,495 (1,102 ) (6.0 ) % Total non-interest expense $ 46,714 $ 45,550 $ 1,164 2.6 % Average full-time equivalent staff 1,105 1,139 (34 ) (3.0 ) %

Non-interest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 increased $1,164,000 or 2.6% to $46,714,000 as compared to $45,550,000 during the trailing quarter ended June 30, 2020. Salaries, net of deferred loan origination costs increased by $1,477,000 to $18,754,000 for the three-months ended September 30, 2020 due to a decrease in loan origination activity and therefore a reduction in deferred loan costs of $745,000 as well as employee severance costs of $400,000 associated with reductions in personnel. Benefits related expenses increased by $1,000,000 to $8,383,000 during the quarter primarily as a result of increases in expenses associated with retirement obligations and insurance costs. The decrease in other miscellaneous expenses was primarily a rebound from the elevated indirect loan documentation and administrative costs incurred in conjunction with the PPP loan program during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which totaled $1,479,000.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest expense for the current and prior year quarterly periods indicated:

Three months ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Base salaries, net of deferred loan origination costs $ 18,754 $ 17,656 $ 1,098 6.2 % Incentive compensation 2,184 3,791 (1,607 ) (42.4 ) % Benefits and other compensation costs 8,383 5,452 2,931 53.8 % Total salaries and benefits expense 29,321 26,899 2,422 9.0 % Occupancy 3,440 3,711 (271 ) (7.3 ) % Data processing and software 3,561 3,411 150 4.4 % Equipment 1,549 1,679 (130 ) (7.7 ) % Intangible amortization 1,431 1,431 — — % Advertising 869 1,358 (489 ) (36.0 ) % ATM and POS network charges 1,314 1,343 (29 ) (2.2 ) % Professional fees 955 999 (44 ) (4.4 ) % Telecommunications 619 867 (248 ) (28.6 ) % Regulatory assessments and insurance 538 94 444 472.3 % Postage 118 438 (320 ) (73.1 ) % Operational losses 154 228 (74 ) (32.5 ) % Courier service 345 357 (12 ) (3.4 ) % Gain on sale of foreclosed assets — (50 ) 50 (100.0 ) % Loss on disposal of fixed assets 22 2 20 1000.0 % Other miscellaneous expense 2,478 3,577 (1,099 ) (30.7 ) % Total other non-interest expense 17,393 19,445 (2,052 ) (10.6 ) % Total non-interest expense $ 46,714 $ 46,344 $ 370 0.8 % Average full-time equivalent staff 1,105 1,160 (55 ) (4.7 ) %

Non-interest expense increased by $370,000 or 0.8% to $46,714,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $46,344,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019. For reasons similar to those discussed above salary and benefit expense increased by $2,422,000 or 9.0% to $29,321,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $26,899,000 for the same period in 2019. Partially offsetting this increase were declines in miscellaneous expenses, which decreased during the period by $1,099,000 or 30.7% to $2,478,000, and were specifically attributed to a $614,000 reduction in travel and outside training expenses as associated with the precautionary and restricted travel environment associated with the pandemic. Further, reductions in advertising expense totaled $489,000 or 36.0%, to $869,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $1,358,000 for the same period in 2019.

The following table presents the key components of non-interest income for the current and prior year nine-month periods indicated:

Nine months ended September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 $ Change % Change Base salaries, net of deferred loan origination costs $ 53,654 $ 51,624 $ 2,030 3.9 % Incentive compensation 7,680 10,064 (2,384 ) (23.7 ) % Benefits and other compensation costs 22,314 17,058 5,256 30.8 % Total salaries and benefits expense 83,648 78,746 4,902 6.2 % Occupancy 10,713 11,223 (510 ) (4.5 ) % Data processing and software 10,585 10,114 471 4.7 % Equipment 4,411 5,298 (887 ) (16.7 ) % Intangible amortization 4,293 4,293 — — % Advertising 2,065 4,222 (2,157 ) (51.1 ) % ATM and POS network charges 3,897 3,936 (39 ) (1.0 ) % Professional fees 2,399 2,895 (496 ) (17.1 ) % Telecommunications 1,983 2,437 (454 ) (18.6 ) % Regulatory assessments and insurance 993 1,095 (102 ) (9.3 ) % Postage 691 1,063 (372 ) (35.0 ) % Operational losses 559 679 (120 ) (17.7 ) % Courier service 1,013 1,039 (26 ) (2.5 ) % Gain on sale of foreclosed assets (57 ) (246 ) 189 (76.8 ) % Loss on disposal of fixed assets 37 82 (45 ) (54.9 ) % Other miscellaneous expense 9,783 11,617 (1,834 ) (15.8 ) % Total other non-interest expense 53,365 59,747 (6,382 ) (10.7 ) % Total non-interest expense $ 137,013 $ 138,493 $ (1,480 ) (1.1 ) % Average full-time equivalent staff 1,093 1,145 (52 ) (4.5 ) %

Non-interest expense decreased by $1,480,000 or 1.1% to $137,013,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $138,493,000 for the same period in 2019. Reductions in advertising expenses totaling $2,157,000 or 51.1% to $2,065,000 contributed to this beneficial change, as did declines in miscellaneous expenses totaling $1,834,000 or 15.8% attributed primarily to a $1,681,000 reduction in travel and training expenses as a result of state-wide shelter-in-place restrictions and a reduction of $418,000 in third party services, which were partially offset by the indirect loan documentation and administrative costs associated with PPP lending activity. These declines were offset by a net increase in salaries and benefits expense by $4,902,000 or 6.2% to $83,648,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to $78,746,000 for the same period in 2019.

Provision for Income Taxes

The Company’s effective tax rate was 25.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, as compared to 27.4% for the year ended December 31, 2019. The reduction in effective tax rate was made possible through the provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) which provided the Company with an opportunity to file amended tax returns and generate proposed refunds of approximately $805,000. Other differences between the Company's effective tax rate and applicable federal and state statutory rates are due to the proportion of non-taxable revenue and low income housing tax credits as compared to the levels of pre-tax earnings.

TRICO BANCSHARES—CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited. Dollars in thousands, except share data) Three months ended September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 Revenue and Expense Data Interest income $ 65,438 $ 67,148 $ 66,517 $ 67,918 $ 68,889 Interest expense 1,984 2,489 3,325 3,722 4,201 Net interest income 63,454 64,659 63,192 64,196 64,688 Provision for (benefit from) credit losses 7,649 22,244 8,070 (298 ) (329 ) Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 10,469 8,168 9,126 10,629 10,590 Gain on sale of investment securities 7 — — 3 107 Other income 4,661 3,489 2,694 3,554 3,411 Total noninterest income 15,137 11,657 11,820 14,186 14,108 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 29,321 27,055 27,272 27,319 26,899 Occupancy and equipment 4,989 4,748 5,387 5,394 5,390 Data processing and network 4,875 4,867 4,740 4,914 4,754 Other noninterest expense 7,529 8,880 7,350 9,337 9,301 Total noninterest expense 46,714 45,550 44,749 46,964 46,344 Total income before taxes 24,228 8,522 22,193 31,716 32,781 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 6,622 1,092 6,072 8,826 9,386 Net income $ 17,606 $ 7,430 $ 16,121 $ 22,890 $ 23,395 Share Data Basic earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.25 $ 0.53 $ 0.75 $ 0.77 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.25 $ 0.53 $ 0.75 $ 0.76 Dividends per share $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 $ 0.22 Book value per common share $ 30.31 $ 29.76 $ 28.91 $ 29.70 $ 29.39 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 22.24 $ 21.64 $ 20.80 $ 21.69 $ 21.33 Shares outstanding 29,769,389 29,759,209 29,973,516 30,523,824 30,512,187 Weighted average shares 29,763,898 29,753,699 30,394,904 30,520,490 30,509,057 Weighted average diluted shares 29,844,396 29,883,193 30,522,842 30,650,071 30,629,027 Credit Quality Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.81 % 1.66 % 1.32 % 0.71 % 0.75 % Loans past due 30 days or more $ 10,522 $ 16,622 $ 28,693 $ 9,024 $ 8,089 Total nonperforming loans $ 22,963 $ 20,730 $ 17,955 $ 16,864 $ 18,565 Total nonperforming assets $ 25,020 $ 22,652 $ 20,184 $ 19,405 $ 20,111 Loans charged-off $ 194 $ 491 $ 510 $ 1,098 $ 1,522 Loans recovered $ 381 $ 230 $ 892 $ 475 $ 520 Selected Financial Ratios Return on average total assets 0.95 % 0.43 % 1.00 % 1.40 % 1.44 % Return on average equity 7.79 % 3.39 % 7.14 % 10.03 % 10.42 % Average yield on loans, excluding PPP 5.02 % 5.17 % 5.23 % 5.33 % 5.46 % Average yield on interest-earning assets 3.83 % 4.26 % 4.57 % 4.65 % 4.72 % Average rate on interest-bearing deposits 0.15 % 0.20 % 0.29 % 0.33 % 0.34 % Average cost of total deposits 0.09 % 0.12 % 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.23 % Average rate on borrowings & subordinated debt 2.49 % 3.25 % 3.89 % 3.96 % 3.50 % Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities 0.20 % 0.27 % 0.37 % 0.41 % 0.45 % Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) (1) 3.72 % 4.10 % 4.34 % 4.39 % 4.44 % Loans to deposits 76.12 % 76.84 % 81.05 % 80.26 % 78.98 % Efficiency ratio 59.44 % 59.69 % 59.66 % 59.92 % 58.82 % Supplemental Loan Interest Income Data Discount accretion on acquired loans $ 1,876 $ 2,587 $ 1,748 $ 2,218 $ 2,360 All other loan interest income $ 53,560 $ 53,466 $ 54,510 $ 54,644 $ 54,639 Total loan interest income $ 55,436 $ 56,053 $ 56,258 $ 56,862 $ 56,999

(1) Non-GAAP measure