US Foods Holiday Scoop Offers Wow-Worthy Solutions to Entice Diners This Season
US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today the launch of Holiday Scoop 2020, “Wow Your Diners On- and Off-Premise.” With this special edition of Scoop, operators can design family-style take-out meals to meet increased demand during the busy holiday season, and develop a new rotation of on-trend menu items to help fight menu fatigue whether diners are ordering to-go or dining in. Holiday Scoop features 14 items to help restaurant owners create standout menu items that not only meet diner demand but increase revenue opportunities this season.
“Dining trends have evolved rapidly since the pandemic hit, and this holiday season is certainly no exception,” said Stacey Kinkaid, vice president, product development and innovation, US Foods. “In fact, according to a recent US Foods survey, one in three consumers report that they plan to order more from restaurants for the upcoming holidays. Families are faced with less time and more responsibilities and want take-out solutions to make family feasts easier. And, at the same time, diners have been stuck in a rut and want new, wow-worthy menu options that will keep them engaged and coming back for more. With Holiday Scoop, we have addressed these needs head-on with innovative products that will help operators boost both off-premise and on-premise offerings with versatility and labor savings in mind.”
Family-Style Made Easy: Take Home Items to Help Diners Celebrate the Holidays, Minus the Stress
With 73% of millennials and 71% of households with children interested in ordering a holiday family-style meal to-go from restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic,1 Holiday Scoop offers a variety of family-friendly options including:
- Patuxent Farms All Natural* Brined Turkey Breast Roast: A center-of-the-table holiday favorite, this whole-muscle, double lobe turkey breast is pre-brined and boneless for easy preparation and portioning. It can be used for roasting, smoking or many other applications.
- Roseli Premium Organic Three Cheese and Garden Vegetable Tortelloni: Certified USDA organic, this tortelloni (large tortellini) is made with peas, zucchini, asparagus and a blend of parmesan, smoked mozzarella and ricotta cheeses. It pairs perfectly with a variety of sauces, including US Foods’ Roseli Organic Marinara Sauce.
- Roseli Organic Marinara Sauce: This USDA-certified organic sauce is a classic recipe taken back to the basics. Made from vine-ripened, fresh-packed, California-grown organic tomatoes, organic extra virgin olive oil and a special organic spice blend, this sauce has a simple, delicious flavor that harkens back to old Italy.
- Devonshire Premium Belgian Chocolate Chip Waffle: Made in Belgium, this tasty treat features Belgian chocolate chips and crunchy sugar pearls. It is as perfect for a family-style holiday brunch as it is to serve as a delectable dessert. It’s individually wrapped making it an attractive grab and go or retail offering as well.
Fresh Menu Ideas: On-Premise Attractions and Off-Premise Add-ons to Keep Diners Coming Back
