US Foods Holiday Scoop Offers Wow-Worthy Solutions to Entice Diners This Season

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today the launch of Holiday Scoop 2020, “Wow Your Diners On- and Off-Premise.” With this special edition of Scoop, operators can design family-style take-out meals to meet increased demand during the busy holiday season, and develop a new rotation of on-trend menu items to help fight menu fatigue whether diners are ordering to-go or dining in. Holiday Scoop features 14 items to help restaurant owners create standout menu items that not only meet diner demand but increase revenue opportunities this season.

“Dining trends have evolved rapidly since the pandemic hit, and this holiday season is certainly no exception,” said Stacey Kinkaid, vice president, product development and innovation, US Foods. “In fact, according to a recent US Foods survey, one in three consumers report that they plan to order more from restaurants for the upcoming holidays. Families are faced with less time and more responsibilities and want take-out solutions to make family feasts easier. And, at the same time, diners have been stuck in a rut and want new, wow-worthy menu options that will keep them engaged and coming back for more. With Holiday Scoop, we have addressed these needs head-on with innovative products that will help operators boost both off-premise and on-premise offerings with versatility and labor savings in mind.”