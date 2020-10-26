 

Equity Bancshares, Inc. Expands Kansas Footprint, Acquires All Deposits and Assets of Almena State Bank

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
26.10.2020, 14:15  |  102   |   |   

Adds two Norton County bank locations through agreement with FDIC

WICHITA, Kan., Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK) (“Equity” or the “Company”), the Wichita-based holding company of Equity Bank, announced the acquisition of Almena State Bank at the close of business on October 23, 2020, with a purchase and assumption agreement facilitated by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”).

“We’re proud to welcome new customers to the Equity Bank network. Our top priority is to work side-by-side with the community bankers who our Norton County customers trust and value, ensuring our customers don’t miss a beat,” said Brad Elliott, Chairman and CEO of Equity. “Equity Bank has served Kansas customers statewide since our beginning, and has a healthy balance sheet and a strong capital and liquidity position. Customers will have full access to our 51 locations, our digital banking services, and will enjoy no ATM fees on their debit cards at any ATM, anywhere.”

Almena State Bank branch locations at 500 Main Street in Almena, Kansas and 302 E. Holme in Norton, Kansas opened on Monday, October 26, 2020 as Equity Bank. Customers will remain insured by the FDIC and will have no interruption to their account services, and should continue banking as usual. Customers may continue to access their accounts through existing checks, debit cards, ATM cards, and online and mobile banking.

“Our mission as a community bank is to provide customized, sophisticated products and services with the feel of a hometown bank, and we value our role within all the communities we serve,” said Mr. Elliott. “Norton County represents a valuable addition to our Equity Bank franchise and we’re eager to begin serving as a trusted resource for families, businesses, and team members. We’re looking forward to building on the relationships within the Norton County community and we’re excited to get started helping our customers immediately.”

The FDIC selected Equity Bank through a competitive bidding process. As of September 30, 2020, Almena State Bank had $66.5 million in consolidated total assets and $64.9 million in deposits. Equity Bank acquired substantially all of Almena State Bank’s assets at a discount of approximately 30.0%, acquired $42.7 million of core deposits at a 1.00% premium and assumed all of the brokered deposits at no premium.

Seite 1 von 3
Equity Bancshares Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Mowi ASA: Organisational change
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on FDA Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Bucillamine in COVID-19
Novartis presents promising interim Phase II data of potential first-in-class oral therapy ...
LIDDS' NanoZolid-TLR9 agonist demonstrates strong and durable preclinical anti-tumoral effect
Allarity Therapeutics Gains Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for New DRP Biomarker ...
Independent proxy advisory firm Proxinvest recommends URW shareholders vote “FOR” the Group’s ...
Nokia wins 5G deal with Finnish Shared Network (SYV)
REPEAT -- Canadian GoldCamps Corp. Acquires Advanced Stage Gold Assets Near Bathurst Camp
Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Equity Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results
11.10.20
Equity Bancshares, Inc. Will Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 20, 2020