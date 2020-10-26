 

Affle's Mediasmart Platform launches its proprietary Audience Targeting and Household Sync technology on Connected TV (CTV)

MADRID, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- mediasmart, Affle's self-serve mobile programmatic platform, today announced the launch of its Audience Targeting & Household Sync technology on Connected TV (CTV). Though programmatic CTV ads have been available on mediasmart for sometime, this new technology now enables brands to make CTV ads more engaging by syncing CTV ad campaigns with ads on other connected devices in the same household. They can thus make their CTV ads significantly more relevant by personalizing them for specific audiences within the household.  

Commenting on this significant new launch, Noelia Amoedo, CEO of mediasmart said: "Programmatic ad spend on video is projected to go from 10% to 50% by 2021 with CTV expected to be over 15% of that spend. Consumption of content on CTV is growing dramatically across the world as consumers are increasingly becoming cord cutters and preferring CTV over traditional linear TV experiences. Our advanced CTV solution will empower brands to take advantage of all the benefits of mobile programmatic advertising on big screens and at scale, thus allowing them to engage with relevant consumers across connected devices."

With mediasmart's supercharged CTV offering, clients can launch their CTV campaigns to a specific audience in the same household, measure results and even drive them to the nearest store. This solution offers advertisers the ability to:

  • Household Sync: Increase brand impact by syncing ads on CTV with ads on other devices in the household.
  • High premium viewable inventory: Target apps and streamed video on Smart TVs, OTT devices or game consoles.
  • Cross-screen Audiences: Take advantage of combining CTV ads with audiences basis demographic, interest or location - and either 1st or 3rd party data.
  • Tracking & measurement: Measure both online conversions and incremental footfall and optimize results.
  • Real time Insights: Quantify your TV ads with more than 25 dedicated KPIs in real-time. Know where and when you buy impressions. Measure revenue and profitability in a way that is impossible in traditional TV.

ABOUT MEDIASMART

Headquartered in Madrid, mediasmart is a self-serve mobile programmatic platform (now part of Affle group) providing advertisers, trading desks and agencies an integrated mobile advertising solution with the unique capability of measuring incremental metrics in real-time for Proximity and App marketing. 

To know more about mediasmart, visit https://mediasmart.io/ 
To know more about Affle, visit www.affle.com  

CONTACT: Karish Manchanda, pr@affle.com



