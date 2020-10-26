Affle's Mediasmart Platform launches its proprietary Audience Targeting and Household Sync technology on Connected TV (CTV)

MADRID, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- mediasmart, Affle's self-serve mobile programmatic platform, today announced the launch of its Audience Targeting & Household Sync technology on Connected TV (CTV). Though programmatic CTV ads have been available on mediasmart for sometime, this new technology now enables brands to make CTV ads more engaging by syncing CTV ad campaigns with ads on other connected devices in the same household. They can thus make their CTV ads significantly more relevant by personalizing them for specific audiences within the household.

Commenting on this significant new launch, Noelia Amoedo, CEO of mediasmart said: "Programmatic ad spend on video is projected to go from 10% to 50% by 2021 with CTV expected to be over 15% of that spend. Consumption of content on CTV is growing dramatically across the world as consumers are increasingly becoming cord cutters and preferring CTV over traditional linear TV experiences. Our advanced CTV solution will empower brands to take advantage of all the benefits of mobile programmatic advertising on big screens and at scale, thus allowing them to engage with relevant consumers across connected devices."